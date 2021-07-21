Plugin for snapshot tests in Cypress.io.
npm i cypress-plugin-snapshots -S
describe('data test', () => {
it('toMatchSnapshot - JSON', () => {
return cy.request('data.json')
.its('body')
.toMatchSnapshot();
});
it('toMatchSnapshot - JSON with options', () => {
return cy.request('data.json')
.its('body')
.toMatchSnapshot({
ignoreExtraFields: true,
});
});
it('toMatchSnapshot - HTML', () => {
cy.visit('page.html')
.then(() => {
cy.get('div').toMatchSnapshot();
});
});
});
You can pass the following options to
toMatchSnapshot to override default behavior.
{
"ignoreExtraFields": false, // Ignore fields that are not in snapshot
"ignoreExtraArrayItems": false, // Ignore if there are extra array items in result
"normalizeJson": true, // Alphabetically sort keys in JSON
"replace": { // Replace `${key}` in snapshot with `value`.
"key": "value",
}
}
replace
Use
replace with caution. Tests should be deterministic. It's often a better solution to influence your
test result instead of your snapshot (by mocking data for example).
it('toMatchImageSnapshot - element', () => {
cy.visit('/static/stub.html')
.then(() => {
cy.get('[data-test=test]')
.toMatchImageSnapshot();
});
});
it('toMatchImageSnapshot - whole page', () => {
cy.visit('/static/stub.html')
.then(() => {
cy.document()
.toMatchImageSnapshot();
});
});
You can pass the following options to
toMatchImageSnapshot to override default behavior.
{
"imageConfig": {
"createDiffImage": true, // Should a "diff image" be created, can be disabled for performance
"threshold": 0.01, // Amount in pixels or percentage before snapshot image is invalid
"thresholdType": "percent", // Can be either "pixel" or "percent"
},
"name": "custom image name", // Naming resulting image file with a custom name rather than concatenating test titles
"separator": "custom image separator", // Naming resulting image file with a custom separator rather than using the default ` #`
}
You can also use any option from the
cypress.screenshot arguments list.
For example:
cy.get('.element')
.toMatchImageSnapshot({
clip: { x: 0, y: 0, width: 100, height: 100 },
});
Add this to your
cypress.json configuration file:
"ignoreTestFiles": [
"**/__snapshots__/*",
"**/__image_snapshots__/*"
]
Find your
cypress/plugins/index.js file and change it to look like this:
const { initPlugin } = require('cypress-plugin-snapshots/plugin');
module.exports = (on, config) => {
initPlugin(on, config);
return config;
};
Find your
cypress/support/index.js file and add the following line:
import 'cypress-plugin-snapshots/commands';
You can customize the configuration in the
cypress.json file in the root of your Cypress project.
Add the configuration below to your
cypress.json file to make changes to the default values.
"env": {
"cypress-plugin-snapshots": {
"autoCleanUp": false, // Automatically remove snapshots that are not used by test
"autopassNewSnapshots": true, // Automatically save & pass new/non-existing snapshots
"diffLines": 3, // How many lines to include in the diff modal
"excludeFields": [], // Array of fieldnames that should be excluded from snapshot
"ignoreExtraArrayItems": false, // Ignore if there are extra array items in result
"ignoreExtraFields": false, // Ignore extra fields that are not in `snapshot`
"normalizeJson": true, // Alphabetically sort keys in JSON
"prettier": true, // Enable `prettier` for formatting HTML before comparison
"imageConfig": {
"createDiffImage": true, // Should a "diff image" be created, can be disabled for performance
"resizeDevicePixelRatio": true,// Resize image to base resolution when Cypress is running on high DPI screen, `cypress run` always runs on base resolution
"threshold": 0.01, // Amount in pixels or percentage before snapshot image is invalid
"thresholdType": "percent" // Can be either "pixels" or "percent"
},
"screenshotConfig": { // See https://docs.cypress.io/api/commands/screenshot.html#Arguments
"blackout": [],
"capture": "fullPage",
"clip": null,
"disableTimersAndAnimations": true,
"log": false,
"scale": false,
"timeout": 30000
},
"serverEnabled": true, // Enable "update snapshot" server and button in diff modal
"serverHost": "localhost", // Hostname for "update snapshot server"
"serverPort": 2121, // Port number for "update snapshot server"
"updateSnapshots": false, // Automatically update snapshots, useful if you have lots of changes
"backgroundBlend": "difference" // background-blend-mode for diff image, useful to switch to "overlay"
}
}
There is currently an issue when running "All Tests" in Cypress with this plugin. You can follow the progress on the issue here and here. When running "All Tests" any tests that utilize
cypress-plugin-snapshots will throw an error.
Below is a list of functionality that is under consideration for implementing in a next version.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.
This plugin is released under the MIT license.