NgxGallery

A simple native gallery component for Angular 8+ and 13+.

Demo

Demo is here demo

Working code for this demo at stackblitz example

Getting Started

Installation

Install via npm package manager

npm install @kolkov/ngx-gallery --save

Versions

2.x.x and above - for Angular v13+ 1.x.x and above - for Angular v8+

Usage

Import ngx-gallery module

import { HttpClientModule} from '@angular/common/http' ; import { NgxGalleryModule } from '@kolkov/ngx-gallery' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ HttpClientModule, NgxGalleryModule ] })

Then in HTML

< ngx-gallery [ options ]= "galleryOptions" [ images ]= "galleryImages" class = "ngx-gallery" > </ ngx-gallery >

where

import {Component, OnInit} from '@angular/core' ; import {NgxGalleryOptions} from '@kolkov/ngx-gallery' ; import {NgxGalleryImage} from '@kolkov/ngx-gallery' ; import {NgxGalleryAnimation} from '@kolkov/ngx-gallery' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.scss' ] }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit{ galleryOptions: NgxGalleryOptions[]; galleryImages: NgxGalleryImage[]; constructor ( ) { } ngOnInit() { this .galleryOptions = [ { width: '600px' , height: '400px' , thumbnailsColumns: 4 , imageAnimation: NgxGalleryAnimation.Slide }, { breakpoint: 800 , width: '100%' , height: '600px' , imagePercent: 80 , thumbnailsPercent: 20 , thumbnailsMargin: 20 , thumbnailMargin: 20 }, { breakpoint: 400 , preview: false } ]; this .galleryImages = [ { small: 'assets/img/gallery/1-small.jpeg' , medium: 'assets/img/gallery/1-medium.jpeg' , big: 'assets/img/gallery/1-big.jpeg' }, { small: 'assets/img/gallery/2-small.jpeg' , medium: 'assets/img/gallery/2-medium.jpeg' , big: 'assets/img/gallery/2-big.jpeg' }, { small: 'assets/img/gallery/3-small.jpeg' , medium: 'assets/img/gallery/3-medium.jpeg' , big: 'assets/img/gallery/3-big.jpeg' },{ small: 'assets/img/gallery/4-small.jpeg' , medium: 'assets/img/gallery/4-medium.jpeg' , big: 'assets/img/gallery/4-big.jpeg' }, { small: 'assets/img/gallery/5-small.jpeg' , medium: 'assets/img/gallery/5-medium.jpeg' , big: 'assets/img/gallery/5-big.jpeg' } ]; } }

add this class to app CSS .ngx-gallery { display: inline-block; margin-bottom: 20px; }

API

Inputs

Input Type Default Required Description [options] NgxGalleryOptions[] - no Config options for the Gallery [images] NgxGalleryImage[] - no Images array

Outputs

Output Description (change) Triggered on image change (imagesReady) Triggered when images length > 0 (previewOpen) Triggered on preview open (previewClose) Triggered on preview close (previewChange) Triggered on preview image change

Methods

Name Description show(index: number): void Shows image at index showNext(): void Shows next image showPrev(): void Shows prev image canShowNext(): boolean Returns true if there is next image canShowPrev(): boolean Returns true if there is prev image openPreview(index: number): void Opens preview at index moveThumbnailsLeft(): void Moves thumbnails to left moveThumbnailsRight(): void Moves thumbnails to right canMoveThumbnailsLeft(): boolean Returns true if you can move thumbnails to left canMoveThumbnailsRight(): boolean Returns true if you can move thumbnails to right

NgxGalleryOptions

Layout options

Input Type Default Required Description width string 500px no Gallery width height string 400px no Gallery height breakpoint number undefined no Responsive breakpoint, works like media query max-width fullWidth bolean false no Sets the same width as browser layout string NgxGalleryLayout.Bottom no Sets thumbnails position startIndex number 0 no Sets index of selected image on start linkTarget string _blank no Sets target attribute of link lazyLoading boolean true no Enables/disables lazy loading for images

Image options

Input Type Default Required Description image boolean true no Enables or disables image imageDescription boolean true no Enables or disables description for images imagePercent number 75 no Percentage height imageArrows boolean true no Enables or disables arrows imageArrowsAutoHide boolean false no Enables or disables arrows auto hide imageSwipe boolean false no Enables or disables swipe imageAnimation string NgxGalleryAnimation.Fade no Animation type imageSize string NgxGalleryImageSize.Cover no Image size imageAutoPlay boolean false no Enables or disables auto play imageAutoPlayInterval number 2000 no Interval for auto play (ms) imageAutoPlayPauseOnHover boolean false no Enables or disables pause auto play on hover imageInfinityMove boolean false no Enables or disables infinity move by arrows imageActions NgxGalleryAction[] [] no Enables or disables navigation bullets

Thumbnails options

Input Type Default Required Description thumbnails boolean true no Enables or disables thumbnails thumbnailsColumns number 4 no Columns count thumbnailsRows number 1 no Rows count thumbnailsPercent number 25 no Percentage height thumbnailsMargin number 10 no Margin between thumbnails and image thumbnailsArrows boolean true no Enables or disables arrows thumbnailsArrowsAutoHide boolean false no Enables or disables arrows auto hide thumbnailsSwipe boolean false no Enables or disables swipe thumbnailsMoveSize number 1 no Number of items to move on arrow click thumbnailsOrder number NgxGalleryOrder.Column no Images order thumbnailsRemainingCount boolean false no If true arrows are disabled and last item has label with remaining count thumbnailsAsLinks boolean false no Enables or disables links on thumbnails thumbnailsAutoHide boolean false no Hides thumbnails if there is only one image thumbnailMargin number 10 no Margin between images in thumbnails thumbnailSize string NgxGalleryImageSize.Cover no Thumbnail size thumbnailActions NgxGalleryAction[] [] no Array of custom actions thumbnailClasses string[] [] no Custom classes to add to thumbnail component

Preview options

Input Type Default Required Description preview boolean true no Enables or disables preview previewDescription boolean true no Enables or disables description for images previewArrows boolean true no Enables or disables arrows previewArrowsAutoHide boolean: string false no Enables or disables arrows auto hide previewSwipe boolean false no Enables or disables swipe previewFullscreen boolean false no Enables or disables fullscreen icon previewForceFullscreen boolean false no Enables or disables opening preview in fullscreen mode previewCloseOnClick boolean false no Enables or disables closing preview by click previewCloseOnEsc boolean false no Enables or disables closing preview by esc keyboard previewKeyboardNavigation boolean false no Enables or disables navigation by keyboard previewAnimation boolean true no Enables or disables image loading animation previewAutoPlay boolean false no Enables or disables auto play previewAutoPlayInterval number 2000 no Interval for auto play (ms) previewAutoPlayPauseOnHover boolean false no Enables or disables pouse auto play on hover previewInfinityMove boolean false no Enables or disables infinity move by arrows previewZoom boolean false no Enables or disables zoom in and zoom out previewZoomStep number 0.1 no Step for zoom change previewZoomMax number 2 no Max value for zoom previewZoomMin number 0.5 no Min value for zoom previewRotate boolean false no Enables or disables rotate buttons previewDownload boolean false no Enables or disables download button previewBullets boolean false no Enables or disables navigation bullets

Icons options

Input Type Default Required Description arrowPrevIcon string 'fa fa-arrow-circle-left' no Icon for prev arrow arrowNextIcon string 'fa fa-arrow-circle-right' no Icon for next arrow closeIcon string 'fa fa-times-circle' no Icon for close button fullscreenIcon string 'fa fa-arrows-alt' no Icon for fullscreen button spinnerIcon string 'fa fa-spinner fa-pulse fa-3x fa-fw' no Icon for spinner zoomInIcon string 'fa fa-search-plus' no Icon for zoom in zoomOutIcon string 'fa fa-search-minus' no Icon for zoom out rotateLeftIcon string 'fa fa-undo' no Icon for rotate left rotateRightIcon string 'fa fa-repeat' no Icon for rotate right downloadIcon string 'fa fa-arrow-circle-down' no Icon for download actions NgxGalleryAction[] [] no Array of new custom actions that will be added to the left of the current close/zoom/fullscreen icons

NgxGalleryImage

Input Type Default Required Description small string/SafeResourceUrl - no Url used in thumbnails medium string/SafeResourceUrl - no Url used in image big string/SafeResourceUrl - yes Url used in preview description string - no Description used in preview url string - no Url used in link label string - no Label used for aria-label when thumbnail is a link

NgxGalleryAnimation

Fade (default)

(default) Slide

Rotate

Zoom

NgxGalleryImageSize

Cover (default)

(default) Contain

NgxGalleryLayout

Top

Bottom (default)

NgxGalleryOrder

Column (default)

(default) Row

Page

NgxGalleryAction

icon | Type: string - icon for custom action

| Type: - icon for custom action disabled | Type: boolean | Default value: false - if the icon should be disabled

| Type: | Default value: - if the icon should be disabled titleText | Type: string | Default value: '' - text to set the title attribute to

| Type: | Default value: - text to set the title attribute to onClick | Type: (event: Event, index: number) => void - Output function to call when custom action icon is clicked

What's included

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files. You'll see something like this:

gallery/ - library

gallery-app/ - demo application

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at http://editorconfig.org.

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, NgxGallery is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

See the Releases section of our project for changelogs for each release version.

Creators

Andrey Kolkov

Credits

This library is being fully rewritten for next Angular versions from original abandoned library written by Łukasz Gałka. I maintained full compatibility with the original library at the api level. https://github.com/lukasz-galka/ngx-gallery

