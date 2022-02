vjsf

vuetify-jsonschema-form

Create beautiful and low-effort forms that output valid data.

Based on Vue.js / Vuetify / JSON Schema.

See the documentation and join us on gitter.

Development server

The documentation serves as development server too.

npm install npm run doc-dev

Bug reports

Bug reports are created using github issues. The examples in the documentation include codepen links, as much as possible please save a duplicate codepen with the minimal schema/config to reproduce your problem.

Contribute

See CONTRIBUTE.md.