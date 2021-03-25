KnitJS is a set of tools to help simplify development and publishing of JS multi-package repositories.
Fast: Uses Yarn to install dependencies and only needs to install once rather than in each module.
Simple: Uses built-in node package resolution so there doesn't have to be a bootstrap step.
Compatible Uses a single
package.json for dependencies so knit repos are compatible with external tools.
package.json for package management meaning Knit works with tools like Yarn, flow-typed, Greenkeeper.
package.json rather than duplicated in each module.
You should have the following programs installed before starting:
It is recommended that knit be installed as a local package using npm scripts but it can also work as a global package.
yarn global add @knit/knit
yarn add @knit/knit
// package.json
{
...
"scripts": {
...
"knit": "knit"
}
}
See our create-knit-app for instructions on getting started.
For a full list of commands see the cli documentation here
##FAQ
Knit excels at managing a large JS multi-package repositories so the more modules you have in your repo the more time Knit will save you trying to manage dependencies and publishing new versions.
Knit supports node libraries, browser facing libraries and browser applications. By default knit can build modules targeting
commonjs,
es6 modules using babel and
umd using webpack as well as publish to npm. For applications knit uses
webpack to bundle all your assets together for easy deployment.
These built-in build steps are optional and replaceable but cover the common use case of just using
babel and
webpack with a custom config.
We use depchek to generate a list of required packages per module. We can compare these to the dependencies found in your root
package.json and show missing or unused packages for your modules.
All individual steps in a multi step convenience command are exposed as their own action. The release command can be recreated by calling each step individually and adding your custom step where needed:
knit version <version>
node make_changelog.js
knit build
knit stitch
knit publish
Taking the previous example to the next level you can make your own task that uses the same data and workflow that built-in knit commands use. The built-in commands are all based on @knit/common-tasks which itself uses @knit/knit-core.
You could easily write your own build steps using Listr and
@knit/common-tasks:
// build.js
const Listr = require('listr');
const tasks = require('@knit/common-tasks');
new Listr([
...tasks.modules,
...tasks.packages,
...tasks.updated,
{
title: 'my custom build step',
task: ctx => {
// ctx.modules has a list of all modules
// ctx.packages has a mapping of all module package.json data
// ctx.updated is a list of updated modules
// do custom build stuff using module lists
}
}
]).run();
and then you can use your custom build step that will only build updated modules:
knit version <version>
node build.js
knit stitch
knit publish
If you don't want to use
Listr for some reason - you can access the
@knit/knit-core api directly:
// build.js
const knit = require('@knit/knit-core');
const modules = knit.findPublicModules();
knit.findUpdatedSince(modules, SOME_GIT_TAG).then(updated => {
// do custom build stuff using module lists
})
You can still use knit even if you have your own build or publishing workflow. The build step that stitches together your modules' dependencies and populates your modules'
package.json is a separate command that can run independently or be integrated into your workflow.
Knit can only find a dependency if you use
require(),
require.resolve() or
import. If you need to include a package that knit cannot see you can add it as a dependency in the module
package.json.
The knit-cli does this by setting
babel-cli as a dependency in its package.json
Notice that no version is set, just a
*, this is because the version will be replaced later when the module is released using the version in the project's
package.json
The split between dependencies and devDependencies is based entirely on what is getting published to an npm registry. Any dependencies found in your modules' source
.js will be considered as
dependencies and everything else, test dependencies and anything found in
"private": true modules, will be considered as devDependencies.
DevDependencies are left up to the Developer to manage.
You can build your app in whatever way you want - but if you aren't pushing a module with ReactDOM to npm it should go under devDependencies.
Lerna is the obvious comparison here and while the over lap between the two tools is considerable they currently take a very different approach to dealing with modules.
Some advantages over Lerna:
Some disadvantages:
Of course Knit wasn't created in a vacuum and is inspired by and makes use of many amazing tools: