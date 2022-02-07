Monaco Kusto

Kusto language plugin for the Monaco Editor. It provides the following features when editing CSL, KQL files:

Code completion

Syntax highlighting

Validation: Syntax errors and linting

code folding / outlining

Hovers

Find definition

find all references

rename symbol

Usage

Sample project

React

See the following path for a sample create-react-app project:

npm i monaco-editor npm i @kusto/monaco-kusto

AMD module system:

add the following to your index.html (or other entry point) < script src = "%PUBLIC_URL%/monaco-editor/min/vs/language/kusto/bridge.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "%PUBLIC_URL%/monaco-editor/min/vs/language/kusto/kusto.javascript.client.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "%PUBLIC_URL%/monaco-editor/min/vs/language/kusto/newtonsoft.json.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "%PUBLIC_URL%/monaco-editor/min/vs/language/kusto/Kusto.Language.Bridge.min.js" > </ script > This is done since this package has a dependency on kusto-language-service but for now, we couldn't get Bridge.Net to produce valid modules with valid typescript typings. Until we do, consumer of this package will have to add the aformentioned lines globally in order for the package to work. In the future we might load these programmatically ourselves (in fact - we already do this for the web monaco language service web worker). In order to load monaco and monaco-kusto in your application you will need to host monaco and monaco-kusto as static files on your web server, and use monaco's loader.js to load them. for an example on how to do this, you can take a look at our sample code here

ESM (webpack example)

define the following aliases in resolve.alias :

'vs/language/kusto/kustoMode' : 'kustoMode' , 'bridge.min' : '@kusto/monaco-kusto/release/esm/bridge.min' , 'kusto.javascript.client.min' : '@kusto/monaco-kusto/release/esm/kusto.javascript.client.min.js' , 'Kusto.Language.Bridge.min' : '@kusto/monaco-kusto/release/esm/Kusto.Language.Bridge.min.js' , 'Kusto' : '@kusto/monaco-kusto/release/esm/Kusto.Language.Bridge.min.js' , 'monaco.contribution' : '@kusto/monaco-kusto/release/esm/monaco.contribution'

define following loaders in module.rules :

{ test: /bridge\.js/, parser: { system: false } }, { test: /kusto\.javascript\.client\.min\.js/, parser: { system: false } }, { test: /Kusto\.Language\.Bridge\.min\.js/, parser: { system: false } }, { test: /kustoLanguageService/, parser: { system: false } },

Also, add the following dependency (shim) as loaders:

{ test : /Kusto\.Language\.Bridge\.min/, loader: 'exports-loader?window.Kusto!imports-loader?bridge.min,kusto.javascript.client.min' }, { test : /kustoMonarchLanguageDefinition/, loader: 'imports-loader?Kusto' },

Add the following custom loader to replace the importScripts usage in KustoLanguageService and use it:

module .exports = function loader ( source ) { source = `var Kusto = require("@kusto/language-service-next/Kusto.Language.Bridge.min");

${source} ` ; return source.replace( /importScripts.*/g , '' );; }

Define the following function in your window:

window .MonacoEnvironment = { globalAPI : true , getWorkerUrl : function ( ) { return "<path_and_full_name_of_kusto_worker_chunk>" } };

Add "@kusto/monaco-kusto/release/esm/kusto.worker.js" as entry point to your webpack configuration. You'll need to merge the runtime chunk of this entry point with this entry point output chunk to one chunk, and have this one call in getWorkerUrl in step 5. Create a monao.editor object from an HTML element:

this.editor = monaco.editor.create(editorElement, editorConfig)

call monaco.contribution api:

import ( 'monaco.contribution' ).then( async (contribution: any ) => { const model = this .monaco && this .monaco.editor.createModel( "" , 'kusto' ); this .editor.setModel(model); const workerAccessor: monaco.languages.kusto.WorkerAccessor = await monaco.languages.kusto.getKustoWorker(); const worker: monaco.languages.kusto.KustoWorker = await workerAccessor(model.uri); })

Setting a schema

There are 2 APIs to set a Kusto schema:

setSchema - the passed schema is of type ClusterType (defined in schema.ts ). The database in ROOT.database will be the one in context. setSchemaFromShowSchema - a method to set a schema from the result of the Kusto query .show schema as json . The result is a list of databases (see interface Result in schema.ts ), so when this method is used, it also requires a cluster URI and the name of the database in context.

Setting up a dev environment

Install Node.js (v6.10.3 or later) from https://nodejs.org/ clone repo and npm install run npm run watch from root repo and a live-server will automatically open the index.html

Build for release

npm run prepublishOnly

Changelog

fix: setSchemaFromShowSchema now supports for external tables.

fix: update language service to latest version. fixes issues with scan operator being shown first in completion list.

fix: don't do kusto specific highlighting when other language is selected.

BREAKING CHANGE: update monaco-editor-core and monaco-editor version to 0.24.0

Usage for ESM modules: add globalAPI: true in window.MonacoEnvironment declaration to have monaco on the window

fix: external table erroneously shown for materialized views

feat: update language service

feat: expose custom syntax error message options

feat: update language service to support python code strings

fix: RenderOptions type missing null property union variants

fix: errors are shown twice on hover

update language service.

Expose formatting options

Bug fix: union * is auto-formatted into union*

Bug fix: Intellisense doesn't show columns when using this syntax materialized_view("<table name>") | where

Bug Fix: In mv-expand kind=array kind is shown with a squiggly error line

kind is shown with a squiggly error line Update @kusto/language-service-next

Colorize public query options.

Bug Fix: Format query hangs in some use cases.

A function validation fails (shows squiggly red lines), if the function is defined with a parameter that has a default value, but it is used without passing a value for that parameter.

Fix bug: Scalars function parameters are always showing "Table expected" error with squiggly error red line when using setSchemaFromShowSchema.

Missing tokens are no longer added when formatting queries.

Fix exception "Cannot read property 'getText' of null TypeError: Cannot read property 'getText' of null at e.parseDocumentV2"

Added a sample react project

Upgrade to latest monaco (which includes many changes amongst them accessibility improvements)

Fix typo in 2.1.14.

Add a theme with a darker background color.

Fix error "Database has no tables".

Allow formatting commands in cursor location.

Upgrade to latest bridge.net which fixes an exception from indexOf.

Schema with no functions was throwing "Cannot read property 'map' of undefined".

Add DocString to onHover tooltip

Update language service.

Updated render kind typing to include map.

Added

Added enableHover option to languages settingss.

Added

Added onDidProvideCompletionItems to languages settings as callback function for doComplete operations.

Bug fix

Fix getCommandsInDocumentV2 not to take new lines as command.

Bug fix

Fix doRangeFormat to work with all kind of user text selection.

Added

Added esm release bundles.

Added package.json scripts to replace gulp completely.

Bug fix

Fix getRenderInfo in cases where there is not with clause.

Bug fix

Some more type fixes.

Bug fix

Fixed typings.

Added

Added getRenderInfo that returns the render command visualization options in a query.

Added

Added setParameters that set parameters to the schema without providing the entire schema.

Added

Added getReferencedGlobalParams that returns the global (ambient) parameters that are actually being referenced in the query.

Bug fix

Control command completion bug fix (updating intellisense library)

Bug fix

null pointer exception fix.

Bug fix

actually made the change described in 2.0.0

Added

[Breaking] Change default to use intellisense V2

Bug fix

fix exception in CM & DM clusters when intellisenseV2 is on

Added

Abiltiy to get global parameters in scope (getGlobalParams)).

Added

Ability to injet global parameters to intellisense (in setSchema)

Added

Updated language service

Fix corrupt monaco.d.ts

Added

Introduce a new function in language service called getQueryParams . it will return an array of all delcared query parameters for the query on cursor.

Bug fix

Fix 1.1.13 to return ranges based on 1 (as monaco expects) rather than 0 (as kusto language server returns).

Added

Introduce a new function in language service called getCommandAndLocationInContext . it will return both the text and the range of the command in context.

Added

Update language service to latest version.

Bug fix

Fix IE compatibility issue (remove new URL usage)

Bug fix

Fix broken dependency on language service.

Bug fix

don't suggest chart types that we do not support yet.

Bug fix

don't kill web worker after 2 minutes of inactivity by default. Reason: In exterme cases where schema is very large, trying to stringify the schema in web worker causes an OOM. This is configurable though.

Bug fix

Fix broken Diagnostics

Bug fix

Fix vulnerability in dependency

Added

Support for adding and removing line comments with keyboard shortcut.

Support hover

Added

Support for go-to definition, find all refrences, rename symbol.

Bug fix

[Breaking] put minified versions of language serivce in npm package.

put minified versions of language serivce in npm package. [How to migrate]: include the .min (minified files) rather than the unminified files (which are no longer available) < script src = "%PUBLIC_URL%/monaco-editor/min/vs/language/kusto/bridge.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "%PUBLIC_URL%/monaco-editor/min/vs/language/kusto/kusto.javascript.client.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "%PUBLIC_URL%/monaco-editor/min/vs/language/kusto/newtonsoft.json.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "%PUBLIC_URL%/monaco-editor/min/vs/language/kusto/Kusto.Language.Bridge.min.js" > </ script >

Bug fix

Increase contrast of operators in syntax highlighting.

Added

Updated dependency @kusto/language-service-next.

Added

Updated dependency on @kusto/language-service.

Added

[Breaking] Support monaco-editor v15. This removes supprot for pre 15 versions.

Added

Abiltiy to suppress completion items from intellisense.

Added

Dark theme support (set by calling monaco.editor.setTheme('kusto.dark'))

Bug fix

Don't try to run logic on disposed models.

Bug fix

Format current command always formatted the 1st command.

Added

Removed completion options that arent' curerntly supported.

Bug fix

Colorization didn't work when asked to colorize entire document

Added

Updated language server dependnecy to latest version.

Bug Fix

improve V2 intellisense colorization performance.

Bug Fix

V2 intellisense now correctly reverts to V1 for control commands.

Bug Fix

Add decimal support to V2 instllisense .

Bug Fix

Fix v2 intellisense.

Bug Fix

fix quirks in interactions between non-semantic and semantic colorization by not using semantic coloring to color plain text.

Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where colorization is working on an older vesion of the document, which results in wrong colorization.

Bug Fixes

Intellisense didn't work properly when editing in the middle of a block that is not the 1st block on the page.

Monarch colorization now colorizes sub-opeators the same as semantic colorization (which makes the changes less jarring when completing semantic colorization).

When switching context, colorization didn't recolorize.

(perf) Only colorize the currently edited block(s) - this supports multi-cursor editing

(perf) don't deeply parse the entire doc when doing completion. just get the list of commands and then parse the relevant command's all tokns.

Added

removed semantic colorization from main thread. From now on basic colorization (schema-unaware) will happen on main thread, and semantic colorization will happen in background thread. This should improve typing performance on long rows, or on large databases.

Added

Support for DM intellisense

Bug Fixes

fix incorrect column types

Bug Fixes

upgrade to latest kusto.javascript.client (based on a newer version of bridge.net and the code itself)

Bug Fixes

upgrade to latest Kusto.Language.Bridge (based on a newer version of bridge.net and the code itself)

Bug Fixes

improve performance for function parsing by levaraging new functionality in Kusto.Language.Bridge.

Bug Fixes

Update langauge service dependencies to versions with unified bridge.net version and bridge.json settings.

Bug Fixes

[breaking] Cache clutsser schema in memory. This breaks backward compatibility since it now requries schema to include minor and major version of databases.

Bug Fixes

Upgrade version of Kusto.Language.Bridge so solve some issues.

Functionality

enable get current command logic to V2.

Bug Fixes

Fix ability to set schema using .show schema as json.

Bug Fixes

fix bug that caused diagnostics and colorizaiton to be wrong until first text was typed.

Bug Fixes

fix bug that rendered validation unusable

Functionality

Add colorization support to intellisense API v2

Functionality

Add functions support to intellisense API V2

Functionality

update version of @kusto/language-service-next to 0.0.10, integrated following functionality:

library orders items on its own, so no need to order in monaco-kusto add support for the cursor not ending in the end of the completion text (like in the 1st parmaeter7 of a function for example) add '|' after table name

Make sure to never parse the same text more than once.

Functionality

add diagnostics (a.k.a error message) support (when v2 parser enabled).

Functionality

add folding (a.k.a outlining) support. one can now fold commands and hide them from screen.

Functionality

[breaking] - introduce new intellisense library (off by default). requires adding the following line to code

< script src = "../node_modules/kusto-language-service/kusto.javascript.client.js" > </ script >

Bug Fixes

[breaking] - Update monaco-editor peer dependency to "^0.12.0" because of bug fixes performed there. Also making the dependency more permissive (allow later minor versions).

Bug Fixes

Add missing dependency bridge newtonsoft.json.js to npm package.

Functionality

updated @kusto/lagnuage-service to latest version. this contains the latest operators, documentation, and charting logic.

Bug Fixes

Added peer dependency for monaco-editor@0.11 so that consumers of the package get a warning if their version of monaco is too old.

Functionality

[breaking] - The package now requires monaco-editor@0.11.1 to function correctly. adds support for markdown in intellisense documentation.

Functionality

Added setSchemaFromShowSchema : a new method to set a schema from the result of .show schema as json exewcution

Functionality

[breaking]: make setSchema async so that big schemas do not block the ui thread (specifically - tokenization code is running in ui thread so it can block rendering).

Bug fixes

fixed label casing of editor.action.kusto.formatCurrentCommand command.

Functionality

add getAdminCommand method to KustoWorker , which returns an object with a boolean property signifying whether the text is an admin command, and a string property that contains the command without leading comments.

Bug fixes

null pointer exception when creating and destroying multiple monaco models

Functionality

add getClientDirective method to KustoWorker , which returns an object with a boolean property signifying whether the text is a client directive, and a string property that contains the directive without leading comments.

Bug fixes

fix getCurrentCommand bug when there are multiple commands in document

Bug fixes

fix intellisense issue when trying to get suggestions for a new query (2 newlines after previous query)

Bug fixes

command formatting and document formatting now work (ctrl K + ctrl F and alt+shift+F respectively)

Bug fixes

setSchema does not update syntax highlighting

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.