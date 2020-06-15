The aim of this project is to provide maintainable build scripts for the JavaScriptCore JavaScript engine and allow the React Native project to incorporate up-to-date releases of JSC into the framework on Android.
This project is based on facebook/android-jsc but instead of rewriting JSC's build scripts into BUCK files, it relies on CMake build scripts maintained in a GTK branch of WebKit maintained by the WebKitGTK team (great work btw!). Thanks to that, with just a small amount of work we should be able to build not only current but also future releases of JSC. An obvious benefit for everyone using React Native is that this will allow us to update JSC for React Native on Android much more often than before (note that facebook/android-jsc uses JSC version from Nov 2014), which is especially helpful since React Native on iOS uses the built-in copy of JSC that is updated with each major iOS release (see this as a reference).
brew install coreutils
brew install node
brew tap caskroom/versions && brew cask install java8
brew cask install android-sdk
sdkmanager --list and install all platforms, tools, buildtool v28.0.3, cmake (android images are not needed)
$ANDROID_HOME to the correct path (in ~/.bashrc or similar)
export PATH=$PATH:$ANDROID_HOME/platform-tools:$ANDROID_HOME/tools/bin
export ANDROID_NDK=/path/to/android-ndk-r19c
npm run clean will clean everything (artifacts, downloaded sources)
package.json to the desired build configuration
printVersion patch in jsc.patch)
npm run download: downloads all needed sources
npm run start: builds jsc (this might take some time...)
The zipfile containing the android-jsc AAR will be available at
/dist.
The library is packaged as a local Maven repository containing AAR files that include the binaries.
JSC library built using this project is distributed over npm: npm/@kudo-ci/jsc-android. The library is packaged as a local Maven repository containing AAR files that include the binaries. Please refer to the section below in order to learn how your app can consume this format.
On load, JSC prints the version out to logcat, under "JavaScriptCore.Version" tag.
Follow steps below in order for your React Native app to use new version of JSC VM on android:
android/build.gradle file to add the new local maven repository packaged in the
jsc-android package to the search path:
allprojects {
repositories {
mavenLocal()
jcenter()
maven {
// All of React Native (JS, Obj-C sources, Android binaries) is installed from npm
url "$rootDir/../node_modules/react-native/android"
}
+ maven {
+ // Local Maven repo containing AARs with JSC library built for Android
+ url "$rootDir/../node_modules/jsc-android/dist"
+ }
}
}
build.gradle file located in
android/app/build.gradle to add the JSC dependency. Please make sure the dependency is before the React Native dependency.
dependencies {
+ // Make sure to put android-jsc at the top
+ implementation "org.webkit:android-jsc:+"
+
compile fileTree(dir: "libs", include: ["*.jar"])
implementation "com.android.support:appcompat-v7:${rootProject.ext.supportLibVersion}"
implementation "com.facebook.react:react-native:+" // From node_modules
}
build.gradle file located in
android/app/build.gradle to use first matched JSC library.
android {
// ...
+ packagingOptions {
+ pickFirst '**/libjsc.so'
+ pickFirst '**/libc++_shared.so'
+ }
}
build.gradle file located in
android/app/build.gradle to force app builds to use new version of the JSC library as opposed to the version specified in react-native gradle module as a dependency:
}
+configurations.all {
+ resolutionStrategy {
+ force 'org.webkit:android-jsc:+'
+ }
+}
dependencies {
compile fileTree(dir: "libs", include: ["*.jar"])
+ // ...
+ implementation 'org.webkit:android-jsc-cppruntime:+'
+ // For even older gradle
+ // compile 'org.webkit:android-jsc-cppruntime:+'
International variant includes ICU i18n library and necessary data allowing to use e.g. Date.toLocaleString and String.localeCompare that give correct results when using with locales other than en-US. Note that this variant is about 6MiB larger per architecture than default.
To use this variant instead replace the third installation step with:
For React Native version 0.60 and newer, your build.gradle should have a flag to enable this feature.
/**
* Use the international variant of JavaScriptCore
* This variant includes the ICU i18n library to make APIs like `Date.toLocaleString`
* and `String.localeCompare` work when using with locales other than en-US.
* Note that this variant is about 6MiB larger per architecture than the default.
*/
- def useIntlJsc = false
+ def useIntlJsc = true
For React Native version 0.59, replace original artifact id with
android-jsc-intl
dependencies {
+ // Make sure to put android-jsc at the the first
+ implementation "org.webkit:android-jsc-intl:+"
+
compile fileTree(dir: "libs", include: ["*.jar"])
implementation "com.android.support:appcompat-v7:${rootProject.ext.supportLibVersion}"
implementation "com.facebook.react:react-native:+" // From node_modules
}
For React Native version 0.58 below, replace original
resolutionStrategy with this.
+configurations.all {
+ resolutionStrategy {
+ eachDependency { DependencyResolveDetails details ->
+ if (details.requested.name == 'android-jsc') {
+ details.useTarget group: details.requested.group, name: 'android-jsc-intl', version: 'r241213'
+ }
+ }
+ }
+}
See Measurements page that contains synthetic perf test results for the most notable versions of JSC we have tried.
Compile errors of the sort:
More than one file was found with OS independent path 'lib/armeabi-v7a/libgnustl_shared.so'
Add the following to your
app/build.gradle, under
android:
packagingOptions {
pickFirst '**/libgnustl_shared.so'
}
