rnb

@kuasha420/react-native-bootsplash

by Mathieu Acthernoene
3.0.0-alpha.3 (see all)

🚀 Show a bootsplash during app startup. Hide it when you are ready.

Readme

🚀 react-native-bootsplash

This library helped you? Consider sponsoring!

Show a bootsplash during app startup. Hide it when you are ready.
For migration from the v3, check the MIGRATION.md guide.

npm version npm MIT Platform - Android Platform - iOS

iOS demo android demo

Support

versionreact-native version
4.0.0+0.65.0+
3.0.0+0.63.0+

Installation

$ npm install --save react-native-bootsplash
# --- or ---
$ yarn add react-native-bootsplash

Don't forget going into the ios directory to execute a pod install.

🆘 Manual linking

Because this package targets React Native 0.65.0+, you probably don't need to link it manually. But if you have a special case, follow these additional instructions:

👀 See manual linking instructions

iOS

Add this line to your ios/Podfile file, then run pod install.

target 'YourAwesomeProject' do
  # …
  pod 'RNBootSplash', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-bootsplash'
end

Android

  1. Add the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-bootsplash'
project(':react-native-bootsplash').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-bootsplash/android')
  1. Add the implementation line to the dependencies in android/app/build.gradle:
dependencies {
  // ...
  implementation project(':react-native-bootsplash')
}
  1. Add the import and link the package in MainApplication.java:
import com.zoontek.rnbootsplash.RNBootSplashPackage; // <- add the RNBootSplashPackage import

public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {

  // …

  @Override
  protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
    @SuppressWarnings("UnnecessaryLocalVariable")
    List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList(this).getPackages();
    // …
    packages.add(new RNBootSplashPackage());
    return packages;
  }

  // …
}

Setup

Assets generation

In order to speed up the setup, we provide a CLI to generate assets, create the Android Drawable XML file and the iOS Storyboard file automatically ✨.

$ npx react-native generate-bootsplash --help
# --- or ---
$ yarn react-native generate-bootsplash --help

The command can take multiple arguments:

yarn react-native generate-bootsplash <logoPath>

Generate a launch screen using an original logo file

Options:
  --background-color <color>  color used as launch screen background (in hexadecimal format) (default: "#fff")
  --logo-width <width>        logo width at @1x (in dp - we recommend approximately ~100) (default: 100)
  --assets-path [path]        path to your static assets directory (useful to require the logo file in JS)
  --flavor <flavor>           [android only] flavor build variant (outputs in an android resource directory other than "main")
  -h, --help                  output usage information

Full command usage example

yarn react-native generate-bootsplash assets/bootsplash_logo_original.png \
  --background-color=F5FCFF \
  --logo-width=100 \
  --assets-path=assets \
  --flavor=main

Using an SVG

You might want to use SVG as input file. For that, you can install a CLI tool to convert your logo first:

$ brew install librsvg # available on macOS
$ rsvg-convert -w 3000 bootsplash_logo.svg bootsplash_logo.png # create a large PNG with generous leeway for 4x Android xxxhdpi devices
$ react-native generate-bootsplash bootsplash_logo.png
$ rm bootsplash_logo.png # optionally, clean up the PNG

This tool relies on the naming conventions that are used in the /example project and will therefore create the following files:

# Only if --assets-path was specified
assets/bootsplash_logo.png
assets/bootsplash_logo@1,5x.png
assets/bootsplash_logo@2x.png
assets/bootsplash_logo@3x.png
assets/bootsplash_logo@4x.png

android/app/src/main/res/values/colors.xml (creation and edition)
android/app/src/main/res/mipmap-hdpi/bootsplash_logo.png
android/app/src/main/res/mipmap-mdpi/bootsplash_logo.png
android/app/src/main/res/mipmap-xhdpi/bootsplash_logo.png
android/app/src/main/res/mipmap-xxhdpi/bootsplash_logo.png
android/app/src/main/res/mipmap-xxxhdpi/bootsplash_logo.png

ios/YourProjectName/BootSplash.storyboard
ios/YourProjectName/Images.xcassets/BootSplashLogo.imageset/bootsplash_logo.png
ios/YourProjectName/Images.xcassets/BootSplashLogo.imageset/bootsplash_logo@2x.png
ios/YourProjectName/Images.xcassets/BootSplashLogo.imageset/bootsplash_logo@3x.png

iOS

⚠️ Only .storyboard files are supported (Apple has deprecated other methods in April 2020).

Edit the ios/YourProjectName/AppDelegate.m file:

#import "AppDelegate.h"

#import <React/RCTBridge.h>
#import <React/RCTBundleURLProvider.h>
#import <React/RCTRootView.h>

#import "RNBootSplash.h" // <- add the header import

@implementation AppDelegate

- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions
{
  // …
  rootViewController.view = rootView;
  self.window.rootViewController = rootViewController;
  [self.window makeKeyAndVisible];

  [RNBootSplash initWithStoryboard:@"BootSplash" rootView:rootView]; // <- initialization using the storyboard file name

  return YES;
}

Set the BootSplash.storyboard as launch screen file:

Drag and drop the fileCreate folder referenceSet as Launch Screen File

Android

  1. As this library only support Android 6+, you probably have to edit your android/build.gradle file:
buildscript {
  ext {
    buildToolsVersion = "30.0.2"
    minSdkVersion = 23 // <- AndroidX splashscreen has basic support for 21 (only the background color), so 23 is best
    compileSdkVersion = 31 // <- set at least 31
    targetSdkVersion = 31 // <- set at least 31

    // …
  1. Then edit your android/app/build.gradle file:
dependencies {
  implementation fileTree(dir: "libs", include: ["*.jar"])
  //noinspection GradleDynamicVersion
  implementation "com.facebook.react:react-native:+"  // From node_modules

  implementation "androidx.core:core-splashscreen:1.0.0-beta01" // Add this line

  // …
  1. Edit your android/app/src/main/res/values/styles.xml file:
<resources>

  <style name="AppTheme" parent="Theme.AppCompat.DayNight.NoActionBar">
      <!-- Your base theme customization -->
  </style>

  <!-- BootTheme should inherit from Theme.SplashScreen -->
  <style name="BootTheme" parent="Theme.SplashScreen">
    <item name="windowSplashScreenBackground">@color/bootsplash_background</item>
    <item name="windowSplashScreenAnimatedIcon">@mipmap/bootsplash_logo</item>
    <item name="postSplashScreenTheme">@style/AppTheme</item>
  </style>

</resources>
  1. Edit your android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml file:
<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
  package="com.rnbootsplashexample">

  <!-- … -->

  <application
    android:name=".MainApplication"
    android:label="@string/app_name"
    android:icon="@mipmap/ic_launcher"
    android:roundIcon="@mipmap/ic_launcher_round"
    android:allowBackup="false"
    android:theme="@style/BootTheme"> <!-- Replace @style/AppTheme with @style/BootTheme -->
    <activity
    android:name=".MainActivity"
    android:label="@string/app_name"
    android:configChanges="keyboard|keyboardHidden|orientation|screenSize|uiMode"
    android:launchMode="singleTask"
    android:windowSoftInputMode="adjustResize"
    android:exported="true"> <!-- Add android:exported="true" -->
    <intent-filter>
      <action android:name="android.intent.action.MAIN" />
      <category android:name="android.intent.category.LAUNCHER" />
    </intent-filter>
    </activity>
  </application>
</manifest>
  1. Finally edit your android/app/src/main/java/com/yourprojectname/MainActivity.java file:
import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity;
import com.facebook.react.ReactActivityDelegate; // <- add this necessary import
import com.zoontek.rnbootsplash.RNBootSplash; // <- add this necessary import

public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {

  // …

  @Override
  protected ReactActivityDelegate createReactActivityDelegate() {
    return new ReactActivityDelegate(this, getMainComponentName()) {

      @Override
      protected void loadApp(String appKey) {
        RNBootSplash.init(MainActivity.this); // <- initialize the splash screen
        super.loadApp(appKey);
      }
    };
  }
}

API

hide()

Method type

type hide = (config?: { fade?: boolean }) => Promise<void>;

Usage

import RNBootSplash from "react-native-bootsplash";

RNBootSplash.hide(); // immediate
RNBootSplash.hide({ fade: true }); // fade

getVisibilityStatus()

Method type

type VisibilityStatus = "visible" | "hidden" | "transitioning";
type getVisibilityStatus = () => Promise<VisibilityStatus>;

Usage

import RNBootSplash from "react-native-bootsplash";

RNBootSplash.getVisibilityStatus().then((status) => console.log(status));

Real world example

import React, { useEffect } from "react";
import { Text } from "react-native";
import RNBootSplash from "react-native-bootsplash";

function App() {
  useEffect(() => {
    const init = async () => {
      // …do multiple sync or async tasks
    };

    init().finally(async () => {
      await RNBootSplash.hide({ fade: true });
      console.log("Bootsplash has been hidden successfully");
    });
  }, []);

  return <Text>My awesome app</Text>;
}

🤙 A more complex example is available in the /example folder.

Using React Navigation

If you are using React Navigation, you can hide the splash screen once the navigation container and all children have finished mounting by using the onReady function.

import React from "react";
import { NavigationContainer } from "@react-navigation/native";
import RNBootSplash from "react-native-bootsplash";

function App() {
  return (
    <NavigationContainer onReady={() => RNBootSplash.hide()}>
      {/* content */}
    </NavigationContainer>
  );
}

Testing with Jest

Testing code which uses this library requires some setup since we need to mock the native methods.

To add the mocks, create a file jest/setup.js (or any other file name) containing the following code:

jest.mock("react-native-bootsplash", () => {
  return {
    show: jest.fn().mockResolvedValueOnce(),
    getVisibilityStatus: jest.fn().mockResolvedValue("hidden"),
  };
});

After that, we need to add the setup file in the jest config. You can add it under setupFiles option in your jest config file:

{
  "setupFiles": ["<rootDir>/jest/setup.js"]
}

🕵️‍♂️ Comparison with react-native-splash-screen

  • If react-native-splash-screen encourages you to display an image over your application, react-native-bootsplash way-to-go is to design your launch screen using platforms tools.
  • It should not prevent you from seeing red screen errors.
  • Hiding the launch screen is configurable: fade it out or hide it without any animation.

