A super tiny Javascript library to make DOM elements draggable and movable. Has touch screen support. Zero dependencies and 500 bytes Gzipped. Demo here.

Usage

Node

npm install @knadh/dragmove

import { dragmove } from @knadh/dragmove; dragmove( document .querySelector( "#box" ), document .querySelector( "#box .drag-handle" ));

ES6 module

Check this example to include dragmove.js as a <script> directly on an HTML page.

Licensed under the MIT License.