@knightly/vuex

by vuejs
4.0.0-knightly-4-0.202010160100 (see all)

🗃️ Centralized State Management for Vue.js.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

56

GitHub Stars

27.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vuex

npm ci status

🔥 HEADS UP! You're currently looking at Vuex 4 branch. If you're looking for Vuex 3, please check out 3.x branch.

Vuex is a state management pattern + library for Vue.js applications. It serves as a centralized store for all the components in an application, with rules ensuring that the state can only be mutated in a predictable fashion. It also integrates with Vue's official devtools extension to provide advanced features such as zero-config time-travel debugging and state snapshot export / import.

Learn more about Vuex at "What is Vuex?", or get started by looking into full documentation.

Documentation

To check out docs, visit vuex.vuejs.org.

Examples

You may find example applications built with Vuex under the examples directory.

Running the examples:

$ npm install
$ npm run dev # serve examples at localhost:8080

Questions

For questions and support please use the Discord chat server or the official forum. The issue list of this repo is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests.

Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Stay In Touch

For latest releases and announcements, follow on Twitter: @vuejs.

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2015-present Evan You

