A super tiny Javascript library to make DOM elements draggable and movable. Has touch screen support. Zero dependencies and 500 bytes Gzipped. Demo here.
npm install @knadh/dragmove
import { dragmove } from @knadh/dragmove;
// (target, handler, onStart(target, x, y), onEnd(target, x, y)).
// onStart and onEnd are optional callbacks that receive target element, and x, y coordinates.
dragmove(document.querySelector("#box"), document.querySelector("#box .drag-handle"));
Check this example to include dragmove.js as a
<script> directly on an HTML page.
Licensed under the MIT License.