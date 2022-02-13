Collection of essential Vue Composition Utilities
import { useMouse, usePreferredDark, useLocalStorage } from '@vueuse/core'
export default {
setup() {
// tracks mouse position
const { x, y } = useMouse()
// is user prefers dark theme
const isDark = usePreferredDark()
// persist state in localStorage
const store = useLocalStorage(
'my-storage',
{
name: 'Apple',
color: 'red',
},
)
return { x, y, isDark, store }
}
}
Refer to functions list or documentations for more details.
🎩 From v4.0, it works for Vue 2 & 3 within a single package by the power of vue-demi!
npm i @vueuse/core
From v6.0, VueUse requires
vue>= v3.2 or
@vue/composition-api>= v1.1
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@vueuse/shared"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@vueuse/core"></script>
It will be exposed to global as
window.VueUse
See the Contributing Guide
This project is heavily inspired by the following awesome projects.
And thanks to all the contributors on GitHub!
MIT License © 2019-PRESENT Anthony Fu