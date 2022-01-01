An easily internationalizable, mobile-friendly datepicker library for the web.
For examples of the datepicker in action, go to http://airbnb.io/react-dates.
OR
To run that demo on your own computer:
npm install
npm run storybook
Ensure packages are installed with correct version numbers by running:
(
export PKG=react-dates;
npm info "$PKG" peerDependencies --json | command sed 's/[\{\},]//g ; s/: /@/g; s/ *//g' | xargs npm install --save "$PKG"
)
Which produces and runs a command like:
npm install --save react-dates moment@>=#.## react@>=#.## react-dom@>=#.## react-addons-shallow-compare@>=#.##
import { DateRangePicker, SingleDatePicker, DayPickerRangeController } from 'react-dates';
Using Webpack with CSS loader, add the following import to your app:
import 'react-dates/lib/css/_datepicker.css';
Create a CSS file with the contents of
require.resolve('react-dates/lib/css/_datepicker.css') and include it in your html
<head> section.
We provide a handful of components for your use. If you supply essential props to each component, you'll get a full featured interactive date picker. With additional optional props, you can customize the look and feel of the inputs, calendar, etc. You can see what each of the props do in the live demo or explore how to properly wrap the pickers in the examples folder.
The
DateRangePicker is a fully controlled component that allows users to select a date range. You can control the selected
dates using the
startDate,
endDate, and
onDatesChange props as shown below. The
DateRangePicker also manages internal
state for partial dates entered by typing (although
onDatesChange will not trigger until a date has been entered
completely in that case). Similarly, you can control which input is focused as well as calendar visibility (the calendar is
only visible if
focusedInput is defined) with the
focusedInput and
onFocusChange props as shown below.
Here is the minimum REQUIRED setup you need to get the
DateRangePicker working:
<DateRangePicker
startDate={this.state.startDate} // momentPropTypes.momentObj or null,
endDate={this.state.endDate} // momentPropTypes.momentObj or null,
onDatesChange={({ startDate, endDate }) => this.setState({ startDate, endDate })} // PropTypes.func.isRequired,
focusedInput={this.state.focusedInput} // PropTypes.oneOf([START_DATE, END_DATE]) or null,
onFocusChange={focusedInput => this.setState({ focusedInput })} // PropTypes.func.isRequired,
/>
The following is a list of other OPTIONAL props you may provide to the
DateRangePicker to customize appearance and behavior to your heart's desire. Again, please explore the storybook for more information on what each of these props do.
// input related props
startDateId: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
startDatePlaceholderText: PropTypes.string,
endDateId: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
endDatePlaceholderText: PropTypes.string,
disabled: PropTypes.bool,
required: PropTypes.bool,
readOnly: PropTypes.bool,
screenReaderInputMessage: PropTypes.string,
showClearDates: PropTypes.bool,
showDefaultInputIcon: PropTypes.bool,
customInputIcon: PropTypes.node,
customArrowIcon: PropTypes.node,
customCloseIcon: PropTypes.node,
// calendar presentation and interaction related props
renderMonth: PropTypes.func,
orientation: OrientationShape,
anchorDirection: anchorDirectionShape,
horizontalMargin: PropTypes.number,
withPortal: PropTypes.bool,
withFullScreenPortal: PropTypes.bool,
daySize: nonNegativeInteger,
isRTL: PropTypes.bool,
initialVisibleMonth: PropTypes.func,
firstDayOfWeek: PropTypes.oneOf([0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]),
numberOfMonths: PropTypes.number,
keepOpenOnDateSelect: PropTypes.bool,
reopenPickerOnClearDates: PropTypes.bool,
renderCalendarInfo: PropTypes.func,
hideKeyboardShortcutsPanel: PropTypes.bool,
// navigation related props
navPrev: PropTypes.node,
navNext: PropTypes.node,
onPrevMonthClick: PropTypes.func,
onNextMonthClick: PropTypes.func,
onClose: PropTypes.func,
// day presentation and interaction related props
renderDay: PropTypes.func,
minimumNights: PropTypes.number,
enableOutsideDays: PropTypes.bool,
isDayBlocked: PropTypes.func,
isOutsideRange: PropTypes.func,
isDayHighlighted: PropTypes.func,
// internationalization props
displayFormat: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.string, PropTypes.func]),
monthFormat: PropTypes.string,
weekDayFormat: PropTypes.string,
phrases: PropTypes.shape(getPhrasePropTypes(DateRangePickerPhrases)),
The
SingleDatePicker is a fully controlled component that allows users to select a single date. You can control the selected
date using the
date and
onDateChange props as shown below. The
SingleDatePicker also manages internal
state for partial dates entered by typing (although
onDateChange will not trigger until a date has been entered
completely in that case). Similarly, you can control whether or not the input is focused (calendar visibility is also
controlled with the same props) with the
focused and
onFocusChange props as shown below.
Here is the minimum REQUIRED setup you need to get the
SingleDatePicker working:
<SingleDatePicker
date={this.state.date} // momentPropTypes.momentObj or null
onDateChange={date => this.setState({ date })} // PropTypes.func.isRequired
focused={this.state.focused} // PropTypes.bool
onFocusChange={({ focused }) => this.setState({ focused })} // PropTypes.func.isRequired
/>
The following is a list of other OPTIONAL props you may provide to the
SingleDatePicker to customize appearance and behavior to your heart's desire. Again, please explore the storybook for more information on what each of these props do.
// input related props
id: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
placeholder: PropTypes.string,
disabled: PropTypes.bool,
required: PropTypes.bool,
readOnly: PropTypes.bool,
screenReaderInputMessage: PropTypes.string,
showClearDate: PropTypes.bool,
customCloseIcon: PropTypes.node,
showDefaultInputIcon: PropTypes.bool,
customInputIcon: PropTypes.node,
// calendar presentation and interaction related props
renderMonth: PropTypes.func,
orientation: OrientationShape,
anchorDirection: anchorDirectionShape,
horizontalMargin: PropTypes.number,
withPortal: PropTypes.bool,
withFullScreenPortal: PropTypes.bool,
initialVisibleMonth: PropTypes.func,
firstDayOfWeek: PropTypes.oneOf([0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]),
numberOfMonths: PropTypes.number,
keepOpenOnDateSelect: PropTypes.bool,
reopenPickerOnClearDate: PropTypes.bool,
renderCalendarInfo: PropTypes.func,
hideKeyboardShortcutsPanel: PropTypes.bool,
daySize: nonNegativeInteger,
isRTL: PropTypes.bool,
// navigation related props
navPrev: PropTypes.node,
navNext: PropTypes.node,
onPrevMonthClick: PropTypes.func,
onNextMonthClick: PropTypes.func,
onClose: PropTypes.func,
// day presentation and interaction related props
renderDay: PropTypes.func,
enableOutsideDays: PropTypes.bool,
isDayBlocked: PropTypes.func,
isOutsideRange: PropTypes.func,
isDayHighlighted: PropTypes.func,
// internationalization props
displayFormat: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.string, PropTypes.func]),
monthFormat: PropTypes.string,
weekDayFormat: PropTypes.string,
phrases: PropTypes.shape(getPhrasePropTypes(SingleDatePickerPhrases)),
The
DayPickerRangeController is a calendar-only version of the
DateRangePicker. There are no inputs (which also means
that currently, it is not keyboard accessible) and the calendar is always visible, but you can select a date range much in the same way you would with the
DateRangePicker. You can control the selected
dates using the
startDate,
endDate, and
onDatesChange props as shown below. Similarly, you can control which input is focused with the
focusedInput and
onFocusChange props as shown below. The user will only be able to select a date if
focusedInput is provided.
Here is the minimum REQUIRED setup you need to get the
DayPickerRangeController working:
<DayPickerRangeController
startDate={this.state.startDate} // momentPropTypes.momentObj or null,
endDate={this.state.endDate} // momentPropTypes.momentObj or null,
onDatesChange={({ startDate, endDate }) => this.setState({ startDate, endDate })} // PropTypes.func.isRequired,
focusedInput={this.state.focusedInput} // PropTypes.oneOf([START_DATE, END_DATE]) or null,
onFocusChange={focusedInput => this.setState({ focusedInput })} // PropTypes.func.isRequired,
/>
The following is a list of other OPTIONAL props you may provide to the
DayPickerRangeController to customize appearance and behavior to your heart's desire. Again, please explore the storybook for more information on what each of these props do.
// calendar presentation and interaction related props
enableOutsideDays: PropTypes.bool,
numberOfMonths: PropTypes.number,
orientation: ScrollableOrientationShape,
withPortal: PropTypes.bool,
initialVisibleMonth: PropTypes.func,
renderCalendarInfo: PropTypes.func,
onOutsideClick: PropTypes.func,
keepOpenOnDateSelect: PropTypes.bool,
// navigation related props
navPrev: PropTypes.node,
navNext: PropTypes.node,
onPrevMonthClick: PropTypes.func,
onNextMonthClick: PropTypes.func,
// day presentation and interaction related props
renderDay: PropTypes.func,
minimumNights: PropTypes.number,
isOutsideRange: PropTypes.func,
isDayBlocked: PropTypes.func,
isDayHighlighted: PropTypes.func,
// internationalization props
monthFormat: PropTypes.string,
weekDayFormat: PropTypes.string,
phrases: PropTypes.shape(getPhrasePropTypes(DayPickerPhrases)),
/>
Moment.js is a peer dependency of
react-dates, so
react-dates will use a single instance of
moment which is imported in the user's project. To load a locale it is enough to invoke
moment.locale in the component where
moment is imported, with the locale key of choice, e.g.:
moment.locale('pl'); // Polish
react-dates comes with a set of SCSS variables that can be overridden to add your own project-specific theming. Override any variables found in
css/variables.scss with your own and then import
~react-dates/css/styles.scss (and
~react-dates/css/variables.scss if you're only overriding a few). If you were using sass-loader with webpack, the code below would properly override the selected variables:
//overriding default sass variables with my project's colors
$react-dates-color-primary: $some-color-specific-to-my-project;
$react-dates-color-secondary: $some-other-color-specific-to-my-project;
@import '~react-dates/css/variables.scss';
@import '~react-dates/css/styles.scss';