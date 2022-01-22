A lightweight toolset for writing styles in JavaScript. ✨
npm install --save polished
# or if you're using yarn
yarn add polished
Want to write styles in JavaScript, but also want Sass-style helper functions and mixins? Need a consistent color palette throughout your app?
✨ polished is for you!
styled-components, emotion, jss, aphrodite, radium, or plain inline styles, as long as you're writing your styles in JavaScript you can use polished!
See the full documentation at polished.js.org!
✨ polished modules are meant to be used as stand-alone imports. You should avoid importing the entire library directly:
import { clearFix, animation } from 'polished'
~
import * as polished from 'polished~
~
import polished from 'polished'~
When
✨ polished modules are imported properly, tree shaking in webpack and Rollup can be leveraged to reduce your bundle size.
All Evergreen Browsers + IE11
As of v3.6.X we support
>0.5%, not dead, ie >= 11, not op_mini all for all our builds.
✨ polished has first-class Flow support with zero configuration to assist you in finding type errors while using our modules.
Flow frequently updates and it is possible that the version you are running may cause you to run into errors coming from the
polished package in your
node_modules directory. You can add the following lines to your
.flowconfig to ignore
polished in those cases:
[ignore]
.*/node_modules/polished/.*
✨ polished has TypeScript definitions to allow the library to be used in any TypeScript project. You will need to set
moduleResolution to
node in your
tsconfig.json in order to use
✨ polished with TypeScript.
You can optionally also use
babel-plugin-polished to compile the static function calls out and remove the (already tiny) runtime performance impact of using
✨ polished.
In the documentation you will see examples using object spread properties (
{ ...other }). To enable this syntax in your project add the
transform-object-rest-spread plugin (or the
stage-3 preset to enable all stage three features) to your Babel configuration.
When writing styles in JavaScript, many people need Sass-style helper functions to be productive.
✨ polished brings them to you in a nice, lightweight package tailor-made for styles in JavaScript.
The main difference with Sass is that it's written in a functional style and all color functions are curried. This means you can compose them together into your own reusable helpers with a
compose function of your choice:
import { compose } from 'ramda' // Replace with any compose() function of your choice
import { lighten, desaturate } from 'polished'
// Create tone() helper
const tone = compose(lighten(0.1), desaturate(0.1))
package-xyz?
First of all, we didn't find another library that had everything we needed, and we don't care about installing a dozen packages separately.
Specifically most other packages that provide color functions do so in an object-oriented style, often with a fluent API that's very different from the Sass-style helpers. This means people that aren't very familiar with JavaScript might shy away from using them.
✨ polished was made as a standard library for everybody, no matter if they know JS inside out or not.
✨ polished is compatible with any library that accepts styles as JS objects. This includes, but is by far not limited to,
styled-components, radium, aphrodite, glamor, glamorous, jss and many more!
No matter if you're using inline styles or CSS-in-JS, polished is for you.
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]
Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]
Copyright © 2016-2021 Brian Hough, Maximilian Stoiber, & Nik Graf. Licensed under the MIT License, see LICENSE.md for more information!