kor

@kor-ui/kor

by Eduardo Ferreira
1.9.1 (see all)

User Interface Component Library based on LitElement / lit-html

Overview

Readme

kor

Visit www.kor-ui.com for samples, APIs and other design/development documentation

A design system / UI component library built with LitElement. Based on the web components standards, kor is browser-, framework- and OS-agnostic and can be used to build web, desktop and mobile applications using Angular, Vue, React, plain JS and so on.

Installation

Install the library through npm:

npm install @kor-ui/kor --save

Integration of Components

Load the whole bundle

The most simple and common way of including the components into an application is by loading the core bundle:

// include bundle through module import
import '@kor-ui/kor'
// if using JS, css can also be imported. if using TS, use html stylesheet as shown below
import '@kor-ui/kor/kor-styles.css'

or

<!-- include bundle and styles in html file -->
<script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8" src="node_modules/@kor-ui/kor/index.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="node_modules/@kor-ui/kor/kor-styles.css">

Load single components

As an alternative, you can also load individual components to reduce loading time. Be aware that components are inter-dependent and should be imported independently:

// include individual components and styles through module import
import '@kor-ui/kor/components/button'
import '@kor-ui/kor/components/text'
// if using JS, css can also be imported. if using TS, use html stylesheet as shown below
import '@kor-ui/kor/kor-styles.css'

or

<!-- include single components and styles in html file -->
<script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8" src="node_modules/@kor-ui/kor/components/button/index.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8" src="node_modules/@kor-ui/kor/components/text/index.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="node_modules/@kor-ui/kor/kor-styles.css">

Usage

Use the kor components as if they were native HTML tags. All components allow one and two-way data binding and the attributes fire an <attribute>-changed event when modified:

<kor-button label="Hello World" color="secondary" disabled></kor-button>
<!-- data binding -->
<kor-accordion [label]="myVar" (expanded-changed)="myFunction()"></kor-accordion>

