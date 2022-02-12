kor

A design system / UI component library built with LitElement. Based on the web components standards, kor is browser-, framework- and OS-agnostic and can be used to build web, desktop and mobile applications using Angular, Vue, React, plain JS and so on.

Installation

Install the library through npm:

npm install @ kor - ui / kor --save

Integration of Components

Load the whole bundle

The most simple and common way of including the components into an application is by loading the core bundle:

import '@kor-ui/kor' import '@kor-ui/kor/kor-styles.css'

or

< script type = "text/javascript" charset = "utf-8" src = "node_modules/@kor-ui/kor/index.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "node_modules/@kor-ui/kor/kor-styles.css" >

Load single components

As an alternative, you can also load individual components to reduce loading time. Be aware that components are inter-dependent and should be imported independently:

import '@kor-ui/kor/components/button' import '@kor-ui/kor/components/text' import '@kor-ui/kor/kor-styles.css'

or

< script type = "text/javascript" charset = "utf-8" src = "node_modules/@kor-ui/kor/components/button/index.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" charset = "utf-8" src = "node_modules/@kor-ui/kor/components/text/index.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "node_modules/@kor-ui/kor/kor-styles.css" >

Usage

Use the kor components as if they were native HTML tags. All components allow one and two-way data binding and the attributes fire an <attribute>-changed event when modified: