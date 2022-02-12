A design system / UI component library built with LitElement. Based on the web components standards, kor is browser-, framework- and OS-agnostic and can be used to build web, desktop and mobile applications using Angular, Vue, React, plain JS and so on.
Install the library through npm:
npm install @kor-ui/kor --save
The most simple and common way of including the components into an application is by loading the core bundle:
// include bundle through module import
import '@kor-ui/kor'
// if using JS, css can also be imported. if using TS, use html stylesheet as shown below
import '@kor-ui/kor/kor-styles.css'
or
<!-- include bundle and styles in html file -->
<script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8" src="node_modules/@kor-ui/kor/index.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="node_modules/@kor-ui/kor/kor-styles.css">
As an alternative, you can also load individual components to reduce loading time. Be aware that components are inter-dependent and should be imported independently:
// include individual components and styles through module import
import '@kor-ui/kor/components/button'
import '@kor-ui/kor/components/text'
// if using JS, css can also be imported. if using TS, use html stylesheet as shown below
import '@kor-ui/kor/kor-styles.css'
or
<!-- include single components and styles in html file -->
<script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8" src="node_modules/@kor-ui/kor/components/button/index.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8" src="node_modules/@kor-ui/kor/components/text/index.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="node_modules/@kor-ui/kor/kor-styles.css">
Use the kor components as if they were native HTML tags. All components allow one and two-way data binding and the attributes fire an
<attribute>-changed event when modified:
<kor-button label="Hello World" color="secondary" disabled></kor-button>
<!-- data binding -->
<kor-accordion [label]="myVar" (expanded-changed)="myFunction()"></kor-accordion>