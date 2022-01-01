@kogito-tooling/quarkus-runner-unpacked

Kogito is the next generation of business automation platform focused on cloud-native development, deployment and execution.

This repository contains all the tooling artifacts of the Kogito project.

Build from source

To start building the KIE Tools project, you're going to need:

Node >= 16.13.2 (To install, follow these instructions: https://nodejs.org/en/download/package-manager/)

Yarn 1.22.10 (To install, run npm install -g yarn@1.22.10 )

(To install, run ) Lerna 4.0.0 (To install, run npm install -g lerna@4.0.0 )

(To install, run ) Maven 3.8.1

Java 11

Go 1.16

*nix users will also need:

lib-gtk-3-dev

appindicator3-0.1 ( libappindicator3-dev and gir1.2-appindicator3-0.1 )

Users of Fedora or RHEL will also need to add an additional repository:

sudo yum install https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-7.noarch.rpm

After installing the tools above, you'll need to download the dependencies and link the packages locally. Simply run:

yarn bootstrap

To build it, you'll have two choices. Note that you always need to specify which package you want to build, so replace [pkg-name] with the name of the desired package.

yarn build:dev:until [pkg-name] - This is fast, but not as strict. It skips tests, linters, and some type checks. Be prepared for the CI to fail on your PRs.

- This is fast, but not as strict. It skips tests, linters, and some type checks. Be prepared for the CI to fail on your PRs. yarn build:prod:until [pkg-name] - The default command to build production-ready packages. Use that to make sure your changes are correct.

NOTE: The KIE Tools build is parameterized by several Environment Variables. For an extensive list of these variables, please see packages/build-env/README.md (link).

Final artifacts will be on packages/*/dist directories.

Applications

The KIE Tools project contains several applications. To develop each one of them individually, refer to the instructions below.

VS Code Extension

After you've successfully built the project following the instructions above, open the packages/vscode-extension-pack-kogito-kie-editors folder on VS Code. Use a new VS Code window so that the packages/vscode-extension-pack-kogito-kie-editors folder shows up as root in the VS Code explorer. From there, you can Run the extension or the integration tests by using the Debug menu/section. You can also use the respective shortcuts (F5 to start debugging, for instance). NOTE: To run the VS Code extension in development mode, you need webpack and webpack-cli to be globally installed on NPM. Normally you can do that with npm install -g webpack@4.41.2 webpack-cli@3.3.10 , but sudo may be required depending on your installation. Remember! If you make changes to packages other than packages/vscode-extension-pack-kogito-kie-editors , you have to manually rebuild them before relaunching the extension on VS Code.

Chrome Extension

After you've successfully built the project following the instructions above, open the packages/chrome-extension-pack-kogito-kie-editors folder on your favourite IDE. You can import the entire repo as well if you want to make changes to other packages. Run yarn build:dev on packages/chrome-extension-pack-kogito-kie-editors . This will create a version of the Chrome Extension that fetches the envelope locally. Open a terminal and run yarn start on packages/chrome-extension-pack-kogito-kie-editors . This will start a webpack serve instance with the editors and their envelope. We use that because we don't pack the Chrome Extension bundle with the editors inside. Instead, we fetch them from GitHub pages. You also have to enable invalid certificates for resources loaded from localhost in your browser. To do that, go to chrome://flags/#allow-insecure-localhost in your Chrome browser and enable this flag. Alternativelly, you can go to https://localhost:9001 and add an exception. Open Chrome and go to chrome://extensions . Enable "Developer mode" in the top-right corner and click on "Load unpacked". Choose the packages/chrome-extension-pack-kogito-kie-editors/dist folder. From now on you can use the development version of the extension. Remember! After each change, you have to rebuild the changed modules and hit the "Refresh" button of the extension card.

Online Editor

After you've successfully built the project following the instructions above, go to packages/online-editor . Open a terminal and run yarn start . This will start a webpack serve instance with the Online Editor resources. From now on you can use the development version of the Online Editor by accessing https://localhost:9001 .

Desktop

After you've successfully built the project following the instructions above, go to packages/desktop . To start the application in development mode, you can run yarn start . If you make changes and want to reload the app, run yarn run build:dev && yarn start . This will recompile the module and restart the Electron app. Remember: if you make changes to other modules, you have to build them too! To build and package the application for production (i.e. generating an executable), you can run yarn run build:prod . This will pack the application for the current OS. If you want to pack the application for a different OS, run yarn run pack:linux , for example. See package.json for more details.

Standalone Editors

After you've successfully built the project following the instructions above, go to packages/kie-editors-standalone . Open a terminal and run yarn start . This will start a webpack serve instance with the Standalone Editors test page. From now on you can use the development version of the Standalone DMN Editor by accessing https://localhost:9001/resources/dmn and the Standalone BPMN Editor by accessing https://localhost:9001/resources/bpmn .

Libraries

Stunner Editors

The stunner-editors package contains the BPMN, DMN, and SceSim Editors that are used in many applications of KIE Tools. After cloning the repo, start with a fresh build.

lerna run build:dev --scope=@kie-tools/stunner-editors --include-dependencies --stream

After that, you're ready to start developing the Editors individually.