openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@koa/router

by koajs
10.1.1 (see all)

Router middleware for koa.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

307K

GitHub Stars

638

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

79

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
RuiSiang

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

@koa/router

Router middleware for Koa.

NPM version NPM Downloads Node.js Version Build Status gitter

  • Express-style routing (app.get, app.put, app.post, etc.)
  • Named URL parameters
  • Named routes with URL generation
  • Responds to OPTIONS requests with allowed methods
  • Support for 405 Method Not Allowed and 501 Not Implemented
  • Multiple route middleware
  • Multiple and nestable routers
  • async/await support

Migrating to 7 / Koa 2

  • The API has changed to match the new promise-based middleware signature of koa 2. See the koa 2.x readme for more information.
  • Middleware is now always run in the order declared by .use() (or .get(), etc.), which matches Express 4 API.

Installation

# npm .. 
npm i @koa/router
# yarn .. 
yarn add @koa/router

Typescript Support

To install types:

# npm .. 
npm i @types/koa__router
# yarn .. 
yarn add @types/koa__router

API Reference

See API Reference for more documentation.

Contributing

Please submit all issues and pull requests to the koajs/router repository!

Support

If you have any problem or suggestion please open an issue here.

Call for Maintainers

This module is forked from the original koa-router due to its lack of activity. koa-router is the most widely used router module in the Koa community and we need maintainers. If you're interested in fixing bugs or implementing new features feel free to open a pull request. We'll be adding active contributors as collaborators.

Thanks to the original authors @alexmingoia and the original team for their great work.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
RuiSiangTaipei, Taiwan15 Ratings44 Reviews
Backend & Blockchain Engineer, Monero Enthusiast
8 months ago
Performant
Highly Customizable

Nicely written, this module is one of the most essential modules for koa. Modularized router blocks and extensive APIs makes it a highly customizable.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial