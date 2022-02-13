

🚀 Features

🎪 Interactive docs & demos

🕶 Seamless migration : Works for both Vue 3 and 2

: Works for Vue 3 and 2 ⚡ Fully tree shakeable : Only take what you want, bundle size

: Only take what you want, bundle size 🦾 Type Strong : Written in Typescript, with TS Docs

: Written in Typescript, with TS Docs 🔋 SSR Friendly

🌎 No bundler required : Usable via CDN

: Usable via CDN 🔩 Flexible : Configurable event filters and targets

: Configurable event filters and targets 🔌 Optional Add-ons: Router, Firebase, RxJS, etc.

🦄 Usage

import { useMouse, usePreferredDark, useLocalStorage } from '@vueuse/core' export default { setup() { const { x, y } = useMouse() const isDark = usePreferredDark() const store = useLocalStorage( 'my-storage' , { name: 'Apple' , color: 'red' , }, ) return { x, y, isDark, store } } }

Refer to functions list or documentations for more details.

📦 Install

🎩 From v4.0, it works for Vue 2 & 3 within a single package by the power of vue-demi!

npm i @vueuse/core

Add ons | Nuxt Module

From v6.0, VueUse requires vue >= v3.2 or @vue/composition-api >= v1.1

Demos

CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@vueuse/shared" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@vueuse/core" > </ script >

It will be exposed to global as window.VueUse

