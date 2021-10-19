@koush/vue-cli-plugin-electron-builder

Vue CLI Plugin Electron Builder

Easily Build Your Vue.js App For Desktop With Electron

Quick Start:

Open a terminal in the directory of your app created with Vue-CLI 3 or 4 (4 is recommended).

Then, install and invoke the generator of vue-cli-plugin-electron-builder by running:

vue add electron-builder

That's It! You're ready to go!

To start a development server:

If you use Yarn:

yarn electron:serve

or if you use NPM:

npm run electron:serve

To build your app:

With Yarn:

yarn electron:build

or with NPM:

npm run electron:build

To see more documentation, visit our website.

