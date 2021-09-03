HTTP Request snippet generator for many languages & tools including:
cURL,
HTTPie,
Javascript,
Node,
C,
Java,
PHP,
Objective-C,
Swift,
Python,
Ruby,
C#,
Go,
OCamland more!
Relies on the popular HAR format to import data and describe HTTP calls.
See it in action on companion service: APIembed
# to use in cli
npm install --global httpsnippet
# to use as a module
npm install --save httpsnippet
Usage: httpsnippet [options] <files ...>
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-t, --target <target> target output
-c, --client [client] target client library
-o, --output <directory> write output to directory
-x, --extra [{"optionKey": "optionValue"}] provide extra options for the target/client
process single file:
example.json in HAR Request Object format, or full HAR log format:
httpsnippet example.json --target node --client unirest --output ./snippets
$ tree snippets
snippets/
└── example.js
process multiple files:
httpsnippet ./*.json --target node --client request --output ./snippets
$ tree snippets/
snippets/
├── endpoint-1.js
├── endpoint-2.js
└── endpoint-3.js
provide extra options:
httpsnippet example.json --target http --output ./snippets -x '{"autoHost": false, "autoContentLength": false}'
Required
Type:
object
Name of conversion target
var HTTPSnippet = require('httpsnippet');
var snippet = new HTTPSnippet({
method: 'GET',
url: 'http://mockbin.com/request'
});
Type:
object
Target options, see wiki for details
var HTTPSnippet = require('httpsnippet');
var snippet = new HTTPSnippet({
method: 'GET',
url: 'http://mockbin.com/request'
});
// generate Node.js: Native output
console.log(snippet.convert('node'));
// generate Node.js: Native output, indent with tabs
console.log(snippet.convert('node', {
indent: '\t'
}));
Type:
string
Name of conversion target client library
Type:
object
Target options, see wiki for details
var HTTPSnippet = require('httpsnippet');
var snippet = new HTTPSnippet({
method: 'GET',
url: 'http://mockbin.com/request'
});
// generate Shell: cURL output
console.log(snippet.convert('shell', 'curl', {
indent: '\t'
}));
// generate Node.js: Unirest output
console.log(snippet.convert('node', 'unirest'));
const customLanguageTarget = require('httpsnippet-for-my-lang');
HTTPSnippet.addTarget(customLanguageTarget);
Required
Type:
object
Representation of a conversion target client. Can use this to use target clients that are not officially supported.
const customClient = require('httpsnippet-for-my-node-http-client');
HTTPSnippet.addTargetClient('node', customClient);
At the heart of this module is the HAR Format as the HTTP request description format, please review some of the sample JSON HAR Request objects in test fixtures, or read the HAR Docs for more details.
For detailed information on each target, please review the wiki.
Have a bug or a feature request? Please first read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.
Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.
For info on creating new conversion targets, please review this guideline
Moreover, if your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you must include relevant unit tests.
Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at http://editorconfig.org.
For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, this project is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Sometimes we screw up, but we'll adhere to these rules whenever possible.
Releases will be numbered with the following format:
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
And constructed with the following guidelines:
For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org/.