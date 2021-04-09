Having problems? want to contribute? join our community slack.
Istanbul's state of the art command line interface, with support for:
Istanbul instruments your ES5 and ES2015+ JavaScript code with line counters, so that you can track how well your unit-tests exercise your codebase.
The
nyc command-line-client for Istanbul works well with most JavaScript testing frameworks: tap, mocha, AVA, etc.
Use your package manager to add it as a dev dependency:
npm i -D nyc or
yarn add -D nyc.
You can use nyc to call npm scripts (assuming they don't already have nyc executed in them), like so (replace
mocha with your test runner everywhere you see it):
{
"scripts": {
"test": "mocha",
"coverage": "nyc npm run test"
}
}
You can use also
npx instead of installing nyc as a dependency, but you might get updates you are not ready for; to get around this, pin to a specific major version by specifying, e.g.
nyc@14.
{
"scripts": {
"test": "npx nyc@latest mocha"
}
}
This is a good way of testing upcoming releases of nyc, usually on the
next tag.
Note: If you use
jest or
tap, you do not need to install
nyc.
Those runners already have the IstanbulJS libraries to provide coverage for you.
Follow their documentation to enable and configure coverage reporting.
nyc
nyc accepts a wide variety of configuration arguments, run
npx nyc --help for thorough documentation.
Configuration arguments on the command-line should be provided prior to the program that nyc is executing.
As an example, the following command executes
ava, and indicates to nyc that it should output both an
lcov (
lcov.info + html report) and a
text-summary coverage report.
nyc --reporter=lcov --reporter=text-summary ava
Please start with the pre-configured
@istanbuljs/nyc-config-babel preset.
You can add your custom configuration options as shown below.
Please start with the pre-configured
@istanbuljs/nyc-config-typescript preset.
nyc allows you to inherit other configurations using the key
extends in the
package.json stanza,
.nycrc, or YAML files.
You can then add the specific configuration options you want that aren't in that particular shared config, e.g.
{
"extends": "@istanbuljs/nyc-config-typescript",
"all": true,
"check-coverage": true
}
Any configuration options that can be set via the command line can also be specified in the
nyc stanza of your package.json, or within a separate configuration file - a variety of flavors are available:
|File name
|File Association
.nycrc
|JSON
.nycrc.json
|JSON
.nycrc.yaml
|YAML
.nycrc.yml
|YAML
nyc.config.js
|CommonJS export
See
nyc --help for all options available.
You can set these in any of the files listed above, or from the command line.
This table is a quick TLDR for the rest of this readme and there are more advanced docs available.
|Option name
|Description
|Type
|Default
all
|Whether or not to instrument all files (not just the ones touched by your test suite)
Boolean
false
check-coverage
|Check whether coverage is within thresholds, fail if not
Boolean
false
extension
|List of extensions that nyc should attempt to handle in addition to
.js
Array<String>
['.js', '.cjs', '.mjs', '.ts', '.tsx', '.jsx']
include
|See selecting files for coverage for more info
Array<String>
['**']
exclude
|See selecting files for coverage for more info
Array<String>
|list
reporter
|May be set to a built-in coverage reporter or an npm package (dev)dependency
Array<String>
['text']
report-dir
|Where to put the coverage report files
String
./coverage
skip-full
|Don't show files with 100% statement, branch, and function coverage
Boolean
false
temp-dir
|Directory to output raw coverage information to
String
./.nyc_output
Configuration can also be provided by
nyc.config.js if programmed logic is required:
'use strict';
const defaultExclude = require('@istanbuljs/schema/default-exclude');
const isWindows = require('is-windows');
let platformExclude = [
isWindows() ? 'lib/posix.js' : 'lib/win32.js'
];
module.exports = {
exclude: platformExclude.concat(defaultExclude)
};
To publish and reuse your own
nyc configuration, simply create an npm module that exports your JSON config (via
index.json or a CJS
index.js).
A more advanced use case would be to combine multiple shared configs in a
nyc.config.js file:
'use strict';
const babelConfig = require('@istanbuljs/nyc-config-babel');
const hookRunInThisContextConfig = require('@istanbuljs/nyc-config-hook-run-in-this-context');
module.exports = {
...babelConfig,
...hookRunInThisContextConfig,
all: true,
'check-coverage': true
};
By default, nyc only collects coverage for source files that are visited during a test.
It does this by watching for files that are
require()'d during the test.
When a file is
require()'d, nyc creates and returns an instrumented version of the source, rather than the original.
Only source files that are visited during a test will appear in the coverage report and contribute to coverage statistics.
nyc will instrument all files if the
--all flag is set or if running
nyc instrument.
In this case all files will appear in the coverage report and contribute to coverage statistics.
nyc will only collect coverage for files that are located under
cwd, and then only files with extensions listed in the
extension array.
You can reduce the set of instrumented files by adding
include and
exclude filter arrays to your config.
These allow you to shape the set of instrumented files by specifying glob patterns that can filter files from the default instrumented set.
The
exclude array may also use exclude negated glob patterns, these are specified with a
! prefix, and can restore sub-paths of excluded paths.
Globs are matched using minimatch.
We use the following process to remove files from consideration:
include array.
exclude array.
If there are paths specified in the
include array, then the set of instrumented files will be limited to eligible files found in those paths.
If the
include array is left undefined all eligible files will be included, equivalent to setting
include: ['**'].
Multiple
include globs can be specified on the command line, each must follow a
--include,
-n switch.
If there are paths specified in the
exclude array, then the set of instrumented files will not feature eligible files found in those paths.
You can also specify negated paths in the
exclude array, by prefixing them with a
!.
Negated paths can restore paths that have been already been excluded in the
exclude array.
Multiple
exclude globs can be specified on the command line, each must follow a
--exclude,
-x switch.
The default
exclude list is defined in the @istanbuljs/schema module.
Specifying your own exclude property completely replaces these defaults.
For example, the following
nyc config will collect coverage for every file in the
src directory regardless of whether it is
require()'d in a test.
It will also exclude any files with the extension
.spec.js.
{
"all": true,
"include": [
"src/**/*.js"
],
"exclude": [
"**/*.spec.js"
]
}
Note: Be wary of automatic OS glob expansion when specifying include/exclude globs with the CLI. To prevent this, wrap each glob in single quotes.
node_modules
We always add
**/node_modules/** to the exclude list, even if not specified in the config.
You can override this by setting
--exclude-node-modules=false.
For example,
"excludeNodeModules: false" in the following
nyc config will prevent
node_modules from being added to the exclude rules.
The set of include rules then restrict nyc to only consider instrumenting files found under the
lib/ and
node_modules/@my-org/ directories.
The exclude rules then prevent nyc instrumenting anything in a
test folder and the file
node_modules/@my-org/something/unwanted.js.
{
"all": true,
"include": [
"lib/**",
"node_modules/@my-org/**"
],
"exclude": [
"node_modules/@my-org/something/unwanted.js",
"**/test/**"
],
"excludeNodeModules": false
}
nyc runs a lot of file system operations relative to the project root directory.
During startup nyc will look for the default project root directory.
The default project root directory is the first directory found that contains a
package.json file when searching from the current working directory up.
If nyc fails to find a directory containing a
package.json file, it will use the current working directory as the default project root directory.
You can change the project root directory with the
--cwd option.
nyc uses the project root directory when:
require array
nyc may create artifact directories within the project root, with these defaults:
<project-root>/coverage
<project-root>/node_modules/.cache/nyc
<project-root>/.nyc_output
The
--require flag can be provided to
nyc to indicate that additional modules should be required in the subprocess collecting coverage:
nyc --require esm mocha
--all flag
The
--require flag also operates on the main nyc process for use by
--all.
For example, in situations with
nyc --all --instrument false and
babel-plugin-istanbul setup the
--all option only works if
--require @babel/register is passed to nyc.
Passing it to mocha would cause the tests to be instrumented but unloaded sources would not be seen.
The
@istanbuljs/nyc-config-babel package handles this for you!
nyc's default behavior is to cache instrumented files to disk to prevent instrumenting source files multiple times, and speed
nyc execution times.
You can disable this behavior by running
nyc with the
--cache false flag.
You can also change the default cache directory from
./node_modules/.cache/nyc by setting the
--cache-dir flag.
You can set custom coverage thresholds that will fail if
check-coverage is set to
true and your coverage drops below those thresholds.
For example, in the following
nyc configuration, dropping below 80% branch, line, functions, or statements coverage would fail the build (you can have any combination of these):
{
"branches": 80,
"lines": 80,
"functions": 80,
"statements": 80
}
To do this check on a per-file basis (as opposed to in aggregate), set the
per-file option to
true.
Several of the coverage reporters supported by nyc display special information for high and low watermarks:
You can specify custom high and low watermarks in nyc's configuration:
{
"watermarks": {
"lines": [80, 95],
"functions": [80, 95],
"branches": [80, 95],
"statements": [80, 95]
}
}
There may be some sections of your codebase that you wish to purposefully exclude from coverage tracking, to do so you can use the following parsing hints:
/* istanbul ignore if */: ignore the next if statement.
/* istanbul ignore else */: ignore the else portion of an if statement.
/* istanbul ignore next */: ignore the next thing in the source-code (
functions, if statements, classes, you name it).
/* istanbul ignore file */: ignore an entire source-file (this should be
placed at the top of the file).
You can ignore every instance of a method simply by adding its name to the
ignore-class-method array in your
nyc config.
{
"ignore-class-method": ["render"]
}
If for whatever reason you have different test runners in your project or a different series of test runs for different kinds of tests, nyc will automatically combine the coverage report for you if configured correctly with the
--no-clean flag and the
report command.
Originally inspired by @janiukjf in #1001, here's an example, where the
test:* scripts (not shown) invoke only your test runner(s) and not nyc:
{
"scripts": {
"cover": "npm run cover:unit && npm run cover:integration && npm run cover:report",
"cover:unit": "nyc --silent npm run test:unit",
"cover:integration": "nyc --silent --no-clean npm run test:integration",
"cover:report": "nyc report --reporter=lcov --reporter=text"
}
}
nyc merge?
The
nyc merge command is for producing one raw coverage output file that combines the results from many test runs.
So if you had the above setup and needed to produce a single
coverage.json for some external tool, you could do:
{
"scripts": {
"cover:merge": "npm run cover:unit && npm run cover:integration && nyc merge .nyc_output coverage.json"
}
}
If you opt to pre-instrument your source-code (rather than using a just-in-time transpiler like
@babel/register) nyc supports both inline source-maps and
.map files.
Important: If you are using nyc with a project that pre-instruments its code, run nyc with the configuration option
--exclude-after-remap set to
false.
Otherwise nyc's reports will exclude any files that source-maps remap to folders covered under exclude rules.
Many testing frameworks (Mocha, Tape, Tap, etc.) can produce TAP output. tap-nyc is a TAP formatter designed to look nice with nyc.
See more nyc tutorials and advanced nyc documentation.
Please feel free to contribute documentation to help us improve.
nyc for enterprise
