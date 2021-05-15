openbase logo
@koale/useworker

by Alessio Koci
4.0.2 (see all)

⚛️ useWorker() - A React Hook for Blocking-Free Background Tasks

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35.6K

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Average Rating

5.0/51
Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

useWorker

Use web workers with react hook
https://useworker.js.org/
GitHub size GitHub TypeScript Support

🎨 Features

  • Run expensive function without blocking UI (Show live gif)
  • Supports Promises pattern instead of event-messages
  • Size: less than 3KB!
  • Clear API using hook
  • Typescript support
  • Garbage collector web worker instance
  • Remote dependencies option
  • timeout option

💾 Install

  • @latest
npm install --save @koale/useworker

🔨 Import

import { useWorker, WORKER_STATUS } from "@koale/useworker";

📙 Documents

🍞 Demo

⚙ Web Workers

Before you start using this hook, I suggest you to read the Web Worker documentation.

🐾 Usage

import React from "react";
import { useWorker } from "@koale/useworker";

const numbers = [...Array(5000000)].map(e => ~~(Math.random() * 1000000));
const sortNumbers = nums => nums.sort();

const Example = () => {
  const [sortWorker] = useWorker(sortNumbers);

  const runSort = async () => {
    const result = await sortWorker(numbers); // non-blocking UI
    console.log(result);
  };

  return (
    <button type="button" onClick={runSort}>
      Run Sort
    </button>
  );
};

🖼 Live Demo

useworker demo

🐾 Examples

Edit white-glitter-icji4

More examples: https://github.com/alewin/useWorker/tree/develop/example

🔧 Roadmap

  • Kill Web Worker
  • Reactive web worker status
  • Add timeout option
  • Import and use remote script inside useWorker function
  • support Transferable Objects
  • Testing useWorker #41
  • Import and use local script inside useWorker function #37
  • useWorkers Hook #38
  • useWorkerFile Hook #93

🤔 Motivation and Limitations

Most react projects are initialized through Create React App. CRA unfortunately does not offer support for webworkers, unless you eject and change the webpack configuration manually.

This library allows you to use web workers without having to change the CRA configuration, which is why there are often limitations or particular workarounds.

If you are interested in changing the webpack configuration to manually manage your workers, see: worker-loader

Known issues

There's a known issue related to transpiling tools such as Babel causing Not refereced errors.

Since the approach of this library is moving the entire function passed to the Hook to a worker, if the function gets transpiled, variable definitions used by the transpiling tool may get out of scope when the function gets moved to the worker, causing unexpected reference errors.

If you're experimenting this type of issue, one workaround is wrapping your function declaration inside a function object as a string.

const sum = new Function(`a`, `b`, `return a + b`)

🌏 Contribute? Bug? New Feature?

The library is experimental so if you find a bug or would like to request a new feature, open an issue

💡 Similar Projects

💻 Mantainers

💻 Contributors

  • Thanks to:
  • @zant (test, CI, RFC, bugfixes, localdependencies feature, ...)
  • @101arrowz ( isoworker packages proposal )
  • @z4o4z (Typescript implementation, Discussion of RFC)
  • @IljaDaderko (Typescript support, Discussion of RFC)
  • @ophirg (Typescript support)
  • @Pigotz (Discussion of RFC)
  • @gubo97000 (Fix #108)

How to contribute?

Read CONTRIBUTE.md

📜 License

MIT

Netlify Status

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Alessio KociItaly1 Rating0 Reviews
Hi! I'm Alessio, Frontend Developer from Bologna
August 11, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

