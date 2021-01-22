The fastest Node.js library for formatting terminal text with ANSI colors~!

Features

No dependencies

Super lightweight & performant

Supports nested & chained colors

No String.prototype modifications

modifications Conditional color support

Familiar API

As of v3.0 the Chalk-style syntax (magical getter) is no longer used.

If you need or require that syntax, consider using ansi-colors , which maintains chalk parity.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

import { red, white, blue, bold } from 'kleur' ; red( 'red text' ); blue().bold().underline( 'howdy partner' ); bold( ` ${ white().bgRed( '[ERROR]' ) } ${ red().italic( 'Something happened' )} ` );

Chained Methods

console .log(bold().red( 'this is a bold red message' )); console .log(bold().italic( 'this is a bold italicized message' )); console .log(bold().yellow().bgRed().italic( 'this is a bold yellow italicized message' )); console .log(green().bold().underline( 'this is a bold green underlined message' ));

Nested Methods

import { yellow, red, cyan } from 'kleur' ; console .log(yellow( `foo ${red().bold( 'red' )} bar ${cyan( 'cyan' )} baz` )); console .log(yellow( 'foo ' + red().bold( 'red' ) + ' bar ' + cyan( 'cyan' ) + ' baz' ));

Conditional Support

Toggle color support as needed; kleur includes simple auto-detection which may not cover all cases.

import kleur from 'kleur' ; kleur.enabled = false ; console .log(kleur.red( 'I will only be colored red if the terminal supports colors' ));

API

Any kleur method returns a String when invoked with input; otherwise chaining is expected.

It's up to the developer to pass the output to destinations like console.log , process.stdout.write , etc.

The methods below are grouped by type for legibility purposes only. They each can be chained or nested with one another.

Colors:

black — red — green — yellow — blue — magenta — cyan — white — gray — grey

Backgrounds:

bgBlack — bgRed — bgGreen — bgYellow — bgBlue — bgMagenta — bgCyan — bgWhite

Modifiers:

reset — bold — dim — italic — underline — inverse — hidden — strikethrough

* Not widely supported

Benchmarks

Using Node v10.13.0

Load time

chalk :: 4. 858ms kleur :: 0. 482ms ansi-colors :: 1. 738ms

Performance

ansi-colors x 182 ,395 ops/sec ±0.51% (96 runs sampled) chalk x 656 ,387 ops/sec ±0.80% (93 runs sampled) kleur x 711 ,729 ops/sec ±0.33% (94 runs sampled) ansi-colors x 23 ,900 ops/sec ±0.34% (92 runs sampled) chalk x 306 ,865 ops/sec ±0.32% (97 runs sampled) kleur x 76 ,154 ops/sec ±0.29% (95 runs sampled) ansi-colors x 69 ,508 ops/sec ±0.29% (95 runs sampled) chalk x 124 ,142 ops/sec ±0.43% (91 runs sampled) kleur x 138 ,659 ops/sec ±0.32% (98 runs sampled)

Credits

This project originally forked Brian Woodward's awesome ansi-colors library.

Beginning with kleur@3.0 , the Chalk-style syntax (magical getter) has been replaced with function calls per key:

c.red.bold.underline( 'old' ); c.red().bold().underline( 'new' );

As I work more with Rust, the newer syntax feels so much better & more natural!

If you prefer the old syntax, you may migrate to ansi-colors . Versions below kleur@3.0 have been deprecated.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards