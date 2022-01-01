@kogito-tooling/quarkus-runner-unpacked

Kogito is the next generation of business automation platform focused on cloud-native development, deployment and execution.
This repository contains all the tooling artifacts of the Kogito project.
To start building the KIE Tools project, you're going to need:
>= 16.13.2 (To install, follow these instructions: https://nodejs.org/en/download/package-manager/)
1.22.10 (To install, run
npm install -g yarn@1.22.10)
4.0.0 (To install, run
npm install -g lerna@4.0.0)
3.8.1
11
1.16
*nix users will also need:
lib-gtk-3-dev
appindicator3-0.1 (
libappindicator3-dev and
gir1.2-appindicator3-0.1)
Users of Fedora or RHEL will also need to add an additional repository:
sudo yum install https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-7.noarch.rpm
After installing the tools above, you'll need to download the dependencies and link the packages locally. Simply run:
yarn bootstrap
To build it, you'll have two choices. Note that you always need to specify which package you want to build, so replace
[pkg-name] with the name of the desired package.
yarn build:dev:until [pkg-name] - This is fast, but not as strict. It skips tests, linters, and some type checks. Be prepared for the CI to fail on your PRs.
yarn build:prod:until [pkg-name] - The default command to build production-ready packages. Use that to make sure your changes are correct.
NOTE: The KIE Tools build is parameterized by several Environment Variables. For an extensive list of these variables, please see
packages/build-env/README.md (link).
Final artifacts will be on
packages/*/dist directories.
The KIE Tools project contains several applications. To develop each one of them individually, refer to the instructions below.
packages/vscode-extension-pack-kogito-kie-editors folder on VS Code. Use a new VS Code window so that the
packages/vscode-extension-pack-kogito-kie-editors folder shows up as root in the VS Code explorer.
Debug menu/section. You can also use the respective shortcuts (F5 to start debugging, for instance).
webpack and
webpack-cli to be globally installed on NPM. Normally you can do that with
npm install -g webpack@4.41.2 webpack-cli@3.3.10, but
sudo may be required depending on your installation.
packages/vscode-extension-pack-kogito-kie-editors, you have to manually rebuild them before relaunching the extension on VS Code.
packages/chrome-extension-pack-kogito-kie-editors folder on your favourite IDE. You can import the entire repo as well if you want to make changes to other packages.
yarn build:dev on
packages/chrome-extension-pack-kogito-kie-editors. This will create a version of the Chrome Extension that fetches the envelope locally.
yarn start on
packages/chrome-extension-pack-kogito-kie-editors. This will start a
webpack serve instance with the editors and their envelope. We use that because we don't pack the Chrome Extension bundle with the editors inside. Instead, we fetch them from GitHub pages.
chrome://flags/#allow-insecure-localhost in your Chrome browser and enable this flag. Alternativelly, you can go to
https://localhost:9001 and add an exception.
chrome://extensions. Enable "Developer mode" in the top-right corner and click on "Load unpacked". Choose the
packages/chrome-extension-pack-kogito-kie-editors/dist folder.
packages/online-editor.
yarn start. This will start a
webpack serve instance with the Online Editor resources.
https://localhost:9001.
packages/desktop.
yarn start. If you make changes and want to reload the app, run
yarn run build:dev && yarn start. This will recompile the module and restart the Electron app. Remember: if you make changes to other modules, you have to build them too!
yarn run build:prod. This will pack the application for the current OS. If you want to pack the application for a different OS, run
yarn run pack:linux, for example. See
package.json for more details.
packages/kie-editors-standalone.
yarn start. This will start a
webpack serve instance with the Standalone Editors test page.
https://localhost:9001/resources/dmn and the Standalone BPMN Editor by accessing
https://localhost:9001/resources/bpmn.
The
stunner-editors package contains the BPMN, DMN, and SceSim Editors that are used in many applications of KIE Tools.
After cloning the repo, start with a fresh build.
lerna run build:dev --scope=@kie-tools/stunner-editors --include-dependencies --stream
After that, you're ready to start developing the Editors individually.
BPMN
packages/stunner-editors/kie-wb-common-stunner/kie-wb-common-stunner-sets/kie-wb-common-stunner-bpmn/kie-wb-common-stunner-bpmn-kogito-runtime.
mvn clean gwt:run to start.
DMN
packages/stunner-editors/kie-wb-common-dmn/kie-wb-common-dmn-webapp-kogito-testing.
mvn clean gwt:run to start.
Test Scenario
packages/stunner-editors/drools-wb-screens/drools-wb-scenario-simulation-editor/drools-wb-scenario-simulation-editor-kogito-testing.
mvn clean gwt:run to start.