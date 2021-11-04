@ks89/angular-modal-gallery is an Angular library (SSR compatible) to create image galleries.

Despite its name, this library is more than for modal galleries, because I'm introducing new features every major release. In fact, It's composed by 3 main parts:

plain-gallery : shows either a row, a column or a grid of clickable thumbnails using pure flexbox

: shows either a row, a column or a grid of using pure flexbox modal-gallery : is the core part of this project and display a modal window with full screen images , buttons , the current image and optionally, also navigation dots and previews

: is the core part of this project and display a , , the and optionally, also navigation and carousel: shows a configurable plain carousel (not modal) with auto-play and other cool features

@ks89/angular-modal-gallery supports also keyboard shortcuts, swipe gestures and mouse events.

Angular Module to import this library

requires Angular >= 13

IVY is required

supports all recommended Angular Compiler Options

compliant to Angular Package Format v13 specifications

use Semantic versioning 2.0.0 also known as 'semver'

also known as 'semver' official examples with angular-cli , angular-cli + material and angular-universal HERE

, and HERE unit testing with high % coverage

Server Side Rendering support with angular-universal

support with angular-universal Web Accessibility features, like ARIA support and toptal.com criteria (tested with Sim Daltonism for macOS)

for macOS) image download with buttons or keyboard shortcuts

with buttons or keyboard shortcuts advanced keyboard shortcuts with mousetrap (both local and global)

with (both local and global) fully configurable default buttons to either close, download, navigate to an external url or delete images and so on

support custom buttons with both pre and after hooks

click outside feature to close the modal gallery clicking on the background

to close the modal gallery clicking on the background configurable plain gallery

configurable carousel

configurable side-previews (visible only on bigger screen)

configurable dots navigation (visible only on bigger screen)

configurable previews (visible only on bigger screen)

and many more... (check the official documentation HERE)

📦 Installation 📦

npm install --save @ks89/angular-modal-gallery

npm install --save hammerjs mousetrap @angular/cdk

npm install --save-dev @types/mousetrap @types/hammerjs

From version @ks89/angular-modal-gallery >= 5.0.0, font-awesome isn't a mandatory dependency. You can use all default features without font-awesome. For more info, check official documentation website.

📖 Documentation 📖

Image loading could be slow, because this website is hosted on Github pages

OFFICIAL DOCUMENTATION WEBSITE

⚠️ Choose the right version ⚠️

@ks89/angular-modal-gallery font-awesome AngularJS NOT SUPPORTED Angular 2 = 3.3.5 >= 4.0.0 Angular 4 = 5.7.1 optional Angular 5 = 6.3.0 optional Angular 6 = 7.2.7 optional Angular 7 = 7.2.7 optional Angular 8 = 7.2.7 optional Angular 9 = 7.2.7 optional Angular 10 = 7.2.7 optional Angular 11 = 7.2.7 optional Angular 12 = 8.0.1 optional Angular 13 >= 9.0.0 optional

Version 8.0.0 requires at least Angular 12. Version 9.0.0 requires at least Angular 13.

🔥 News 🔥

More than 100 releases in two years, and more to come... :)

11/06/2021 - 9.0.0 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

09/27/2021 - 8.0.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

07/10/2021 - 8.0.0 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

06/13/2021 - 8.0.0-rc.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

11/22/2020 - 8.0.0-beta.5 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

08/14/2020 - 8.0.0-beta.4 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

08/12/2020 - 8.0.0-beta.3 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

06/02/2020 - 8.0.0-beta.2 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

05/02/2020 - 8.0.0-beta.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

12/05/2020 - 7.2.7 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

12/29/2019 - 7.2.6 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

09/23/2019 - 7.2.5 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

08/19/2019 - 7.2.4 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

08/18/2019 - 7.2.3 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

06/24/2019 - 7.2.2 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

02/23/2019 - 7.3.0-rc.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

01/03/2019 - 7.2.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

12/29/2018 - 7.2.0 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

12/09/2018 - 7.1.0 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

12/07/2018 - 7.0.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

12/06/2018 - 7.0.0 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

11/26/2018 - 7.0.0-rc.2 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

11/03/2018 - 7.0.0-rc.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

11/01/2018 - 7.0.0-beta.4 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

10/28/2018 - 7.0.0-beta.3 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

10/22/2018 - 7.0.0-beta.2 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

10/14/2018 - 7.0.0-beta.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

10/11/2018 - 6.3.0 - angular-modal-gallery - HERE

10/09/2018 - 7.0.0-alpha.3 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

10/04/2018 - 7.0.0-alpha.2 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

09/29/2018 - 7.0.0-alpha.1 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

09/15/2018 - 6.2.3 - angular-modal-gallery - HERE

... (many minor 6.x.x versions)

06/10/2018 - 6.0.0 - @ks89/angular-modal-gallery - HERE

... (many minor 5.x.x versions)

02/27/2018 - 5.0.0 - angular-modal-gallery - HERE

... (many minor 4.x.x versions)

11/05/2017 - 4.0.0 - angular-modal-gallery - HERE

... (many minor 3.x.x versions)

03/20/2017 - 3.0.0 - angular-modal-gallery - HERE

... (many minor 2.x.x versions)

01/29/2017 - 2.0.0 - angular-modal-gallery - HERE

❓ FAQS ❓

Question: I have this error: Cannot find name 'MousetrapInstance' . What can I do?

Answer: Simply run npm i --save-dev @types/mousetrap Question: I have this error: Error: No provider for KeyboardService . What can I do?

Answer: You forgot to add .forRoot(), so KeyboardService will be never available as a service. Please read section "Installation" [HERE](https ://ks89.github.io/angular-modal-gallery-2021-v9.github.io/gettingStarted). This is a common design pattern for Angular libraries. For more info check also this issue. Question: How can I remove images using DELETE button without issues?

Answer: You cannot change the input image array. Instead, you should reassign it with a newer array without the deleted element. In other words, you must think in a functional way, without changing the input array of images. For more information check this official demo HERE.

💻 Contributing 💻

Check CONTRIBUTING.md in this repository. To understand how to contribute to an open source project, HERE you can find useful information.

When you create a pull request, please, format your code to be consistent with the existing code. I suggest to use WebStorm as IDE and when you commit don't use a third party software, but the official command line git . In this way, prettier will run using my configuration, and it will auto-format the code. If it fails, add files with git add . again and retry.

💖 A big thank you to 💖

all authors of icons used in this library:

all authors of spinners used in this library:

©️ License ©️

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2017-2021 Stefano Cappa (Ks89)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NON INFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

