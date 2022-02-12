Vite ⚡

Next Generation Frontend Tooling

💡 Instant Server Start

⚡️ Lightning Fast HMR

🛠️ Rich Features

📦 Optimized Build

🔩 Universal Plugin Interface

🔑 Fully Typed APIs

Vite (French word for "quick", pronounced /vit/ , like "veet") is a new breed of frontend build tool that significantly improves the frontend development experience. It consists of two major parts:

In addition, Vite is highly extensible via its Plugin API and JavaScript API with full typing support.

