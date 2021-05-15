Use web workers with react hook

🎨 Features

Run expensive function without blocking UI

Supports Promises pattern instead of event-messages

Size: less than 3KB !

Clear API using hook

Typescript support

Garbage collector web worker instance

Remote dependencies option

timeout option

npm install --save @koale/useworker

🔨 Import

import { useWorker, WORKER_STATUS } from "@koale/useworker" ;

📙 Documents

🍞 Demo

Sorting: Sorting 50000 random numbers

Csv: Generate Csv, Parse Csv, Convert to JSON

External Dependencies Use external scripts inside WebWorker

⚙ Web Workers

Before you start using this hook, I suggest you to read the Web Worker documentation.

🐾 Usage

import React from "react" ; import { useWorker } from "@koale/useworker" ; const numbers = [...Array( 5000000 )].map( e => ~~( Math .random() * 1000000 )); const sortNumbers = nums => nums.sort(); const Example = () => { const [sortWorker] = useWorker(sortNumbers); const runSort = async () => { const result = await sortWorker(numbers); console .log(result); }; return ( < button type = "button" onClick = {runSort} > Run Sort </ button > ); };

🖼 Live Demo

🐾 Examples

More examples: https://github.com/alewin/useWorker/tree/develop/example

🔧 Roadmap

Kill Web Worker

Kill Web Worker Reactive web worker status

Reactive web worker status Add timeout option

Add timeout option Import and use remote script inside useWorker function

Import and use remote script inside function support Transferable Objects

support Transferable Objects Testing useWorker #41

Testing useWorker #41 Import and use local script inside useWorker function #37

Import and use local script inside function #37 useWorkers Hook #38

useWorkers Hook #38 useWorkerFile Hook #93

🤔 Motivation and Limitations

Most react projects are initialized through Create React App. CRA unfortunately does not offer support for webworkers, unless you eject and change the webpack configuration manually.

This library allows you to use web workers without having to change the CRA configuration, which is why there are often limitations or particular workarounds.

If you are interested in changing the webpack configuration to manually manage your workers, see: worker-loader

Known issues

There's a known issue related to transpiling tools such as Babel causing Not refereced errors.

Since the approach of this library is moving the entire function passed to the Hook to a worker, if the function gets transpiled, variable definitions used by the transpiling tool may get out of scope when the function gets moved to the worker, causing unexpected reference errors.

If you're experimenting this type of issue, one workaround is wrapping your function declaration inside a function object as a string.

const sum = new Function ( `a` , `b` , `return a + b` )

🌏 Contribute? Bug? New Feature?

The library is experimental so if you find a bug or would like to request a new feature, open an issue

💡 Similar Projects

💻 Mantainers

💻 Contributors

Thanks to:

@zant (test, CI, RFC , bugfixes, localdependencies feature, ...)

, bugfixes, feature, ...) @101arrowz ( isoworker packages proposal )

packages proposal ) @z4o4z ( Typescript implementation, Discussion of RFC )

implementation, Discussion of ) @IljaDaderko ( Typescript support, Discussion of RFC )

support, Discussion of ) @ophirg ( Typescript support)

support) @Pigotz (Discussion of RFC )

) @gubo97000 (Fix #108)

How to contribute?

📜 License

MIT