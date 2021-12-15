Reload your babel-node app on JS source file changes. And do it fast.
If you're tired of using
babel-node together with
nodemon,
babel/cli with
--watch option (or similar solution). The reason why the aforementioned setup performs so badly is the startup time of
babel-node itself.
babel-watch only starts
babel in the "master" process where it also starts the file watcher. The transpilation is performed in that process too. On file-watcher events, it spawns a pure
node process and passes transpiled code from the parent process together with the source maps. This allows us to avoid loading
babel and all its deps every time we restart the JS script/app.
A unique feature of
babel-watch is capability of automatically detecting files that needs to be watched. You no longer need to specify the list of files or directories to watch for. With "autowatch" the only thing you need to do is to pass the name of your main script and
babel-watch will start watching for the changes on files that are loaded by your node program while it is executing. (You can disable autowatch with
-D option or exclude some directories from being watched automatically with
-x).
Currently
babel-watch is supported on Linux, OSX and Windows.
Just install it and add to your package:
With NPM:
npm install --save-dev babel-watch
With Yarn:
yarn add --dev babel-watch
(Make sure you have
@babel/core installed as dependency in your project as
babel-watch only defines
@babel/core as a "peerDependency")
Then use
babel-watch in your
package.json in scripts section like this:
"scripts": {
"start": "babel-watch src/main.js"
}
babel-watch was made to be compatible with
babel-node and
nodemon options. Not all of them are supported yet, here is a short list of supported command line options:
-d, --debug [port] Enable debug mode (deprecated) with optional port
-B, --debug-brk Enable debug break mode (deprecated)
-I, --inspect [address] Enable inspect mode
-X, --inspect-brk [address] Enable inspect break mode
-o, --only [globs] Matching files will *only* be transpiled (default: null)
-i, --ignore [globs] Matching files will not be transpiled, but will still be watched. Default value is "node_modules". If you specify this option and still want to exclude modules, be sure to add it to the list. (default: ["node_modules"])
-e, --extensions [extensions] List of extensions to hook into (default: [".js",".jsx",".es6",".es",".mjs"])
-w, --watch [dir] Watch directory "dir" or files. Use once for each directory or file to watch (default: [])
-x, --exclude [dir] Exclude matching directory/files from watcher. Use once for each directory or file (default: [])
-L, --use-polling In some filesystems watch events may not work correcly. This option enables "polling" which should mitigate this type of issue
-D, --disable-autowatch Don't automatically start watching changes in files "required" by the program
-H, --disable-ex-handler Disable source-map-enhanced uncaught exception handler. You may want to use this option in case your app registers a custom uncaught exception handler
-m, --message [string] Set custom message displayed on restart (default: ">>> Restarting due to change in file(s): %s")
-c, --config-file [string] Babel config file path
--clear-console If set, will clear console on each restart. Restart message will not be shown
--before-restart <command> Set a custom command to be run before each restart, for example "npm run lint"
--restart-timeout <ms> Set the maximum time to wait before forcing a restart. Useful if your app does graceful cleanup. (default: 2000)
--no-colors Don't use console colors
--restart-command <command> Set a string to issue a manual restart. Set to `false` to pass stdin directly to process. (default: "rs")
--no-debug-source-maps When using "--inspect" options, inline source-maps are automatically turned on. Set this option to disable that behavior
-V, --version output the version number
-h, --help display help for command
While the
babel-watch process is running you may type "rs" and hit return in the terminal to force reload the app.
To pass options directly to the Node child that are not shown above, use
BABEL_WATCH_NODE_OPTIONS. For example:
BABEL_WATCH_NODE_OPTIONS="--experimental-worker" babel-watch app.js
Note not to use
NODE_OPTIONS. This will apply the options to both the file watcher and the child process, which may have undesired
effects with certain options like
--inspect.
In most of the cases you would rely on "autowatch" to monitor all the files that are required by your node application. In that case you just run:
babel-watch app.js
If you have your view templates (build with pug, mustache or any other templating library) in the directory called
views, autowatch will not be able to detect changes in view template files (see why) , so you need to pass in that directory name using
--watch option:
babel-watch --watch views app.js
When you want your app not to restart automatically for some set of files, you can use
--exclude option:
babel-watch --exclude templates app.js
Start the debugger
babel-watch app.js --debug 5858
Demo of
nodemon + babel-node (on the left) and
babel-watch reloading simple
express based app:
Using
babel-node or
babel-watch is not recommended in production environment. For the production use it is much better practice to build your node application using
babel and run it using just
node.
babel-watch's versions now mirror the major version range of the Babel version it is compatible with. Currently, that is
7.x.
babel-watch >= 2.0.7 (and now
7.x) is compatible with
@babel/core version
7.0.0 and above
babel-watch < 2.0.7 && >= 2.0.2 is compatible with
babel-core version
6.5.1
babel-watch <= 2.0.1 is compatible with
babel-core from
6.4.x up to
6.5.0
(This is due to the babel's "option manager" API change in
babel-core@6.5.1)
--ignore and
--exclude?
These options seem very similar, and so there is some confusion about them. The difference is:
--ignore will watch the file, but not transpile it with Babel.
--ignore to mirror the Babel option.
--exclude will not watch the file at all and thus it won't be transpiled either.
--exclude can really speed things up.
If you want to know which file caused a restart, or why a file was not processed, add
env DEBUG="babel-watch:*" before your command to see babel-watch internals. Please do this before filing a bug report.
There are a couple of reasons that could be causing that:
babel-watch running within docker container and have filesystem mirrored). In that case try running
babel-watch with
-L option which will enable polling for file changes.
-x or
--exclude).
You perhaps are using autowatch. Apparently since view templates are not loaded using
require command but with
fs.read instead, therefore autowatch is not able to detect that they are being used. You can still use autowatch for all the js sources, but need to specify the directory name where you keep your view templates so that changes in these files can trigger app restart. This can be done using
--watch option (e.g.
babel-watch --watch views app.js).
babel-watch does not have
@babel/core listed as a direct dependency but as a "peerDependency". If you're using
babel in your app you should already have
@babel/core installed. If not you should do
npm install --save-dev @babel/core. We decided not to make
@babel/core a direct dependency as in some cases having it defined this way would make your application pull two versions of
@babel/core from
npm during installation and since
@babel/core is quite a huge package that's something we wanted to avoid.
babel-watch creates a temporary file each time it runs in order to watch for changes. When running as an npm script, this can end up putting these files into your project root. This is due to an issue in npm which changes the value of
TMPDIR to the current directory. To fix this, change your npm script from
babel-watch ./src/app.js to
TMPDIR=/tmp babel-watch ./src/app.js.
regeneratorRuntime is not defined error when running with babel-watch but babel-node runs just fine
The reason why you're getting the error is because the babel regenerator plugin (that gives you support for async functions) requires a runtime library to be included with your application. You will get the same error when you build your app with
babel first and then run with
node. It works fine with
babel-node because it includes
babel-polyfill module automatically whenever it runs your app, even if you don't use features like async functions (that's one of the reason why its startup time is so long). Please see this answer on stackoverflow to learn how to fix this issue
Try searching over the issues on GitHub here. If you don't find anything that would help feel free to open new issue!
All PRs are welcome!