emv

@knowbly/emoji-mart-vue

by David Collingwood
2.6.12

One component to pick them all 👊🏼

Readme

This project has been forked from emoji-mart which was written for React


Emoji Mart (Vue) is a Slack-like customizable
emoji picker component for VueJS
DemoChangelog

Installation

npm install --save emoji-mart-vue

Components

Picker

import { Picker } from 'emoji-mart-vue'

<picker set="emojione" />
<picker @select="addEmoji" />
<picker title="Pick your emoji…" emoji="point_up" />
<picker :style="{ position: 'absolute', bottom: '20px', right: '20px' }" />
<picker :i18n="{ search: 'Recherche', categories: { search: 'Résultats de recherche', recent: 'Récents' } }" />
PropRequiredDefaultDescription
autoFocusfalseAuto focus the search input when mounted
color#ae65c5The top bar anchors select and hover color
emojidepartment_storeThe emoji shown when no emojis are hovered, set to an empty string to show nothing
include[]Only load included categories. Accepts I18n categories keys. Order will be respected, except for the recent category which will always be the first.
exclude[]Don't load excluded categories. Accepts I18n categories keys.
custom[]Custom emojis
recentPass your own frequently used emojis as array of string IDs
emojiSize24The emoji width and height
perLine9Number of emojis per line. While there’s no minimum or maximum, this will affect the picker’s width. This will set Frequently Used length as well (perLine * 4)
i18n{…}An object containing localized strings
nativefalseRenders the native unicode emoji
setappleThe emoji set: 'apple', 'google', 'twitter', 'emojione', 'messenger', 'facebook'
sheetSize64The emoji sheet size: 16, 20, 32, 64
backgroundImageFn((set, sheetSize) => …)A Fn that returns that image sheet to use for emojis. Useful for avoiding a request if you have the sheet locally.
emojisToShowFilter((emoji) => true)A Fn to choose whether an emoji should be displayed or not
showPreviewtrueDisplay preview section
showSearchtrueDisplay search section
showCategoriestrueDisplay categories
showSkinTonestrueDisplay skin tones picker
emojiTooltipfalseShow emojis short name when hovering (title)
skinForces skin color: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
defaultSkin1Default skin color: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
pickerStylesInline styles applied to the root element. Useful for positioning
titleEmoji Mart™The title shown when no emojis are hovered
infiniteScrolltrueScroll continuously through the categories
EventDescription
selectParams: (emoji) => {}
skin-changeParams: (skin) => {}

I18n

search: 'Search',
notfound: 'No Emoji Found',
categories: {
  search: 'Search Results',
  recent: 'Frequently Used',
  people: 'Smileys & People',
  nature: 'Animals & Nature',
  foods: 'Food & Drink',
  activity: 'Activity',
  places: 'Travel & Places',
  objects: 'Objects',
  symbols: 'Symbols',
  flags: 'Flags',
  custom: 'Custom',
}

Sheet sizes

Sheets are served from unpkg, a global CDN that serves files published to npm.

SetSize (sheetSize: 16)Size (sheetSize: 20)Size (sheetSize: 32)Size (sheetSize: 64)
apple334 KB459 KB1.08 MB2.94 MB
emojione315 KB435 KB1020 KB2.33 MB
facebook322 KB439 KB1020 KB2.50 MB
google301 KB409 KB907 KB2.17 MB
messenger325 KB449 MB1.05 MB2.69 MB
twitter288 KB389 KB839 KB1.82 MB

Datasets

While all sets are available by default, you may want to include only a single set data to reduce the size of your bundle.

SetSize (on disk)
all570 KB
apple484 KB
emojione485 KB
facebook421 KB
google483 KB
messenger197 KB
twitter484 KB

To use these data files (or any other custom data), use the NimblePicker component:

import data from 'emoji-mart-vue/data/messenger.json'
import { NimblePicker } from 'emoji-mart-vue'

<nimble-picker set="messenger" :data="data" />

Examples of emoji object:

{
  id: 'smiley',
  name: 'Smiling Face with Open Mouth',
  colons: ':smiley:',
  text: ':)',
  emoticons: [
    '=)',
    '=-)'
  ],
  skin: null,
  native: '😃'
}

{
  id: 'santa',
  name: 'Father Christmas',
  colons: ':santa::skin-tone-3:',
  text: '',
  emoticons: [],
  skin: 3,
  native: '🎅🏼'
}

{
  id: 'octocat',
  name: 'Octocat',
  colons: ':octocat',
  text: '',
  emoticons: [],
  custom: true,
  imageUrl: 'https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/icons/emoji/octocat.png?v7'
}

Emoji

import { Emoji } from 'emoji-mart-vue'

<emoji :emoji="{ id: 'santa', skin: 3 }" :size="16" />
<emoji emoji=":santa::skin-tone-3:" :size="16" />
<emoji emoji="santa" set="emojione" :size="16" />
PropRequiredDefaultDescription
emojiEither a string or an emoji object
sizeThe emoji width and height.
nativefalseRenders the native unicode emoji
fallbackParams: (emoji) => {}
setappleThe emoji set: 'apple', 'google', 'twitter', 'emojione'
sheetSize64The emoji sheet size: 16, 20, 32, 64
backgroundImageFn((set, sheetSize) => `https://unpkg.com/emoji-datasource@3.0.0/sheet_${set}_${sheetSize}.png`)A Fn that returns that image sheet to use for emojis. Useful for avoiding a request if you have the sheet locally.
skin1Skin color: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
tooltipfalseShow emoji short name when hovering (title)
EventDescription
selectParams: (emoji) => {}
mouseenterParams: (emoji) => {}
mouseleaveParams: (emoji) => {}

Unsupported emojis fallback

Certain sets don’t support all emojis (i.e. Messenger & Facebook don’t support :shrug:). By default the Emoji component will not render anything so that the emojis’ don’t take space in the picker when not available. When using the standalone Emoji component, you can however render anything you want by providing the fallback props.

To have the component render :shrug: you would need to:

function emojiFallback(emoji) {
  return `:${emoji.short_names[0]}:`
}

<emoji
  set="messenger"
  emoji="shrug"
  :size="24"
  :fallback="emojiFallback"
/>

Custom emojis

You can provide custom emojis which will show up in their own category.

import { Picker } from 'emoji-mart-vue'

const customEmojis = [
  {
    name: 'Octocat',
    short_names: ['octocat'],
    text: '',
    emoticons: [],
    keywords: ['github'],
    imageUrl: 'https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/icons/emoji/octocat.png?v7'
  }
]

<picker :custom="customEmojis" />

The Picker doesn’t have to be mounted for you to take advantage of the advanced search results.

import { emojiIndex } from 'emoji-mart-vue'

emojiIndex.search('christmas').map((o) => o.native)
// => [🎄, 🎅🏼, 🔔, 🎁, ⛄️, ❄️]

With custom data

import data from 'emoji-mart-vue/data/messenger'
import { NimbleEmojiIndex } from 'emoji-mart-vue'

let emojiIndex = new NimbleEmojiIndex(data)
emojiIndex.search('christmas')

Storage

By default EmojiMart will store user chosen skin and frequently used emojis in localStorage. That can however be overwritten should you want to store these in your own storage.

import { store } from 'emoji-mart-vue'

store.setHandlers({
  getter: (key) => {
    // Get from your own storage (sync)
  },

  setter: (key, value) => {
    // Persist in your own storage (can be async)
  }
})

Possible keys are:

KeyValueDescription
skin1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
frequently{ 'astonished': 11, '+1': 22 }An object where the key is the emoji name and the value is the usage count
last'astonished'(Optional) Used by frequently to be sure the latest clicked emoji will always appear in the “Recent” category

Features

Short name, name and keywords

Not only does Emoji Mart return more results than most emoji picker, they’re more accurate and sorted by relevance.

summer

Emoticons

The only emoji picker that returns emojis when searching for emoticons.

emoticons

Results intersection

For better results, Emoji Mart split search into words and only returns results matching both terms.

high-five

Fully customizable

Anchors color, title and default emoji

customizable-color
pick-your-emoji

Emojis sizes and length

size-and-length

Default skin color

As the developer, you have control over which skin color is used by default.

skins

It can however be overwritten as per user preference.

customizable-skin

Multiple sets supported

Apple / Google / Twitter / EmojiOne / Messenger / Facebook

sets

Not opinionated

Emoji Mart doesn’t automatically insert anything into a text input, nor does it show or hide itself. It simply returns an emoji object. It’s up to the developer to mount/unmount (it’s fast!) and position the picker. You can use the returned object as props for the EmojiMart.Emoji component. You could also use emoji.colons to insert text into a textarea or emoji.native to use the emoji.

Development

$ yarn build
$ yarn start
$ yarn storybook

🎩 Hat tips!

Powered by iamcal/emoji-data and inspired by iamcal/js-emoji.
🙌🏼  Cal Henderson.

