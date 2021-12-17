@knapsack-pro/cypress runs your E2E tests with Cypress.io test runner and does dynamic tests allocation across parallel CI nodes using KnapsackPro.com Queue Mode to provide the fastest CI build time (optimal test suite timing).
Learn about Knapsack Pro Queue Mode in the video how to run tests with dynamic test suite split and learn what CI problems can be solved thanks to it.
Read article about runnning javascript E2E tests faster with Cypress on parallel CI nodes.
Please ensure you have added
cypress package in your project
package.json.
@knapsack-pro/cypress uses
cypress version installed in your project.
For
npm users:
$ npm install --save-dev @knapsack-pro/cypress
For
yarn users:
$ yarn add --dev @knapsack-pro/cypress
Whenever you see
npm in below steps you can use
yarn there as well.
To get API token just sign up at KnapsackPro.com. Please add to your CI environment variables
KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS. You can generate API token in user dashboard.
Next to your API token, you can find a link "Build metrics" where you can preview recorded CI builds. You will see yellow tips if something is not configured as expected. Refresh the page once you finish running tests to see new tips. You can also click "Show" on CI build to see details about particular CI build. Look for yellow tips suggesting what to change to ensure all works fine for your project.
(optional) Do you want to use "retry single failed parallel CI node" feature for your CI?
For instance some of CI providers like Travis CI, Buildkite or Codeship allows you to retry only one of failed parallel CI node instead of retrying the whole CI build with all parallel CI nodes. If you want to be able to retry only single failed parallel CI node then you need to tell Knapsack Pro API to remember the way how test files where allocated across parallel CI nodes by adding to your CI environment variables
KNAPSACK_PRO_FIXED_QUEUE_SPLIT=true.
The default is
KNAPSACK_PRO_FIXED_QUEUE_SPLIT=false which means when you want to retry the whole failed CI build then a new dynamic test suite split will happen across all retried parallel CI nodes thanks to Knapsack Pro Queue Mode. Some people may prefer to retry the whole failed CI build with test files allocated across parallel CI nodes in the same order as it happend for the failed CI build - in such case you should set
KNAPSACK_PRO_FIXED_QUEUE_SPLIT=true.
(optional) If one of the parallel CI nodes starts work very late after other parallel CI nodes already finished work.
Some of CI providers have a problem with starting parallel CI nodes as soon as possible. For instance, you have a fixed pool of parallel CI nodes shared with many CI builds and sometimes CI build has started work even the pool has not enough available parallel CI nodes at the moment. Another case is when the CI provider infrastructure is overloaded which can lead to some parallel CI nodes starting work later than others.
Do you have the CI server that does not start all parallel CI nodes at the same time and one of your parallel CI nodes will start work very late after all other parallel CI nodes already finished consuming tests from the Knapsack Pro Queue? In such a case, if you would use default
KNAPSACK_PRO_FIXED_QUEUE_SPLIT=false then the very late CI node would start running all tests again based on a new Queue which means you would run test suite twice. This problem can happen if your test suite is very small and differences in the start time of parallel CI nodes are very big.
You should set
KNAPSACK_PRO_FIXED_QUEUE_SPLIT=true to ensure the very late parallel CI node won't run tests again if the Queue was already consumed. The downside of this is that you won't be able to run 2nd CI build for the same set of values git commit/branch/ci node total number with a dynamic test suite split way if your CI provider does not expose unique CI build ID. Instead, the tests will be run assigned to the same parallel CI node indexes with the same order as it was recorded for the first time.
Knapsack Pro tries to detect CI build ID from the environment variables of your CI provider. Here you can check if your CI provider exposes CI build ID, see function
ciNodeBuildId (example for Github Actions). If you CI provider won't provide CI build ID you can set
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_BUILD_ID (see next point).
(optional)
@knapsack-pro/cypress detects information about CI build from supported CI environment variables. When information like git branch name and git commit hash cannot be detect from CI environment variables then
@knapsack-pro/cypress will try to use git installed on CI machine to detect the infomation. If you don't have git installed then you should set the information using environment variables:
KNAPSACK_PRO_COMMIT_HASH - git commit hash (SHA1)
KNAPSACK_PRO_BRANCH - git branch name
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_BUILD_ID - a unique ID for your CI build. All parallel CI nodes being part of single CI build must have the same node build ID. Example how to generate node build ID:
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_BUILD_ID=$(openssl rand - base64 32).
(optional) If you have test files in a non-default directory you won't be able to run tests and you may see below error.
Response body:
{ errors: [ { test_files: [ 'parameter is required' ] } ] }
Please adjust
KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_FILE_PATTERN variable to match your test files directory structure to let Knapsack Pro detect all the test files you want to run in parallel.
(optional) If you want to keep screenshots and videos of failed tests recorded by Cypress you need to set in
cypress.json config file trashAssetsBeforeRuns to
false:
{
// your default config here
// ...
"trashAssetsBeforeRuns": false
}
@knapsack-pro/cypress runs tests using Cypress run command after fetching set of tests from Knapsack Pro Queue API. When another set of tests is fetched from Queue API then we run Cypress run command again with a new set of tests and Cypress run command by default removes screenshots and videos. That's why we need to turn it off in order to preserve screenshots/videos.
Please select your CI provider and follow instructions to run tests with
@knapsack-pro/cypress.
Example configuration for CircleCI 2.0 platform.
# ~/.circleci/config.yml
version: 2
jobs:
test:
docker:
- image: circleci/<language>:<version TAG>
parallelism: 2 # run 2 parallel CI nodes
steps:
- checkout
- run:
name: Run Cypress.io tests with @knapsack-pro/cypress using Knapsack Pro Queue Mode
command: $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress
Please remember to add additional parallel containers for your project in CircleCI settings.
You can parallelize your CI build across virtual machines with travis matrix feature.
# .travis.yml
script:
- '$(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress'
env:
global:
- KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2
# allows to be able to retry failed tests on one of parallel job (CI node)
- KNAPSACK_PRO_FIXED_QUEUE_SPLIT=true
jobs:
- KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=0
- KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=1
The configuration will generate matrix with 2 parallel jobs (2 parallel CI nodes):
# first CI node (first parallel job)
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=0
# second CI node (second parallel job)
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=1
More info about global and matrix ENV configuration in travis docs.
The only thing you need to do is to configure the parallelism parameter (number of parallel agents) in your build step and run the below command in your build:
$(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress
If you want to use Buildkite retry single agent feature to retry just failed tests on particular agent (CI node) then you should set
KNAPSACK_PRO_FIXED_QUEUE_SPLIT=true.
Other useful resources:
Here you can find article how to set up a new pipeline for your project in Buildkite and configure Knapsack Pro and 2 example repositories for Ruby/Rails projects:
When using the
docker-compose plugin on Buildkite, you have to tell it which environment variables to pass to the docker container. Thanks to it Knapsack Pro can detect info about CI build like commit, branch name, amount of parallel nodes.
steps:
- label: 'Test'
parallelism: 2
plugins:
- docker-compose#3.0.3:
run: app
command: $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress
config: docker-compose.test.yml
env:
- BUILDKITE_PARALLEL_JOB_COUNT
- BUILDKITE_PARALLEL_JOB
- BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER
- BUILDKITE_COMMIT
- BUILDKITE_BRANCH
Codeship does not provide parallel jobs environment variables so you will have to define
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL and
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX for each parallel test pipeline. Below is an example for 2 parallel test pipelines.
Configure test pipelines (1/2 used)
# first CI node running in parallel
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=0 $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress
Configure test pipelines (2/2 used)
# second CI node running in parallel
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=1 $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress
Remember to add API token
KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS to
Environment page of your project settings in Codeship.
CodeShip uses the same build number if you restart a build. Because of that you need to set
KNAPSACK_PRO_FIXED_QUEUE_SPLIT=true in order to be able to restart CI build.
You can parallelize your tests on Heroku CI by configuring
app.json for your project.
You can set how many parallel dynos with tests you want to run with
quantity value.
Use
test key to run tests with
@knapsack-pro/cypress as shown in below example.
You need to specify also the environment variable
KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS with API token for Knapsack Pro.
For any sensitive environment variables (like Knapsack Pro API token) that you do not want commited in your
app.json manifest, you can add them to your pipeline’s Heroku CI settings.
# app.json
{
"environments": {
"test": {
"formation": {
"test": {
"quantity": 2
}
},
"addons": [
"heroku-postgresql"
],
"scripts": {
"test": "$(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress"
},
"env": {
"KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS": "example"
}
}
}
}
If you would like to run multiple Knapsack Pro commands for different test runners on Heroku CI please follow tips.
Note the Heroku CI Parallel Test Runs are in Beta and you may need to ask Heroku support to enable it for your project.
You can learn more about Heroku CI.
Solano CI does not provide parallel jobs environment variables so you will have to define
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL and
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX for each parallel job running as part of the same CI build.
# Step for first CI node
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=0 $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress
# Step for second CI node
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=1 $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress
Please remember to set up API token
KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS as global environment.
AppVeyor does not provide parallel jobs environment variables so you will have to define
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL and
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX for each parallel job running as part of the same CI build.
# Step for first CI node
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=0 $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress
# Step for second CI node
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=1 $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress
Please remember to set up API token
KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS as global environment.
Remember to add API token
KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS to Secret Variables in
Gitlab CI Settings -> CI/CD Pipelines -> Secret Variables.
>= 11.5
test:
parallel: 2
script: $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress
Here you can find info how to configure the GitLab parallel CI nodes.
< 11.5 (old GitLab CI)
GitLab CI does not provide parallel jobs environment variables so you will have to define
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL and
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX for each parallel job running as part of the same
test stage. Below is relevant part of
.gitlab-ci.yml configuration for 2 parallel jobs.
# .gitlab-ci.yml
stages:
- test
variables:
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL: 2
# first CI node running in parallel
test_ci_node_0:
stage: test
script:
- export KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=0
- $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress
# second CI node running in parallel
test_ci_node_1:
stage: test
script:
- export KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=1
- $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress
@knapsack-pro/cypress supports environment variables provided by Semaphore CI 2.0 to run your tests. You will have to define a few things in
.semaphore/semaphore.yml config file.
KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS. If you don't want to commit secrets in yml file then you can follow this guide.
parallelism property. If your test suite is slow you should use more parallel jobs.
Below you can find example part of Semaphore CI 2.0 config.
blocks:
- name: Cypress tests
task:
env_vars:
- name: KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS
value: your_api_token_here
prologue:
commands:
- checkout
- nvm install --lts carbon
- sem-version node --lts carbon
jobs:
- name: Run tests with Knapsack Pro
parallelism: 2
commands:
- $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress
The only thing you need to do is set up
@knapsack-pro/cypress for as many parallel threads as you need. Here is an example:
# Thread 1
$(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress
# Thread 2
$(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress
Tests will be split across 2 parallel threads.
Please remember to set up API token
KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS as global environment.
The only thing you need to do is to configure number of parallel CI nodes for your project by using matrix modification. See example for 2 parallel CI nodes.
# .cirrus.yml
task:
matrix:
name: CI node 0
name: CI node 1
test_script: $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress
Please remember to set up API token
KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS as global environment.
Here is Ruby example for
.cirrus.yml configuration file that you may find useful.
In order to run parallel jobs with Jenkins you should use Jenkins Pipeline. You can learn basics about it in the article Parallelism and Distributed Builds with Jenkins.
Here is example
Jenkinsfile working with Jenkins Pipeline.
timeout(time: 60, unit: 'MINUTES') {
node() {
stage('Checkout') {
checkout([/* checkout code from git */])
// determine git commit hash because we need to pass it to Knapsack Pro
COMMIT_HASH = sh(returnStdout: true, script: 'git rev-parse HEAD').trim()
stash 'source'
}
}
def num_nodes = 4; // define your total number of CI nodes (how many parallel jobs will be executed)
def nodes = [:]
for (int i = 0; i < num_nodes; i++) {
def index = i;
nodes["ci_node_${i}"] = {
node() {
stage('Setup') {
unstash 'source'
// other setup steps
}
def knapsack_options = """\
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=${num_nodes}\
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=${index}\
KNAPSACK_PRO_COMMIT_HASH=${COMMIT_HASH}\
KNAPSACK_PRO_BRANCH=${env.BRANCH_NAME}\
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_BUILD_ID=${env.BUILD_TAG}\
"""
// example how to run tests with Knapsack Pro
stage('Run tests') {
sh """${knapsack_options} $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress"""
}
}
}
}
parallel nodes // run CI nodes in parallel
}
Remember to set environment variable
KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS in Jenkins configuration with your API token.
@knapsack-pro/cypress supports environment variables provided by GitHub Actions to run your tests. You have to define a few things in
.github/workflows/main.yaml config file.
KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS environment variable in GitHub repository Settings -> Secrets. See creating and using secrets in GitHub Actions.
matrix.ci_node_total and
matrix.ci_node_index properties. If your test suite is slow you should use more parallel jobs.
Below you can find config for GitHub Actions.
# .github/workflows/main.yaml
name: Main
on: [push]
jobs:
build:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
strategy:
fail-fast: false
matrix:
node-version: [8.x]
# Set N number of parallel jobs you want to run tests on.
# Use higher number if you have slow tests to split them on more parallel jobs.
# Remember to update ci_node_index below to 0..N-1
ci_node_total: [2]
# set N-1 indexes for parallel jobs
# When you run 2 parallel jobs then first job will have index 0, the second job will have index 1 etc
ci_node_index: [0, 1]
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v1
- name: Use Node.js ${{ matrix.node-version }}
uses: actions/setup-node@v1
with:
node-version: ${{ matrix.node-version }}
- name: npm install and build
run: |
npm install
npm run build --if-present
- name: Run http server with the app in the background
run: |
npm run start:ci &
- name: Run tests with Knapsack Pro
env:
KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS: ${{ secrets.KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS }}
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL: ${{ matrix.ci_node_total }}
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX: ${{ matrix.ci_node_index }}
# allows rerun parallel jobs with the same set of tests
# that were consumed from Queue in the very first CI build run
KNAPSACK_PRO_FIXED_QUEUE_SPLIT: true
run: |
$(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress
@knapsack-pro/cypress supports environment variables provided by Codefresh.io to run your tests. You have to define a few things in
.codefresh/codefresh.yml config file.
KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS in Codefresh dashboard, see left menu Pipelines -> settings (cog icon next to the pipeline) -> Variables tab (see a vertical menu on the right side).
./.codefresh/codefresh.yml).
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL environment variable in
.codefresh/codefresh.yml file.
matrix section you listed all
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX environment variables with a value from
0 to
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL-1. Codefresh will generate a matrix of parallel jobs where each job has a different value for
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX. Thanks to that Knapsack Pro knows what tests should be run on each parallel job.
Below you can find Codefresh YAML config and
Test.Dockerfile used by Codefresh to run the project and Cypress test suite inside of Docker container.
# .codefresh/codefresh.yml
version: '1.0'
stages:
- 'clone'
- 'build'
- 'tests'
steps:
main_clone:
type: 'git-clone'
description: 'Cloning main repository...'
repo: '${{CF_REPO_OWNER}}/${{CF_REPO_NAME}}'
revision: '${{CF_BRANCH}}'
stage: 'clone'
BuildTestDockerImage:
title: Building Test Docker image
type: build
arguments:
image_name: '${{CF_ACCOUNT}}/${{CF_REPO_NAME}}-test'
tag: '${{CF_BRANCH_TAG_NORMALIZED}}-${{CF_SHORT_REVISION}}'
dockerfile: Test.Dockerfile
stage: 'build'
run_tests:
stage: 'tests'
image: '${{BuildTestDockerImage}}'
working_directory: /src
fail_fast: false
environment:
# set how many parallel jobs you want to run
- KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2
matrix:
environment:
# please ensure you have here listed N-1 indexes
# where N is KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL
- KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=0
- KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=1
commands:
# run http server in the background (silent mode)
# we did && echo on purpose to ensure Codefresh does not fail
# when we pass npm process to background with & sign
- (npm run start:ci &) && echo "start http server in the background"
- $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress
Add
Test.Dockerfile to your project repository.
FROM cypress/base:10
RUN apt-get update && \
apt-get install -y \
python3-dev \
python3-pip
# Install AWS CLI
RUN pip3 install awscli
# Install Codefresh CLI
RUN wget https://github.com/codefresh-io/cli/releases/download/v0.31.1/codefresh-v0.31.1-alpine-x64.tar.gz
RUN tar -xf codefresh-v0.31.1-alpine-x64.tar.gz -C /usr/local/bin/
COPY . /src
WORKDIR /src
RUN npm install
You have to define
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL and
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX for each parallel job running as part of the same CI build.
# Step for first CI node
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=0 $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress
# Step for second CI node
KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=1 $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress
Please remember to set up API token
KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS as global environment variable.
If you'd like to run Cypress component tests instead of or in addition to your e2e tests just pass the
testingType option to the Knapsack CLI:
$(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress --testingType=component
This project depends on
@knapsack-pro/core. Please check the FAQ for
@knapsack-pro/core to learn more about core features available to you.
You can use NVM to manage Node version in development.
>= Node 12.18.3 LTS
Follow below steps or use
bin/setup_development script to take care of steps 2-5.
Install dependencies:
$ npm install
In order to use local version of
@knapsack-pro/core run:
$ npm link @knapsack-pro/core
Compile TypeScript code to
lib directory by running:
$ npm start
Register
@knapsack-pro/cypress package globally in your local system. This way we will be able to develop other npm packages dependent on it:
$ npm link
Set up your IDE:
Visual Studio Code
Install the following plugins:
Go to
File > Preferences > Settings > Text Editor > Formatting
Turn on
Format On Save checkbox.
From now on every change in code base will be automatically formatted by Prettier. ESLint and TSLint errors will be also automatically fixed on every file save.
Write some code.
Sign in to npm registry with command:
$ npm adduser
Ensure you have the latest version of
@knapsack-pro/core in
package.json:
{
"dependencies": {
"@knapsack-pro/core": "^x.x.x"
}
}
Then run
npm install. This way you will be able to test
@knapsack-pro/core installed from npm registry instead of local one that was linked with
npm link @knapsack-pro/core.
Now commit updated
package.json and
package-lock.json.
$ git commit -am "Update @knapsack-pro/core"
Before releasing a new version of package please update
CHANGELOG.md with github_changelog_generator:
$ gem install github_changelog_generator
# generate CHANGELOG.md
$ github_changelog_generator --user KnapsackPro --project knapsack-pro-cypress
$ git commit -am "Update CHANGELOG.md"
$ git push origin master
If you have added new files to the repository and they should be part of the released npm package then please ensure they are included in
files array in
package.json.
If you have changed any headers in
README.md please refresh table of contents with:
$ npm run doctoc
Compile project:
# ensure you use local version of @knapsack-pro/core
$ npm link @knapsack-pro/core
$ npm run build
In order to bump version of the package run below command. It will also create a version commit and tag for the release:
# bump patch version 0.0.x
$ npm version patch
# bump minor version 0.x.0
$ npm version minor
Push to git repository created commit and tag:
$ git push origin master --tags
Now when git tag is on Github you can update
CHANGELOG.md again.
$ github_changelog_generator --user KnapsackPro --project knapsack-pro-cypress
$ git commit -am "Update CHANGELOG.md"
$ git push origin master
Now you can publish package to npm registry:
$ npm publish
Update the latest available library version in
TestSuiteClientVersionChecker for the Knapsack Pro API repository.
If your feature requires code change in @knapsack-pro/core then please push the
@knapsack-pro/core to GitHub first. Then you can push changes for
@knapsack-pro/cypress to ensure the CI will use the latest
@knapsack-pro/core.
To test
@knapsack-pro/cypress against real test suite we use forked cypress-example-kitchensink project.