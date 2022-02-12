Blogs | PDF Summary | Installation | API | Custom Graphical CLIs
We love CLIs, and think they are critical for interacting in a flexible way with the cloud. We need the power to go off the rails. But ASCII is tedious.
Kui takes your normal
kubectl command line requests and responds
with graphics. Instead of ASCII tables, you are presented with
sortable ones. Instead of copying and pasting long auto-generated
resource names, in Kui you just click.
Kui is also fast. It launches in seconds, and can process
kubectl
commands 2-3 times faster than
kubectl itself.
We offer prebuilt images optimized for an enhanced Kubernetes CLI experience.
brew install kui
kubectl kui get pods
open /Applications/Kui.app
Download and
unzip, then
add the unzipped directory to your PATH. Now use
kubectl kui or
launch the
Kui executable to use Kui's built-in REPL.
Windows Warning: Please use forward slashes for filepaths, e.g. c:/users, not c:\users.
We hear you. Choose your platform (e.g.
mac:amd64), execute the
following, then look in
./dist/electron.
git clone git@github.com:kubernetes-sigs/kui.git && cd kui && npm ci && \
npm run build:electron:mac:amd64
Kui is a framework for adding graphics to CLIs. Kui allows for either a hosted client-server architecture, or the distribution of double-clickable applications (via Electron).
Using the Kui framework, you can design your own Kubernetes enhancements, set a custom theme or custom icon, and enhance the commands of your favorite CLI. Check out the template repo. If your enhancements would be generally valuable, please PR them back here, e.g. awesome Kubernetes enhancements can be integrated with the core Kubernetes plugin.
