An easily internationalizable, mobile-friendly datepicker library for the web.

For examples of the datepicker in action, go to http://airbnb.io/react-dates.

OR

To run that demo on your own computer:

Clone this repository

npm install

npm run storybook

Visit http://localhost:6006/

Getting Started

Install dependencies

Ensure packages are installed with correct version numbers by running:

( export PKG=react-dates; npm info " $PKG " peerDependencies --json | command sed 's/[\{\},]//g ; s/: /@/g; s/ *//g' | xargs npm install --save " $PKG " )

Which produces and runs a command like:

npm install --save react-dates moment@>=

Include component

import { DateRangePicker, SingleDatePicker, DayPickerRangeController } from 'react-dates' ;

Include CSS

Webpack

Using Webpack with CSS loader, add the following import to your app:

import 'react-dates/lib/css/_datepicker.css' ;

Without Webpack:

Create a CSS file with the contents of require.resolve('react-dates/lib/css/_datepicker.css') and include it in your html <head> section.

We provide a handful of components for your use. If you supply essential props to each component, you'll get a full featured interactive date picker. With additional optional props, you can customize the look and feel of the inputs, calendar, etc. You can see what each of the props do in the live demo or explore how to properly wrap the pickers in the examples folder.

The DateRangePicker is a fully controlled component that allows users to select a date range. You can control the selected dates using the startDate , endDate , and onDatesChange props as shown below. The DateRangePicker also manages internal state for partial dates entered by typing (although onDatesChange will not trigger until a date has been entered completely in that case). Similarly, you can control which input is focused as well as calendar visibility (the calendar is only visible if focusedInput is defined) with the focusedInput and onFocusChange props as shown below.

Here is the minimum REQUIRED setup you need to get the DateRangePicker working:

<DateRangePicker startDate={ this .state.startDate} endDate={ this .state.endDate} onDatesChange={({ startDate, endDate }) => this .setState({ startDate, endDate })} focusedInput={ this .state.focusedInput} onFocusChange={focusedInput => this .setState({ focusedInput })} />

The following is a list of other OPTIONAL props you may provide to the DateRangePicker to customize appearance and behavior to your heart's desire. Again, please explore the storybook for more information on what each of these props do.

startDateId : PropTypes.string.isRequired, startDatePlaceholderText : PropTypes.string, endDateId : PropTypes.string.isRequired, endDatePlaceholderText : PropTypes.string, disabled : PropTypes.bool, required : PropTypes.bool, readOnly : PropTypes.bool, screenReaderInputMessage : PropTypes.string, showClearDates : PropTypes.bool, showDefaultInputIcon : PropTypes.bool, customInputIcon : PropTypes.node, customArrowIcon : PropTypes.node, customCloseIcon : PropTypes.node, renderMonth : PropTypes.func, orientation : OrientationShape, anchorDirection : anchorDirectionShape, horizontalMargin : PropTypes.number, withPortal : PropTypes.bool, withFullScreenPortal : PropTypes.bool, daySize : nonNegativeInteger, isRTL : PropTypes.bool, initialVisibleMonth : PropTypes.func, firstDayOfWeek : PropTypes.oneOf([ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ]), numberOfMonths : PropTypes.number, keepOpenOnDateSelect : PropTypes.bool, reopenPickerOnClearDates : PropTypes.bool, renderCalendarInfo : PropTypes.func, hideKeyboardShortcutsPanel : PropTypes.bool, navPrev : PropTypes.node, navNext : PropTypes.node, onPrevMonthClick : PropTypes.func, onNextMonthClick : PropTypes.func, onClose : PropTypes.func, renderDay : PropTypes.func, minimumNights : PropTypes.number, enableOutsideDays : PropTypes.bool, isDayBlocked : PropTypes.func, isOutsideRange : PropTypes.func, isDayHighlighted : PropTypes.func, displayFormat : PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.string, PropTypes.func]), monthFormat : PropTypes.string, weekDayFormat : PropTypes.string, phrases : PropTypes.shape(getPhrasePropTypes(DateRangePickerPhrases)),

The SingleDatePicker is a fully controlled component that allows users to select a single date. You can control the selected date using the date and onDateChange props as shown below. The SingleDatePicker also manages internal state for partial dates entered by typing (although onDateChange will not trigger until a date has been entered completely in that case). Similarly, you can control whether or not the input is focused (calendar visibility is also controlled with the same props) with the focused and onFocusChange props as shown below.

Here is the minimum REQUIRED setup you need to get the SingleDatePicker working:

<SingleDatePicker date={ this .state.date} onDateChange={date => this .setState({ date })} focused={ this .state.focused} onFocusChange={({ focused }) => this .setState({ focused })} />

The following is a list of other OPTIONAL props you may provide to the SingleDatePicker to customize appearance and behavior to your heart's desire. Again, please explore the storybook for more information on what each of these props do.

id : PropTypes.string.isRequired, placeholder : PropTypes.string, disabled : PropTypes.bool, required : PropTypes.bool, readOnly : PropTypes.bool, screenReaderInputMessage : PropTypes.string, showClearDate : PropTypes.bool, customCloseIcon : PropTypes.node, showDefaultInputIcon : PropTypes.bool, customInputIcon : PropTypes.node, renderMonth : PropTypes.func, orientation : OrientationShape, anchorDirection : anchorDirectionShape, horizontalMargin : PropTypes.number, withPortal : PropTypes.bool, withFullScreenPortal : PropTypes.bool, initialVisibleMonth : PropTypes.func, firstDayOfWeek : PropTypes.oneOf([ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ]), numberOfMonths : PropTypes.number, keepOpenOnDateSelect : PropTypes.bool, reopenPickerOnClearDate : PropTypes.bool, renderCalendarInfo : PropTypes.func, hideKeyboardShortcutsPanel : PropTypes.bool, daySize : nonNegativeInteger, isRTL : PropTypes.bool, navPrev : PropTypes.node, navNext : PropTypes.node, onPrevMonthClick : PropTypes.func, onNextMonthClick : PropTypes.func, onClose : PropTypes.func, renderDay : PropTypes.func, enableOutsideDays : PropTypes.bool, isDayBlocked : PropTypes.func, isOutsideRange : PropTypes.func, isDayHighlighted : PropTypes.func, displayFormat : PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.string, PropTypes.func]), monthFormat : PropTypes.string, weekDayFormat : PropTypes.string, phrases : PropTypes.shape(getPhrasePropTypes(SingleDatePickerPhrases)),

DayPickerRangeController

The DayPickerRangeController is a calendar-only version of the DateRangePicker . There are no inputs (which also means that currently, it is not keyboard accessible) and the calendar is always visible, but you can select a date range much in the same way you would with the DateRangePicker . You can control the selected dates using the startDate , endDate , and onDatesChange props as shown below. Similarly, you can control which input is focused with the focusedInput and onFocusChange props as shown below. The user will only be able to select a date if focusedInput is provided.

Here is the minimum REQUIRED setup you need to get the DayPickerRangeController working:

<DayPickerRangeController startDate={ this .state.startDate} endDate={ this .state.endDate} onDatesChange={({ startDate, endDate }) => this .setState({ startDate, endDate })} focusedInput={ this .state.focusedInput} onFocusChange={focusedInput => this .setState({ focusedInput })} />

The following is a list of other OPTIONAL props you may provide to the DayPickerRangeController to customize appearance and behavior to your heart's desire. Again, please explore the storybook for more information on what each of these props do.

enableOutsideDays : PropTypes.bool, numberOfMonths : PropTypes.number, orientation : ScrollableOrientationShape, withPortal : PropTypes.bool, initialVisibleMonth : PropTypes.func, renderCalendarInfo : PropTypes.func, onOutsideClick : PropTypes.func, keepOpenOnDateSelect : PropTypes.bool, navPrev : PropTypes.node, navNext : PropTypes.node, onPrevMonthClick : PropTypes.func, onNextMonthClick : PropTypes.func, renderDay : PropTypes.func, minimumNights : PropTypes.number, isOutsideRange : PropTypes.func, isDayBlocked : PropTypes.func, isDayHighlighted : PropTypes.func, monthFormat : PropTypes.string, weekDayFormat : PropTypes.string, phrases : PropTypes.shape(getPhrasePropTypes(DayPickerPhrases)), />

Localization

Moment.js is a peer dependency of react-dates , so react-dates will use a single instance of moment which is imported in the user's project. To load a locale it is enough to invoke moment.locale in the component where moment is imported, with the locale key of choice, e.g.:

moment .locale ( 'pl' );

Theming

react-dates comes with a set of SCSS variables that can be overridden to add your own project-specific theming. Override any variables found in css/variables.scss with your own and then import ~react-dates/css/styles.scss (and ~react-dates/css/variables.scss if you're only overriding a few). If you were using sass-loader with webpack, the code below would properly override the selected variables: