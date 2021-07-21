Plugin for snapshot tests in Cypress.io.

Installation

npm i cypress-plugin-snapshots -S

Usage for text snapshots

describe( 'data test' , () => { it( 'toMatchSnapshot - JSON' , () => { return cy.request( 'data.json' ) .its( 'body' ) .toMatchSnapshot(); }); it( 'toMatchSnapshot - JSON with options' , () => { return cy.request( 'data.json' ) .its( 'body' ) .toMatchSnapshot({ ignoreExtraFields : true , }); }); it( 'toMatchSnapshot - HTML' , () => { cy.visit( 'page.html' ) .then( () => { cy.get( 'div' ).toMatchSnapshot(); }); }); });

You can pass the following options to toMatchSnapshot to override default behavior.

{ "ignoreExtraFields" : false , "ignoreExtraArrayItems" : false , "normalizeJson" : true , "replace" : { "key" : "value" , } }

replace Use replace with caution. Tests should be deterministic. It's often a better solution to influence your test result instead of your snapshot (by mocking data for example).

Usage for image snapshots

it( 'toMatchImageSnapshot - element' , () => { cy.visit( '/static/stub.html' ) .then( () => { cy.get( '[data-test=test]' ) .toMatchImageSnapshot(); }); }); it( 'toMatchImageSnapshot - whole page' , () => { cy.visit( '/static/stub.html' ) .then( () => { cy.document() .toMatchImageSnapshot(); }); });

You can pass the following options to toMatchImageSnapshot to override default behavior.

{ "imageConfig" : { "createDiffImage" : true , "threshold" : 0.01 , "thresholdType" : "percent" , }, "name" : "custom image name" , "separator" : "custom image separator" , }

You can also use any option from the cypress.screenshot arguments list.

For example:

cy.get( '.element' ) .toMatchImageSnapshot({ clip : { x : 0 , y : 0 , width : 100 , height : 100 }, });

Configure Cypress.io

Add this to your cypress.json configuration file:

"ignoreTestFiles" : [ "**/__snapshots__/*" , "**/__image_snapshots__/*" ]

Plugin

Find your cypress/plugins/index.js file and change it to look like this:

const { initPlugin } = require ( 'cypress-plugin-snapshots/plugin' ); module .exports = ( on, config ) => { initPlugin(on, config); return config; };

Command

Find your cypress/support/index.js file and add the following line:

import 'cypress-plugin-snapshots/commands' ;

Make changes to default configuration

You can customize the configuration in the cypress.json file in the root of your Cypress project.

Add the configuration below to your cypress.json file to make changes to the default values.

"env" : { "cypress-plugin-snapshots" : { "autoCleanUp" : false , "autopassNewSnapshots" : true , "diffLines" : 3 , "excludeFields" : [], "ignoreExtraArrayItems" : false , "ignoreExtraFields" : false , "normalizeJson" : true , "prettier" : true , "imageConfig" : { "createDiffImage" : true , "resizeDevicePixelRatio" : true , "threshold" : 0.01 , "thresholdType" : "percent" }, "screenshotConfig" : { "blackout" : [], "capture" : "fullPage" , "clip" : null , "disableTimersAndAnimations" : true , "log" : false , "scale" : false , "timeout" : 30000 }, "serverEnabled" : true , "serverHost" : "localhost" , "serverPort" : 2121 , "updateSnapshots" : false , "backgroundBlend" : "difference" } }

Caveats ⚠️

There is currently an issue when running "All Tests" in Cypress with this plugin. You can follow the progress on the issue here and here. When running "All Tests" any tests that utilize cypress-plugin-snapshots will throw an error.

Roadmap

Below is a list of functionality that is under consideration for implementing in a next version.

Fix handling of "update snapshot" button that contains a replacable field

Disable "update snapshots" server in headless mode

Add more unit tests

Add JSDoc documentation

Improve TypeScript bindings

