A simple native gallery component for Angular 8+ and 13+.
Demo is here demo
Working code for this demo at stackblitz example
Install via npm package manager
npm install @kolkov/ngx-gallery --save
2.x.x and above - for Angular v13+ 1.x.x and above - for Angular v8+
Import
ngx-gallery module
import { HttpClientModule} from '@angular/common/http';
import { NgxGalleryModule } from '@kolkov/ngx-gallery';
@NgModule({
imports: [ HttpClientModule, NgxGalleryModule ]
})
Then in HTML
<ngx-gallery [options]="galleryOptions" [images]="galleryImages" class="ngx-gallery"></ngx-gallery>
where
import {Component, OnInit} from '@angular/core';
import {NgxGalleryOptions} from '@kolkov/ngx-gallery';
import {NgxGalleryImage} from '@kolkov/ngx-gallery';
import {NgxGalleryAnimation} from '@kolkov/ngx-gallery';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss']
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit{
galleryOptions: NgxGalleryOptions[];
galleryImages: NgxGalleryImage[];
constructor() { }
ngOnInit() {
this.galleryOptions = [
{
width: '600px',
height: '400px',
thumbnailsColumns: 4,
imageAnimation: NgxGalleryAnimation.Slide
},
// max-width 800
{
breakpoint: 800,
width: '100%',
height: '600px',
imagePercent: 80,
thumbnailsPercent: 20,
thumbnailsMargin: 20,
thumbnailMargin: 20
},
// max-width 400
{
breakpoint: 400,
preview: false
}
];
this.galleryImages = [
{
small: 'assets/img/gallery/1-small.jpeg',
medium: 'assets/img/gallery/1-medium.jpeg',
big: 'assets/img/gallery/1-big.jpeg'
},
{
small: 'assets/img/gallery/2-small.jpeg',
medium: 'assets/img/gallery/2-medium.jpeg',
big: 'assets/img/gallery/2-big.jpeg'
},
{
small: 'assets/img/gallery/3-small.jpeg',
medium: 'assets/img/gallery/3-medium.jpeg',
big: 'assets/img/gallery/3-big.jpeg'
},{
small: 'assets/img/gallery/4-small.jpeg',
medium: 'assets/img/gallery/4-medium.jpeg',
big: 'assets/img/gallery/4-big.jpeg'
},
{
small: 'assets/img/gallery/5-small.jpeg',
medium: 'assets/img/gallery/5-medium.jpeg',
big: 'assets/img/gallery/5-big.jpeg'
}
];
}
}
add this class to app CSS
.ngx-gallery { display: inline-block; margin-bottom: 20px; }
|Input
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|[options]
NgxGalleryOptions[]
-
|no
|Config options for the Gallery
|[images]
NgxGalleryImage[]
-
|no
|Images array
|Output
|Description
|(change)
|Triggered on image change
|(imagesReady)
|Triggered when images length > 0
|(previewOpen)
|Triggered on preview open
|(previewClose)
|Triggered on preview close
|(previewChange)
|Triggered on preview image change
|Name
|Description
|show(index: number): void
|Shows image at index
|showNext(): void
|Shows next image
|showPrev(): void
|Shows prev image
|canShowNext(): boolean
|Returns true if there is next image
|canShowPrev(): boolean
|Returns true if there is prev image
|openPreview(index: number): void
|Opens preview at index
|moveThumbnailsLeft(): void
|Moves thumbnails to left
|moveThumbnailsRight(): void
|Moves thumbnails to right
|canMoveThumbnailsLeft(): boolean
|Returns true if you can move thumbnails to left
|canMoveThumbnailsRight(): boolean
|Returns true if you can move thumbnails to right
|Input
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|width
string
500px
|no
|Gallery width
|height
string
400px
|no
|Gallery height
|breakpoint
number
undefined
|no
|Responsive breakpoint, works like media query max-width
|fullWidth
bolean
false
|no
|Sets the same width as browser
|layout
string
NgxGalleryLayout.Bottom
|no
|Sets thumbnails position
|startIndex
number
0
|no
|Sets index of selected image on start
|linkTarget
string
_blank
|no
|Sets target attribute of link
|lazyLoading
boolean
true
|no
|Enables/disables lazy loading for images
|Input
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|image
boolean
true
|no
|Enables or disables image
|imageDescription
boolean
true
|no
|Enables or disables description for images
|imagePercent
number
75
|no
|Percentage height
|imageArrows
boolean
true
|no
|Enables or disables arrows
|imageArrowsAutoHide
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables arrows auto hide
|imageSwipe
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables swipe
|imageAnimation
string
NgxGalleryAnimation.Fade
|no
|Animation type
|imageSize
string
NgxGalleryImageSize.Cover
|no
|Image size
|imageAutoPlay
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables auto play
|imageAutoPlayInterval
number
2000
|no
|Interval for auto play (ms)
|imageAutoPlayPauseOnHover
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables pause auto play on hover
|imageInfinityMove
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables infinity move by arrows
|imageActions
NgxGalleryAction[]
[]
|no
|Enables or disables navigation bullets
|Input
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|thumbnails
boolean
true
|no
|Enables or disables thumbnails
|thumbnailsColumns
number
4
|no
|Columns count
|thumbnailsRows
number
1
|no
|Rows count
|thumbnailsPercent
number
25
|no
|Percentage height
|thumbnailsMargin
number
10
|no
|Margin between thumbnails and image
|thumbnailsArrows
boolean
true
|no
|Enables or disables arrows
|thumbnailsArrowsAutoHide
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables arrows auto hide
|thumbnailsSwipe
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables swipe
|thumbnailsMoveSize
number
1
|no
|Number of items to move on arrow click
|thumbnailsOrder
number
NgxGalleryOrder.Column
|no
|Images order
|thumbnailsRemainingCount
boolean
false
|no
|If true arrows are disabled and last item has label with remaining count
|thumbnailsAsLinks
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables links on thumbnails
|thumbnailsAutoHide
boolean
false
|no
|Hides thumbnails if there is only one image
|thumbnailMargin
number
10
|no
|Margin between images in thumbnails
|thumbnailSize
string
NgxGalleryImageSize.Cover
|no
|Thumbnail size
|thumbnailActions
NgxGalleryAction[]
[]
|no
|Array of custom actions
|thumbnailClasses
string[]
[]
|no
|Custom classes to add to thumbnail component
|Input
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|preview
boolean
true
|no
|Enables or disables preview
|previewDescription
boolean
true
|no
|Enables or disables description for images
|previewArrows
boolean
true
|no
|Enables or disables arrows
|previewArrowsAutoHide
|boolean:
string
false
|no
|Enables or disables arrows auto hide
|previewSwipe
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables swipe
|previewFullscreen
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables fullscreen icon
|previewForceFullscreen
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables opening preview in fullscreen mode
|previewCloseOnClick
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables closing preview by click
|previewCloseOnEsc
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables closing preview by esc keyboard
|previewKeyboardNavigation
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables navigation by keyboard
|previewAnimation
boolean
true
|no
|Enables or disables image loading animation
|previewAutoPlay
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables auto play
|previewAutoPlayInterval
number
2000
|no
|Interval for auto play (ms)
|previewAutoPlayPauseOnHover
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables pouse auto play on hover
|previewInfinityMove
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables infinity move by arrows
|previewZoom
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables zoom in and zoom out
|previewZoomStep
number
0.1
|no
|Step for zoom change
|previewZoomMax
number
2
|no
|Max value for zoom
|previewZoomMin
number
0.5
|no
|Min value for zoom
|previewRotate
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables rotate buttons
|previewDownload
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables download button
|previewBullets
boolean
false
|no
|Enables or disables navigation bullets
|Input
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|arrowPrevIcon
string
'fa fa-arrow-circle-left'
|no
|Icon for prev arrow
|arrowNextIcon
string
'fa fa-arrow-circle-right'
|no
|Icon for next arrow
|closeIcon
string
'fa fa-times-circle'
|no
|Icon for close button
|fullscreenIcon
string
'fa fa-arrows-alt'
|no
|Icon for fullscreen button
|spinnerIcon
string
'fa fa-spinner fa-pulse fa-3x fa-fw'
|no
|Icon for spinner
|zoomInIcon
string
'fa fa-search-plus'
|no
|Icon for zoom in
|zoomOutIcon
string
'fa fa-search-minus'
|no
|Icon for zoom out
|rotateLeftIcon
string
'fa fa-undo'
|no
|Icon for rotate left
|rotateRightIcon
string
'fa fa-repeat'
|no
|Icon for rotate right
|downloadIcon
string
'fa fa-arrow-circle-down'
|no
|Icon for download
|actions
NgxGalleryAction[]
[]
|no
|Array of new custom actions that will be added to the left of the current close/zoom/fullscreen icons
|Input
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|small
string/SafeResourceUrl
-
|no
|Url used in thumbnails
|medium
string/SafeResourceUrl
-
|no
|Url used in image
|big
string/SafeResourceUrl
-
|yes
|Url used in preview
|description
string
-
|no
|Description used in preview
|url
string
-
|no
|Url used in link
|label
string
-
|no
|Label used for aria-label when thumbnail is a link
Fade (default)
Slide
Rotate
Zoom
Cover (default)
Contain
Top
Bottom (default)
Column (default)
Row
Page
icon | Type:
string - icon for custom action
disabled | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - if the icon should be disabled
titleText | Type:
string | Default value:
'' - text to set the title attribute to
onClick | Type:
(event: Event, index: number) => void - Output function to call when custom action icon is clicked
Within the download you'll find the following directories and files. You'll see something like this:
gallery/ - library
gallery-app/ - demo application
Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.
Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at http://editorconfig.org.
For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, NgxGallery is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.
See the Releases section of our project for changelogs for each release version.
Andrey Kolkov
This library is being fully rewritten for next Angular versions from original abandoned library written by Łukasz Gałka. I maintained full compatibility with the original library at the api level. https://github.com/lukasz-galka/ngx-gallery
