dra

@knadh/dragmove

by Kailash Nadh
0.1.3 (see all)

A super tiny Javascript library to make DOM elements draggable and movable. ~500 bytes and no dependencies.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

dragmove.js

A super tiny Javascript library to make DOM elements draggable and movable. Has touch screen support. Zero dependencies and 500 bytes Gzipped. Demo here.

Usage

Node

npm install @knadh/dragmove

import { dragmove } from @knadh/dragmove;

// (target, handler, onStart(target, x, y), onEnd(target, x, y)).
// onStart and onEnd are optional callbacks that receive target element, and x, y coordinates.

dragmove(document.querySelector("#box"), document.querySelector("#box .drag-handle"));

ES6 module

Check this example to include dragmove.js as a <script> directly on an HTML page.

Licensed under the MIT License.

