@knapsack-pro/cypress runs your E2E tests with Cypress.io test runner and does dynamic tests allocation across parallel CI nodes using KnapsackPro.com Queue Mode to provide the fastest CI build time (optimal test suite timing).

Learn about Knapsack Pro Queue Mode in the video how to run tests with dynamic test suite split and learn what CI problems can be solved thanks to it.

Read article about runnning javascript E2E tests faster with Cypress on parallel CI nodes.

Table of Contents

Installation

Please ensure you have added cypress package in your project package.json . @knapsack-pro/cypress uses cypress version installed in your project.

For npm users:

$ npm install --save-dev -pro/cypress

For yarn users:

$ yarn add

Whenever you see npm in below steps you can use yarn there as well.

How to use

Configuration steps

To get API token just sign up at KnapsackPro.com. Please add to your CI environment variables KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS . You can generate API token in user dashboard. Next to your API token, you can find a link "Build metrics" where you can preview recorded CI builds. You will see yellow tips if something is not configured as expected. Refresh the page once you finish running tests to see new tips. You can also click "Show" on CI build to see details about particular CI build. Look for yellow tips suggesting what to change to ensure all works fine for your project. (optional) Do you want to use "retry single failed parallel CI node" feature for your CI? For instance some of CI providers like Travis CI, Buildkite or Codeship allows you to retry only one of failed parallel CI node instead of retrying the whole CI build with all parallel CI nodes. If you want to be able to retry only single failed parallel CI node then you need to tell Knapsack Pro API to remember the way how test files where allocated across parallel CI nodes by adding to your CI environment variables KNAPSACK_PRO_FIXED_QUEUE_SPLIT=true . The default is KNAPSACK_PRO_FIXED_QUEUE_SPLIT=false which means when you want to retry the whole failed CI build then a new dynamic test suite split will happen across all retried parallel CI nodes thanks to Knapsack Pro Queue Mode. Some people may prefer to retry the whole failed CI build with test files allocated across parallel CI nodes in the same order as it happend for the failed CI build - in such case you should set KNAPSACK_PRO_FIXED_QUEUE_SPLIT=true . (optional) If one of the parallel CI nodes starts work very late after other parallel CI nodes already finished work. Some of CI providers have a problem with starting parallel CI nodes as soon as possible. For instance, you have a fixed pool of parallel CI nodes shared with many CI builds and sometimes CI build has started work even the pool has not enough available parallel CI nodes at the moment. Another case is when the CI provider infrastructure is overloaded which can lead to some parallel CI nodes starting work later than others. Do you have the CI server that does not start all parallel CI nodes at the same time and one of your parallel CI nodes will start work very late after all other parallel CI nodes already finished consuming tests from the Knapsack Pro Queue? In such a case, if you would use default KNAPSACK_PRO_FIXED_QUEUE_SPLIT=false then the very late CI node would start running all tests again based on a new Queue which means you would run test suite twice. This problem can happen if your test suite is very small and differences in the start time of parallel CI nodes are very big. You should set KNAPSACK_PRO_FIXED_QUEUE_SPLIT=true to ensure the very late parallel CI node won't run tests again if the Queue was already consumed. The downside of this is that you won't be able to run 2nd CI build for the same set of values git commit/branch/ci node total number with a dynamic test suite split way if your CI provider does not expose unique CI build ID. Instead, the tests will be run assigned to the same parallel CI node indexes with the same order as it was recorded for the first time. Knapsack Pro tries to detect CI build ID from the environment variables of your CI provider. Here you can check if your CI provider exposes CI build ID, see function ciNodeBuildId (example for Github Actions). If you CI provider won't provide CI build ID you can set KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_BUILD_ID (see next point). (optional) @knapsack-pro/cypress detects information about CI build from supported CI environment variables. When information like git branch name and git commit hash cannot be detect from CI environment variables then @knapsack-pro/cypress will try to use git installed on CI machine to detect the infomation. If you don't have git installed then you should set the information using environment variables: KNAPSACK_PRO_COMMIT_HASH - git commit hash (SHA1)

- git commit hash (SHA1) KNAPSACK_PRO_BRANCH - git branch name

CI steps

CircleCI

Example configuration for CircleCI 2.0 platform.

version: 2 jobs: test: docker: - image: circleci/<language>:<version TAG> parallelism: 2 steps: - checkout - run: name: Run Cypress.io tests with @knapsack-pro/cypress using Knapsack Pro Queue Mode command: $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress

Please remember to add additional parallel containers for your project in CircleCI settings.

Travis CI

You can parallelize your CI build across virtual machines with travis matrix feature.

script: - '$(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress' env: global: - KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2 - KNAPSACK_PRO_FIXED_QUEUE_SPLIT=true jobs: - KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=0 - KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=1

The configuration will generate matrix with 2 parallel jobs (2 parallel CI nodes):

KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL = 2 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX= 0 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL = 2 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX= 1

More info about global and matrix ENV configuration in travis docs.

The only thing you need to do is to configure the parallelism parameter (number of parallel agents) in your build step and run the below command in your build:

$(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress

If you want to use Buildkite retry single agent feature to retry just failed tests on particular agent (CI node) then you should set KNAPSACK_PRO_FIXED_QUEUE_SPLIT=true .

Other useful resources:

Here you can find article how to set up a new pipeline for your project in Buildkite and configure Knapsack Pro and 2 example repositories for Ruby/Rails projects:

When using the docker-compose plugin on Buildkite, you have to tell it which environment variables to pass to the docker container. Thanks to it Knapsack Pro can detect info about CI build like commit, branch name, amount of parallel nodes.

steps: - label: 'Test' parallelism: 2 plugins: - docker-compose#3.0.3: run: app command: $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress config: docker-compose.test.yml env: - BUILDKITE_PARALLEL_JOB_COUNT - BUILDKITE_PARALLEL_JOB - BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER - BUILDKITE_COMMIT - BUILDKITE_BRANCH

Codeship does not provide parallel jobs environment variables so you will have to define KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL and KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX for each parallel test pipeline. Below is an example for 2 parallel test pipelines.

Configure test pipelines (1/2 used)

KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=0 $(npm bin) /knapsack-pro-cypress

Configure test pipelines (2/2 used)

KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=1 $(npm bin) /knapsack-pro-cypress

Remember to add API token KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS to Environment page of your project settings in Codeship.

CodeShip uses the same build number if you restart a build. Because of that you need to set KNAPSACK_PRO_FIXED_QUEUE_SPLIT=true in order to be able to restart CI build.

Heroku CI

You can parallelize your tests on Heroku CI by configuring app.json for your project.

You can set how many parallel dynos with tests you want to run with quantity value. Use test key to run tests with @knapsack-pro/cypress as shown in below example.

You need to specify also the environment variable KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS with API token for Knapsack Pro. For any sensitive environment variables (like Knapsack Pro API token) that you do not want commited in your app.json manifest, you can add them to your pipeline’s Heroku CI settings.

{ "environments" : { "test" : { "formation" : { "test" : { "quantity" : 2 } }, "addons" : [ "heroku-postgresql" ], "scripts" : { "test" : " $(npm bin) /knapsack-pro-cypress" }, "env" : { "KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS" : "example" } } } }

If you would like to run multiple Knapsack Pro commands for different test runners on Heroku CI please follow tips.

Note the Heroku CI Parallel Test Runs are in Beta and you may need to ask Heroku support to enable it for your project.

You can learn more about Heroku CI.

Solano CI

Solano CI does not provide parallel jobs environment variables so you will have to define KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL and KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX for each parallel job running as part of the same CI build.

KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=0 $(npm bin) /knapsack-pro-cypress KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=1 $(npm bin) /knapsack-pro-cypress

Please remember to set up API token KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS as global environment.

AppVeyor

AppVeyor does not provide parallel jobs environment variables so you will have to define KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL and KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX for each parallel job running as part of the same CI build.

KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=0 $(npm bin) /knapsack-pro-cypress KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=1 $(npm bin) /knapsack-pro-cypress

Please remember to set up API token KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS as global environment.

GitLab CI

Remember to add API token KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS to Secret Variables in Gitlab CI Settings -> CI/CD Pipelines -> Secret Variables .

GitLab CI >= 11.5

test: parallel: 2 script: $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress

Here you can find info how to configure the GitLab parallel CI nodes.

GitLab CI < 11.5 (old GitLab CI)

GitLab CI does not provide parallel jobs environment variables so you will have to define KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL and KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX for each parallel job running as part of the same test stage. Below is relevant part of .gitlab-ci.yml configuration for 2 parallel jobs.

stages: - test variables: KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL: 2 test_ci_node_0: stage: test script: - export KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=0 - $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress test_ci_node_1: stage: test script: - export KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=1 - $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress

Semaphore 2.0

@knapsack-pro/cypress supports environment variables provided by Semaphore CI 2.0 to run your tests. You will have to define a few things in .semaphore/semaphore.yml config file.

You need to set KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS . If you don't want to commit secrets in yml file then you can follow this guide.

. If you don't want to commit secrets in yml file then you can follow this guide. You should create as many parallel jobs as you need with parallelism property. If your test suite is slow you should use more parallel jobs.

Below you can find example part of Semaphore CI 2.0 config.

blocks: - name: Cypress tests task: env_vars: - name: KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS value: your_api_token_here prologue: commands: - checkout - nvm install --lts carbon - sem-version node --lts carbon jobs: - name: Run tests with Knapsack Pro parallelism: 2 commands: - $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress

Semaphore 1.0

The only thing you need to do is set up @knapsack-pro/cypress for as many parallel threads as you need. Here is an example:

$(npm bin) /knapsack-pro-cypress $(npm bin) /knapsack-pro-cypress

Tests will be split across 2 parallel threads.

Please remember to set up API token KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS as global environment.

The only thing you need to do is to configure number of parallel CI nodes for your project by using matrix modification. See example for 2 parallel CI nodes.

task: matrix: name: CI node 0 name: CI node 1 test_script: $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress

Please remember to set up API token KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS as global environment.

Here is Ruby example for .cirrus.yml configuration file that you may find useful.

Jenkins

In order to run parallel jobs with Jenkins you should use Jenkins Pipeline. You can learn basics about it in the article Parallelism and Distributed Builds with Jenkins.

Here is example Jenkinsfile working with Jenkins Pipeline.

timeout(time: 60, unit: 'MINUTES' ) { node () { stage( 'Checkout' ) { checkout([/* checkout code from git */]) // determine git commit hash because we need to pass it to Knapsack Pro COMMIT_HASH = sh(returnStdout: true , script: 'git rev-parse HEAD' ).trim() stash 'source' } } def num_nodes = 4; // define your total number of CI nodes (how many parallel jobs will be executed) def nodes = [:] for (int i = 0; i < num_nodes; i++) { def index = i; nodes[ "ci_node_ ${i} " ] = { node () { stage( 'Setup' ) { unstash 'source' // other setup steps } def knapsack_options = "" "\ KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL= ${num_nodes} \ KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX= ${index} \ KNAPSACK_PRO_COMMIT_HASH= ${COMMIT_HASH} \ KNAPSACK_PRO_BRANCH= ${env.BRANCH_NAME} \ KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_BUILD_ID= ${env.BUILD_TAG} \ " "" // example how to run tests with Knapsack Pro stage( 'Run tests' ) { sh "" " ${knapsack_options} $(npm bin) /knapsack-pro-cypress" "" } } } } parallel nodes // run CI nodes in parallel }

Remember to set environment variable KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS in Jenkins configuration with your API token.

GitHub Actions

@knapsack-pro/cypress supports environment variables provided by GitHub Actions to run your tests. You have to define a few things in .github/workflows/main.yaml config file.

You need to set KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS environment variable in GitHub repository Settings -> Secrets. See creating and using secrets in GitHub Actions.

environment variable in GitHub repository Settings -> Secrets. See creating and using secrets in GitHub Actions. You should create as many parallel jobs as you need with matrix.ci_node_total and matrix.ci_node_index properties. If your test suite is slow you should use more parallel jobs.

Below you can find config for GitHub Actions.

name: Main on: [push] jobs: build: runs-on: ubuntu-latest strategy: fail-fast: false matrix: node-version: [8.x] ci_node_total: [2] ci_node_index: [0, 1 ] steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v1 - name: Use Node.js ${{ matrix.node-version }} uses: actions/setup-node@v1 with: node-version: ${{ matrix.node-version }} - name: npm install and build run: | npm install npm run build --if-present - name: Run http server with the app in the background run: | npm run start:ci & - name: Run tests with Knapsack Pro env: KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS: ${{ secrets.KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS }} KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL: ${{ matrix.ci_node_total }} KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX: ${{ matrix.ci_node_index }} KNAPSACK_PRO_FIXED_QUEUE_SPLIT: true run: | $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress

@knapsack-pro/cypress supports environment variables provided by Codefresh.io to run your tests. You have to define a few things in .codefresh/codefresh.yml config file.

You need to set an API token KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS in Codefresh dashboard, see left menu Pipelines -> settings (cog icon next to the pipeline) -> Variables tab (see a vertical menu on the right side).

in Codefresh dashboard, see left menu Pipelines -> settings (cog icon next to the pipeline) -> Variables tab (see a vertical menu on the right side). Set where Codefresh YAML file can be found. In Codefresh dashboard, see left menu Pipelines -> settings (cog icon next to pipeline) -> Workflow tab (horizontal menu on the top) -> Path to YAML (set there ./.codefresh/codefresh.yml ).

). Set how many parallel jobs (parallel CI nodes) you want to run with KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL environment variable in .codefresh/codefresh.yml file.

environment variable in file. Ensure in the matrix section you listed all KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX environment variables with a value from 0 to KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL-1 . Codefresh will generate a matrix of parallel jobs where each job has a different value for KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX . Thanks to that Knapsack Pro knows what tests should be run on each parallel job.

Below you can find Codefresh YAML config and Test.Dockerfile used by Codefresh to run the project and Cypress test suite inside of Docker container.

version: '1.0' stages: - 'clone' - 'build' - 'tests' steps: main_clone: type: 'git-clone' description: 'Cloning main repository...' repo: '$ {{CF_REPO_OWNER}} /$ {{CF_REPO_NAME}} ' revision: '$ {{CF_BRANCH}} ' stage: 'clone' BuildTestDockerImage: title: Building Test Docker image type: build arguments: image_name: '$ {{CF_ACCOUNT}} /$ {{CF_REPO_NAME}} -test' tag: '$ {{CF_BRANCH_TAG_NORMALIZED}} -$ {{CF_SHORT_REVISION}} ' dockerfile: Test.Dockerfile stage: 'build' run_tests: stage: 'tests' image: '$ {{BuildTestDockerImage}} ' working_directory: /src fail_fast: false environment: - KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2 matrix: environment: - KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=0 - KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=1 commands: - (npm run start:ci &) && echo "start http server in the background" - $(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress

Add Test.Dockerfile to your project repository.

FROM cypress/base: 10 RUN apt-get update && \ apt-get install -y \ python3-dev \ python3-pip RUN pip3 install awscli RUN wget https://github.com/codefresh-io/cli/releases/download/v0.31.1/codefresh-v0.31.1-alpine-x64.tar.gz RUN tar -xf codefresh-v0.31.1-alpine-x64.tar.gz -C /usr/ local /bin/ COPY . /src WORKDIR /src RUN npm install

BitBucket Pipelines

See article.

Other CI provider

You have to define KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL and KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX for each parallel job running as part of the same CI build.

KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=0 $(npm bin) /knapsack-pro-cypress KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_TOTAL=2 KNAPSACK_PRO_CI_NODE_INDEX=1 $(npm bin) /knapsack-pro-cypress

Please remember to set up API token KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_CYPRESS as global environment variable.

Component tests

If you'd like to run Cypress component tests instead of or in addition to your e2e tests just pass the testingType option to the Knapsack CLI:

$(npm bin)/knapsack-pro-cypress --testingType=component

FAQ

FAQ for Knapsack Pro Cypress can be found here.

This project depends on @knapsack-pro/core . Please check the FAQ for @knapsack-pro/core to learn more about core features available to you.

Development

Requirements

You can use NVM to manage Node version in development.

>= Node 12.18.3 LTS

Dependencies

Setup

Follow below steps or use bin/setup_development script to take care of steps 2-5.

Install dependencies: npm install In order to use local version of @knapsack-pro/core run: $ npm link -pro/core Compile TypeScript code to lib directory by running: $ npm start Register @knapsack-pro/cypress package globally in your local system. This way we will be able to develop other npm packages dependent on it: npm link Set up your IDE: Visual Studio Code Install the following plugins: Prettier - Code formatter ESLint TypeScript TSLint Plugin EditorConfig for VS Code Go to File > Preferences > Settings > Text Editor > Formatting Turn on Format On Save checkbox.

From now on every change in code base will be automatically formatted by Prettier. ESLint and TSLint errors will be also automatically fixed on every file save. Write some code.

Publishing

Sign in to npm registry with command: npm adduser Ensure you have the latest version of @knapsack-pro/core in package.json : { "dependencies" : { "@knapsack-pro/core" : "^x.x.x" } } Then run npm install . This way you will be able to test @knapsack-pro/core installed from npm registry instead of local one that was linked with npm link @knapsack-pro/core . Now commit updated package.json and package-lock.json . $ git commit -am "Update @knapsack-pro/core" Before releasing a new version of package please update CHANGELOG.md with github_changelog_generator: gem install github_changelog_generator generate CHANGELOG.md github_changelog_generator --user KnapsackPro --project knapsack-pro-cypress git commit -am "Update CHANGELOG.md" git push origin master If you have added new files to the repository and they should be part of the released npm package then please ensure they are included in files array in package.json . If you have changed any headers in README.md please refresh table of contents with: npm run doctoc Compile project: ensure you use local version of @knapsack-pro/core npm link @knapsack-pro/core npm run build In order to bump version of the package run below command. It will also create a version commit and tag for the release: # bump patch version 0.0 .x $ npm version patch # bump minor version 0. x .0 $ npm version minor Push to git repository created commit and tag: $ git push origin master Now when git tag is on Github you can update CHANGELOG.md again. github_changelog_generator --user KnapsackPro --project knapsack-pro-cypress git commit -am "Update CHANGELOG.md" git push origin master Now you can publish package to npm registry: npm publish Update the latest available library version in TestSuiteClientVersionChecker for the Knapsack Pro API repository.

Testing

CI

If your feature requires code change in @knapsack-pro/core then please push the @knapsack-pro/core to GitHub first. Then you can push changes for @knapsack-pro/cypress to ensure the CI will use the latest @knapsack-pro/core .

Example Cypress test suite