String.prototype modifications
As of
v3.0 the Chalk-style syntax (magical getter) is no longer used.
If you need or require that syntax, consider using
ansi-colors, which maintains
chalk parity.
$ npm install --save kleur
import { red, white, blue, bold } from 'kleur';
// basic usage
red('red text');
// chained methods
blue().bold().underline('howdy partner');
// nested methods
bold(`${ white().bgRed('[ERROR]') } ${ red().italic('Something happened')}`);
console.log(bold().red('this is a bold red message'));
console.log(bold().italic('this is a bold italicized message'));
console.log(bold().yellow().bgRed().italic('this is a bold yellow italicized message'));
console.log(green().bold().underline('this is a bold green underlined message'));
import { yellow, red, cyan } from 'kleur';
console.log(yellow(`foo ${red().bold('red')} bar ${cyan('cyan')} baz`));
console.log(yellow('foo ' + red().bold('red') + ' bar ' + cyan('cyan') + ' baz'));
Toggle color support as needed;
kleur includes simple auto-detection which may not cover all cases.
import kleur from 'kleur';
// disable with boolean result of right side assignment.
kleur.enabled = false;
console.log(kleur.red('I will only be colored red if the terminal supports colors'));
Any
kleur method returns a
String when invoked with input; otherwise chaining is expected.
It's up to the developer to pass the output to destinations like
console.log,
process.stdout.write, etc.
The methods below are grouped by type for legibility purposes only. They each can be chained or nested with one another.
Colors:
black — red — green — yellow — blue — magenta — cyan — white — gray — grey
Backgrounds:
bgBlack — bgRed — bgGreen — bgYellow — bgBlue — bgMagenta — bgCyan — bgWhite
Modifiers:
reset — bold — dim — italic — underline — inverse — hidden — strikethrough
* Not widely supported
Using Node v10.13.0
chalk :: 4.858ms
kleur :: 0.482ms
ansi-colors :: 1.738ms
# All Colors
ansi-colors x 182,395 ops/sec ±0.51% (96 runs sampled)
chalk x 656,387 ops/sec ±0.80% (93 runs sampled)
kleur x 711,729 ops/sec ±0.33% (94 runs sampled)
# Stacked colors
ansi-colors x 23,900 ops/sec ±0.34% (92 runs sampled)
chalk x 306,865 ops/sec ±0.32% (97 runs sampled)
kleur x 76,154 ops/sec ±0.29% (95 runs sampled)
# Nested colors
ansi-colors x 69,508 ops/sec ±0.29% (95 runs sampled)
chalk x 124,142 ops/sec ±0.43% (91 runs sampled)
kleur x 138,659 ops/sec ±0.32% (98 runs sampled)
This project originally forked Brian Woodward's awesome
ansi-colors library.
Beginning with
kleur@3.0, the Chalk-style syntax (magical getter) has been replaced with function calls per key:
// Old:
c.red.bold.underline('old');
// New:
c.red().bold().underline('new');
As I work more with Rust, the newer syntax feels so much better & more natural!
If you prefer the old syntax, you may migrate to
ansi-colors. Versions below
kleur@3.0 have been deprecated.
MIT © Luke Edwards