AngularEditor

A simple native WYSIWYG/Rich Text editor for Angular 6-13+

Demo

demo | See the code in StackBlitz.

Getting Started

Installation

Install via npm package manager

npm install @kolkov/angular-editor --save

Versions

2.0.0 and above - for Angular v13.0.0 and above

1.0.0 and above - for Angular v8.x.x and above

0.18.4 and above - for Angular v7.x.x

0.15.x - for Angular v6.x.x

Usage

Import angular-editor module

import { HttpClientModule} from '@angular/common/http' ; import { AngularEditorModule } from '@kolkov/angular-editor' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ HttpClientModule, AngularEditorModule ] })

Then in HTML

< angular-editor [ placeholder ]= "'Enter text here...'" [( ngModel )]= "htmlContent" > </ angular-editor >

or for usage with reactive forms

< angular-editor formControlName = "htmlContent" [ config ]= "editorConfig" > </ angular-editor >

if you using more than one editor on same page set id property

< angular-editor id = "editor1" formControlName = "htmlContent1" [ config ]= "editorConfig" > </ angular-editor > < angular-editor id = "editor2" formControlName = "htmlContent2" [ config ]= "editorConfig" > </ angular-editor >

where

import { AngularEditorConfig } from '@kolkov/angular-editor' ; editorConfig: AngularEditorConfig = { editable : true , spellcheck : true , height : 'auto' , minHeight : '0' , maxHeight : 'auto' , width : 'auto' , minWidth : '0' , translate : 'yes' , enableToolbar : true , showToolbar : true , placeholder : 'Enter text here...' , defaultParagraphSeparator : '' , defaultFontName : '' , defaultFontSize : '' , fonts : [ { class : 'arial' , name : 'Arial' }, { class : 'times-new-roman' , name : 'Times New Roman' }, { class : 'calibri' , name : 'Calibri' }, { class : 'comic-sans-ms' , name : 'Comic Sans MS' } ], customClasses : [ { name : 'quote' , class : 'quote' , }, { name : 'redText' , class : 'redText' }, { name : 'titleText' , class : 'titleText' , tag : 'h1' , }, ], uploadUrl : 'v1/image' , upload : ( file: File ) => { ... } uploadWithCredentials : false , sanitize : true , toolbarPosition : 'top' , toolbarHiddenButtons : [ [ 'bold' , 'italic' ], [ 'fontSize' ] ] };

For ngModel to work, you must import FormsModule from @angular/forms , or for formControlName , you must import ReactiveFormsModule from @angular/forms

API

Inputs

Input Type Default Required Description id string - no Id property when multiple editor used on same page [config] AngularEditorConfig default config no config for the editor placeholder string - no Set custom placeholder for input area tabIndex number - no Set Set tabindex on angular-editor

Outputs

Output Description (html) Output html (viewMode) Fired when switched visual and html source mode (blur) Fired when editor blur (focus) Fired when editor focus

Methods

Name Description focus Focuses the editor element

Other

Name Type Description AngularEditorConfig configuration Configuration for the AngularEditor component.

Configuration

Input Type Default Required Description editable bolean true no Set editing enabled or not spellcheck bolean true no Set spellchecking enabled or not translate string yes no Set translating enabled or not sanitize bolean true no Set DOM sanitizing enabled or not height string auto no Set height of the editor minHeight string 0 no Set minimum height of the editor maxHeight string auto no Set maximum height of the editor width string auto no Set width of the editor minWidth string 0 no Set minimum width of the editor enableToolbar bolean true no Set toolbar enabled or not showToolbar bolean true no Set toolbar visible or not toolbarPosition string top no Set toolbar position top or bottom placeholder string - no Set placeholder text defaultParagraphSeparator string - no Set default paragraph separator such as p defaultFontName string - no Set default font such as Comic Sans MS defaultFontSize string - no Set default font size such as 1 - 7 uploadUrl string - no Set image upload endpoint https://api.exapple.com/v1/image/upload and return response with imageUrl key. {"imageUrl" : } upload function - no Set image upload function uploadWithCredentials bolean false no Set passing or not credentials in the image upload call fonts Font[] - no Set array of available fonts [{name, class},...] customClasses CustomClass[] - no Set array of available fonts [{name, class, tag},...] outline bolean true no Set outline of the editor if in focus toolbarHiddenButtons string[][] - no Set of the array of button names or elements to hide

toolbarHiddenButtons: [ [ 'undo' , 'redo' , 'bold' , 'italic' , 'underline' , 'strikeThrough' , 'subscript' , 'superscript' , 'justifyLeft' , 'justifyCenter' , 'justifyRight' , 'justifyFull' , 'indent' , 'outdent' , 'insertUnorderedList' , 'insertOrderedList' , 'heading' , 'fontName' ], [ 'fontSize' , 'textColor' , 'backgroundColor' , 'customClasses' , 'link' , 'unlink' , 'insertImage' , 'insertVideo' , 'insertHorizontalRule' , 'removeFormat' , 'toggleEditorMode' ] ]

What's included

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files. You'll see something like this:

angular-editor/ - library

angular-editor-app/ - demo application

Documentation

The documentation for the AngularEditor is hosted at our website AngularEditor

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at http://editorconfig.org.

Versioning

For a transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, AngularEditor is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

See the Releases section of our project for changelogs for each release version.

Creators

Andrey Kolkov

Donate

If you like my work and I save your time you can buy me a 🍺 or 🍕