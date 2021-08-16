VueJS popover component based on popper.js
Recommended: https://unpkg.com/vue-popperjs, which will reflect the latest version as soon as it is published to npm. You can also browse the source of the npm package at https://unpkg.com/vue-popperjs/
npm install vue-popperjs --save
yarn add vue-popperjs
bower install vue-popperjs --save
# install dependencies
npm install
# build dist files
npm run build
<template>
<popper
trigger="clickToOpen"
:options="{
placement: 'top',
modifiers: { offset: { offset: '0,10px' } }
}">
<div class="popper">
Popper Content
</div>
<button slot="reference">
Reference Element
</button>
</popper>
</template>
<script>
import Popper from 'vue-popperjs';
import 'vue-popperjs/dist/vue-popper.css';
export default {
components: {
'popper': Popper
},
}
</script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="vue-popper.css">
<script type="text/javascript" src="popper.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="vue.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="vue-popper.js"></script>
<div id="app">
<popper
trigger="clickToOpen"
:options="{
placement: 'top',
modifiers: { offset: { offset: '0,10px' } }
}">
<div class="popper">
Popper Content
</div>
<button slot="reference">
Reference Element
</button>
</popper>
</div>
<script type="text/javascript">
new Vue({
el: '#app',
components: {
'popper': VuePopper
}
});
</script>
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|delay-on-mouse-over
|Number
|10
|Delay in ms before showing popper during a mouse over
|delay-on-mouse-out
|Number
|10
|Delay in ms before hiding popper during a mouse out
|append-to-body
|Boolean
|false
|visible-arrow
|Boolean
|true
|force-show
|Boolean
|false
|trigger
|String
|hover
|Optional value:
|content
|String
|null
|enter-active-class
|String
|null
|leave-active-class
|String
|null
|boundaries-selector
|String
|null
|transition
|String
|empty
|options
|Object
|{ placement: 'bottom', gpuAcceleration: false }
|popper.js options
|data-value
|Any
|null
|data of popper
|stop-propagation
|Boolean
|false
|prevent-default
|Boolean
|false
|root-class
|String
|empty
|Class name for root element
|Name
|Params
|Description
|created
|context[Object]
|Created popper component
|show
|Show popover
|hide
|Hide popover
|document-click
