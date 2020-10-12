Sign up for a free account at https://kloudless.com to obtain a Kloudless App ID to initialize the File Picker with. The File Picker is built on our unified Storage API abstraction layer (Cloud Storage REST API docs here).
The Kloudless File Picker is a JavaScript library that allows your users to browse and select files and folders from the following storage services:
|Services
|Adobe CQ5
|Alfresco Cloud
|Alfresco
|Amazon S3
|Azure Storage
|Box
|CMIS
|Citrix Sharefile
|Dropbox
|Egnyte
|Evernote
|FTP
|Google Drive
|HubSpot Files
|Jive
|OneDrive for Business
|OneDrive
|SMB
|Salesforce Files
|SharePoint Online
|SugarSync
|WebDAV
The File Picker JavaScript library can be imported into web applications and launched when a user clicks an element.
Include the Kloudless File Picker JavaScript library on your HTML page using a script tag that points to our CDN:
<script type="text/javascript"
src="https://static-cdn.kloudless.com/p/platform/sdk/kloudless.picker.js"></script>
This exposes a global
Kloudless.filePicker object you can use to initialize
a File Picker. Check out the Configuration Options section further below for
a full list of configuration options.
<script type="text/javascript">
var picker = window.Kloudless.filePicker.picker({
// File Picker initialization options here.
app_id: "Your App ID", // Get your own at https://kloudless.com
});
</script>
You can also install the File Picker package from NPM:
npm install @kloudless/file-picker
import filePicker from '@kloudless/file-picker';
const picker = filePicker.picker({
app_id: "YOUR_APP_ID"
});
Here is a basic example of a button that launches the File Picker
given the JavaScript above that creates a
picker object.
<body>
<button id="choose-files">Choose Files</button>
<script src="https://static-cdn.kloudless.com/p/platform/sdk/kloudless.picker.js"></script>
<script>
var picker = window.Kloudless.filePicker.picker({ app_id: "APP_ID" });
picker.choosify(document.getElementById('choose-files'));
</script>
</body>
The HTML above adds a specific
id to an element so that we
can reference it later in our JavaScript that launches the File Picker
when the element is clicked. A more complete example is present
below after the full list of configuration options
as well as on our demo page.
Be sure to serve the page via a web server, as pages opened via the
file URI scheme (
file://) cannot receive postMessage messages
from the
iframe created to display the File Picker due to security
concerns.
The File Picker can be configured to either be a file chooser to select files and folders from cloud storage or the local computer, or a file saver to export a specific file to cloud storage.
The Chooser allows your application to prompt a user to select files or a folder, and retrieves metadata about the files or folder selected. It supports choosing files from the local machine as well as cloud storage. Your application can also upload files to users' cloud storage using the Upload API endpoint after prompting users to select a folder to upload data to.
The Chooser is therefore a popular option for both importing files to your application as well as exporting them to specific destinations in cloud storage.
The Dropzone is a variety of the Chooser that opens when files are dragged and dropped into it rather than only when clicked. See the Dropzone section for more information.
The Saver allows your application to prompt a user to select a folder to save a specific file to. This lets your application save some work over the Chooser by automatically handling the upload to cloud storage given a link to the file. However, only a single file is supported at a time.
The Saver returns metadata on the newly uploaded file to the application.
The File Picker has several configuration options. Below, we've included options that can be set on the library inclusion tag itself, options that apply to both the Chooser and Saver modes, and options that are specific to a particular mode.
The following attributes can be set on the
<script> tag used to include the
File Picker JavaScript on the page.
data-kloudless-object : string
Optional. By default, the
filePicker object will be exposed to
window.Kloudless.filePicker.
Specifies a different name for the
filePicker object bound to
window.
e.g.
data-kloudless-object="filePicker2" would make the filePicker
object accessible via
window.filePicker2. Do not use the
async attribute
on the script tag if this is used.
app_id : string
Chooser: Required
Saver: Required
The application ID is specific to the developer's application and is located in the developer portal on the App Details page.
element : string or HTMLElement
Chooser: Optional (default: null)
Saver: Optional (default: null)
Specify a CSS selector string or DOM element to attach the File Picker to instead of displaying the File Picker as a modal (the default). If a string is provided, it will be used to retrieve the DOM element by using document.querySelector.
retrieve_token : boolean
Chooser: Optional (default: false)
Saver: Optional (default: false)
This option will include Bearer Tokens in addition to the other response data, to allow you to make further requests to the API or save the OAuth Tokens for future use.
// Example response with an OAuth Token in the metadata.
[{
bearer_token: {
key: "the_token",
},
...
}]
Only File Pickers launched from Trusted Domains can make use of this option. You can add a Trusted Domain on the App Details page.
In addition, care should be taken to ensure no malicious JavaScript or XSS vulnerabilities are present on the page, as the Bearer Token provides complete access to that user's account.
persist : string
Chooser: "none", "local", "session" (default: "local")
Saver: "none", "local", "session" (default: "local")
This option specifies how to persist connected account information, such as Bearer tokens to access the Kloudless API.
local: localStorage
session: sessionStorage
none: No storage. Data only persists in memory, within each File
Picker instance.
The File Picker will fall back to
local if an invalid option is specified,
and fall back to
none if either
localStorage or
sessionStorage are not
accessible.
services : array
Chooser: Optional (default: ['file_store'])
Saver: Optional (default: ['file_store'])
This option specifies which services to allow a user to explore. You can enumerate
the specific services or
use a service group listed below as a shortcut.
The default is the
file_store service group. If you specify an empty array,
no services will show up.
Service groups:
file_store: All File Storage services.
object_store: All Object Storage services.
construction: All Construction services.
all: All storage services.
account_management : boolean
Chooser: Optional (default: true)
Saver: Optional (default: true)
If
false, hides the Account menu entry in the dropdown. This can be
combined with the
tokens option to ensure a user only browses a pre-defined
list of accounts and also does not disconnect any of the accounts. If account
disconnection is permitted, set
services to
[] rather than disabling the
account_management option.
display_backdrop : boolean
Chooser: Optional (default: false)
Saver: Optional (default: false)
If
true, displays a shadow backdrop behind the File Picker, and prevents the
page body from scrolling.
locale : string
Chooser: Optional (default: "en")
Saver: Optional (default: "en")
The Kloudless File Picker supports i18n/l10n. You can specify any of the following ISO-639-1 codes:
ar,
az,
bs,
cs,
cy,
da,
de,
el,
en,
es,
et,
fa,
fi,
fr,
he,
hr,
hu,
hy,
id,
it,
ja,
ka,
kk,
km,
ko,
lt,
lv,
mn,
ms,
nl,
pl,
pt,
ro,
ru,
sk,
sq,
sr,
sr,
sv,
th,
tr,
uk,
zh-CN,
zh-TW
The locale is used to identify the
data to retrieve from either
the data provided in the
translations option below or from the out-of-the-box
translation data in the messages directory.
If no translation data is found, the File Picker uses the
en locale.
translations : string or object
Chooser: Optional (default: "")
Saver: Optional (default: "")
This option specifies either an object with translation data or a URL
that returns the translation data as a JSON string. The
locale option
indicates which locale's translation data to use. Any translation data
provided here overrides Kloudless' default translation data included in the
messages directory.
See translations-suite-sample.json
for an example of the translation file format.
Any strings not translated will default to the
en locale's representation.
dateTimeFormat : string
Chooser: Optional (default: "MMMdHm")
Saver: Optional (default: "MMMdHm")
This option specifies a date-time format for the
locale above.
Please refer to the
skeleton values in the
globalize JS module
for the formats supported.
create_folder : boolean
Chooser: Optional (default: true)
Saver: Optional (default: true)
If
true, the user will be able to create folders in their cloud storage
accounts.
account_key : boolean
This option is deprecated as OAuth 2.0 Tokens are used to authenticated accounts
now instead of Account Keys. Please use the
retrieve_token option below instead.
Existing Account Keys can be converted to OAuth Tokens using
this endpoint.
keys : array
This option is deprecated as OAuth 2.0 Tokens are used to authenticated accounts
now instead of Account Keys. Please use the
tokens option below instead.
Existing Account Keys can be converted to OAuth Tokens using
this endpoint.
tokens : array
Chooser: Optional (default: [])
Saver: Optional (default: [])
This option should list OAuth 2.0 Tokens for accounts the File Picker should be initialized with. The File Picker will make API requests for additional information on the accounts and display them in the list of accounts the user has connected.
{
tokens: ["abcdefghijklmn", "opqrstuvwxyz"],
... // other options
}
enable_logout : boolean (default: true)
If
true, allows users to log out of their accounts, which deletes the account
from Kloudless servers. API requests will no longer be possible to the account.
delete_accounts_on_logout : boolean (default: false)
If
false, the File Picker only removes tokens from the storage configured
in
persist option when users log out. If
true, it also deletes the accounts
from the Kloudless server and invalidates the OAuth tokens.
oauth : function (default: see below)
Use this parameter to customize the query parameters used in the first leg of the Kloudless OAuth flow when authenticating users. A full list of parameters supported is available on the OAuth docs.
By default, the
scope the File Picker uses is
"<service_id>:normal.storage <service_id>:normal.basic". Note that the
following options cannot be overridden for consistency or security reasons:
client_id,
response_type
redirect_uri
origin
state
Set the value of the
oauth option to a function that accepts a string.
The function will be called when a user attempts to connect an account, with
the string argument being the
identifier
of the service the user is attempting to connect. For example,
gdrive.
The function should return an object representing the attributes to include as query parameters in the OAuth flow. Don't URL-encode the values; the File Picker handles that. Here is an example that customizes the OAuth permissions requested if a user attempts to connect a Google Drive account, and also pre-fills the server URL if a user chooses to connect an FTP account:
{
oauth: (service) => {
const authOptions = {};
switch (service) {
case 'gdrive':
// Ask for read-only access to Google Drive data instead.
authOptions.scope = 'gdrive.storage."https://www.googleapis.com/auth/userinfo.email https://www.googleapis.com/auth/drive.readonly":raw';
// Pass additional query parameters to Google Drive.
authOptions.raw = {
'query_name': 'query_value'
};
break;
case 'ftp':
// Set a default domain when connecting an FTP account.
authOptions.form_data = {
domain: 'ftps://ftp.example.com:21',
};
break;
}
return authOptions;
},
... // other options
}
If you're familiar with the configuration options accepted by the Kloudless Authenticator, the File Picker requires options returned in the same format that the Authenticator accepts. For convenience, the following supported parameters can be specified as objects as shown in the example above:
form_data (converted to a URL-encoded JSON string)
custom_properties (converted to a URL-encoded JSON string)
raw (converted to the
raw[key]=value format described in the docs)
custom_style_vars : object
This project uses LESS as a CSS pre-processor. Since LESS can be run in the
browser, we support overriding CSS global variables dynamically to customize
styling. For example, change the primary color by setting
main_color:
{
custom_style_vars: {
main_color: "black"
}
}
Please refer to variables.less for the
full list of available variables. Most are related to aspects such as colors,
fonts, or dimensions. Specifying the
@ prefix for each variable is optional.
For further customization, we recommend forking this project and hosting the resources on your own, since we don't guarantee backward-compatibility when overriding undocumented variables.
root_folder_id: object
Chooser: Optional (default: {})
Saver: Optional (default: {})
This option is used to specify a specific folder as the root folder
for any existing account browsable via the File Picker. This is helpful for
scenarios where the user may not have access to the root or other high-level
folders but does have access to specific known folders within the account.
This option accepts a map of the Kloudless Account ID to the Kloudless Folder
ID in the format
{[account_id]: "root_folder_id"}, as shown below:
{
1234: "folder_abc1234",
5678: "folder_somefolder5678"
}
The example above sets the root folder to
folder_abc1234 for account
1234 and
folder_somefolder5678 for the account
5678.
When connecting or switching to an account that has a root folder ID
configured, the default folder opened will be the specified folder rather
than the usual root folder
root. The File Picker UI won't enable navigation
outside of the chosen root folder, although it may be accessible to the user
via direct API requests. This configuration option should therefore not be
used to limit access for security purposes.
For existing accounts, be sure to also use the
tokens attribute to specify
the Bearer tokens to use to browse the account. If
account_management is
enabled (the default), the user may also connect new accounts. Since the
root folder ID is not possible to provide in advance until the newly
connected account's ID is known, please first listen for the
addAccount event, then perform API requests to determine
the ID of the root folder to display, and finally call the
picker.update()
method with the updated configuration that includes the root
folder ID for the newly connected account within it:
let root_folder_id = {}; // Any existing root folder IDs
picker.on('addAccount', account => {
// Set `retrieve_token: true` in the config to retrieve the Bearer token
// to use in API requests to determine the right root folder ID, and
// then include that root folder ID below.
root_folder_id[account.id] = 'root';
picker.update({ root_folder_id });
});
Here is an example of limiting users connecting SharePoint accounts to only selecting files from within the primary document library of the main site collection: https://jsfiddle.net/kloudless/uwax8tqy/.
The example above uses a known folder ID based on a consistent location within the
SharePoint tenant, but most folders' IDs are random and must be obtained dynamically.
To obtain the Kloudless Folder ID for an upstream folder path, please
use the
Encode Raw Data API endpoint
or list the contents of the account, beginning at the
root, until the required
folder's metadata is obtained.
Note: Search requests may still return results outside the root folder
specified for services that do not support the
parents
query parameter.
close_on_success : boolean (default: true)
Defaults to
true, which closes the File Picker when all the selections in
the Chooser have been processed successfully, or when all the files in the
Computer view or the Saver have been uploaded successfully.
If
false, the user will see a success message rather than the File
Picker closing.
For the Chooser and the Saver, if the
element option is specified, this
option will always be
false. For the Dropzone, this option is always
true.
multiselect : boolean
Chooser: Optional (default: false)
This option allows a user to select multiple files or folders from cloud storage or their local device. The Chooser will return a list of one or more entries. Selecting multiple folders is not currently supported on mobile devices.
computer : boolean
Chooser: Optional (default: false)
Dropzone: Always true
This option allows users to upload files directly from their computer. Note: If you plan to build and host the file-picker on your own, this option is only available for the AGPL build.
Configuring the Chooser's Upload Location
The Chooser will upload files to the developer's Upload Location. The Upload Location can be set in the developer portal. Under 'UI Tools' tab, click 'File Picker' and follow the instructions for selecting a folder in a storage service such as Amazon S3. All local files from a user will be uploaded there.
link : boolean
Chooser: Optional (default: false)
If
true, generates a link to the selected file(s). The link will be provided
in the
link key of the response sent to the
success event. For asynchronous
requests, the result of the Kloudless Task
will contain the link instead.
Use with the
copy_to_upload_location option to generate a link to the newly
copied file.
The Kloudless File Picker will fire the
error event if the link
generation fails.
// Success event result when `link` is true:
[{
"link": "https://<the file link>",
...
}]
link_options : Object
Chooser: Optional (default: {})
The
link_options object provides parameters to use when the File Picker
creates links. See the
documentation for creating links
for a full list of the possible options available.
Note that links to selected files are only created if the
link
configuration option is set to
true. In addition, files with the
downloadable attribute set to
false cannot be downloaded so
they cannot be selected if
link_options.direct is
true.
For example:
{
link_options: {
direct: true,
expiration: "2020-10-12T00:00:00"
},
... // other options
}
copy_to_upload_location : string
Chooser: Optional (default: null)
If this option is set, it will copy any file or non-root folder selected by the user from cloud storage to the location that files uploaded from the user's computer are placed in.
Since the file must be able to be downloaded for this to occur, only files
with the
downloadable attribute set to
true can be selected when this
option is enabled. When copying folders, the non-downloadable files will
be skipped.
An Upload Location must be configured via the developer portal to make use of this option.
This option accepts two values:
'async': Triggers an asynchronous copy and immediately returns a Task ID
in the
success event callback that can be checked using the
Kloudless Task API
for the copied file or folder's metadata.
The Kloudless Task API returns a Task object that includes progress
information until the task finishes.
When the task finishes, the API endpoint returns File or Folder object instead.
If the task fails, the endpoints returns an Error.
Here is an example of polling for the result of a task using jQuery:
function pollingTask(taskId, accountToken, delay) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
setTimeout(() => {
$.ajax({
url: `https://api.kloudless.com/v1/accounts/me/tasks/${taskId}`,
headers: { Authorization: `Bearer ${accountToken}` },
}).done(resolve).fail(reject);
}, 5000); // Poll every 5 seconds
});
}
picker.on('success', async (results) => {
// Assume the user only selects one item.
const [
{
id: taskId,
// Should enable `retrieve_token` option to get bearer_token.
bearer_token: { key: accountToken },
},
] = results;
try {
let response = await pollingTask(taskId, accountToken);
while (response.id === taskId) {
// Task has not finished yet, so keep polling.
response = await pollingTask(taskId, accountToken);
}
// Task has finished.
console.log(response);
} catch (jqXHR) {
if (jqXHR.responseJSON) {
// Kloudless API Server returned an error.
console.error(response.responseJSON);
}
}
});
'sync': Triggers a synchronous API request to copy the file or folder and
polls till the copying is complete. The
success event callback receives
the newly uploaded file or folder's metadata.
The deprecated
true option is only available for copying files and will
return the new file's hypothetical metadata even though the copy has not yet
completed. Please migrate to using
'sync' instead for similar behavior with
a guarantee that the copy is successful.
The Kloudless File Picker will fire the
error event if the copy
operation is not completely successful.
upload_location_account : string
Chooser: Optional (default: null)
If multiple Upload Locations are configured via the developer portal, this
specifies the Account ID of the Upload Location to use. This option is not
required if only one Upload Location is configured. The Account ID is a number
that can be found in the File Picker Upload Locations section of the
Developer Portal page.
upload_location_folder must also be provided.
upload_location_folder : string
Chooser: Optional (default: null)
If multiple Upload Locations are configured via the developer portal, this
specifies the Folder ID of the Upload Location to use. This option is not required
if only one Upload Location is configured. The Folder ID is an encoded string that
can be found on the File Picker Upload Locations section of the
Developer Portal.
The ID of a sub-folder may be specified if the option is enabled in the
Developer Portal.
upload_location_account must also be provided if more than
one upload location exists.
uploads_pause_on_error : boolean
Chooser: Optional (default: true)
If
true, uploads using the Computer option will pause if errors are encountered,
giving the user the option to retry the upload by clicking 'Resume'. The user could
also remove the file that is failing to upload from the queue.
If
false, the file that encounters errors will be skipped and excluded from the
list of files returned in the
success callback.
types : array
Chooser: Default: ['all']
This option specifies which types of elements the File Picker will show to the user. You can filter based on file extension or by the following categories:
all This configures the File Picker to show all file types and folders.
The user can select either files or folders. Do not combine with other options.
folders This configures the File Picker to gray out files and show folders.
The user can only select folders.
files This configures the File Picker to show all file types. The user can
only select files.
text
documents
images
videos
audio
The categories will be translated to the corresponding file extensions and MIME
types internally. Check
TYPE_ALIAS and
MIME_TYPE_ALIAS in
constants.js for the specific file extensions
and MIME types mapped to.
You can also specify file extensions as well as MIME types by including them
in the array without the period (
.) prefix. For example,
['pdf', 'jpg', 'jpeg', 'png', 'application/vnd.google-apps.document'].
Include
'' to allow files with the MIME type
application/octet-stream or
without a file extension to be selected.
max_size : number
Chooser: Optional (default: 0)
The maximum size (in bytes) of files that can be selected, or uploaded in the case of local uploads via the Computer option. This limit applies per file selected, and not collectively.
Set to
0 to disable this limit.
Files with an unknown size, such as Google Docs, can still be selected regardless of this option.
files : array
Saver: Optional (default: [])
This option should list files for the File Picker to save. The format
should be an array of Javascript Objects containing a file url and name.
You can specify up to 100 files. Each file will be uploaded via the Kloudless
API's upload endpoint,
using the
url attribute.
{
files: [{
url: "http://<your image url>",
name: "filename.extension"
}, {
url: "http://<your image url>",
name: "filename.extension"
}],
... // other options
}
success(results)
Fired when the user's selections in the Chooser are processed successfully, or
files are uploaded successfully via the Chooser's Computer option or Saver.
The
success event is still fired even if only part of the items were
successfully chosen or saved.
results is an array of File
or Folder
objects that were successfully selected.
When
copy_to_upload_location is set to
async,
results will instead be
an array of Task objects returned by the
Kloudless Task API.
The File Picker closes once this event has triggered.
cancel()
Fired if the user decides to cancel an operation. The File Picker will be closed on cancellation.
error(results)
Fired when any of the selections fail to process or any of the
files being uploaded fail to upload successfully.
The
error event is still fired even if only part of the items failed to
be chosen or saved.
results is an array of failed objects. The object structure varies based
on usage. For the selections in the Chooser, the object is a
File
or Folder
object.
For uploads via the Chooser's Computer option or Saver, the object is the
same as that for the
startFileUpload event mentioned below.
An additional key,
error, is added to the object metadata and includes
the error returned from the
Kloudless API
describing why the operation failed.
Here is an example of the
error object:
{
"status_code": 404,
"message": "File not found: 1D-QuGwx7acbeGQ3STSCphysJsQs8YHJR",
"error_code": "not_found",
"id": "9b62d9d8-7bc7-495b-b97a-33b43720274d"
}
open()
Fired when the File Picker is displayed to the user. This occurs when the Chooser or Saver are opened.
close()
Fired when the File Picker is hidden from the user. This occurs when
the File Picker is closed. This could be due to either a user action,
such as choosing files or cancelling, or due to the
close() method
being called (not to be confused with this
close event handler).
The
success or
cancel events will also be fired if appropriate.
selected(results)
Fired when the user selects files or folders from the
File Picker, but before the list is sent to the Kloudless API for additional
processing. This means this event fires before the
success event,
and allows you to perform any action while waiting to get the final list.
If
copy_to_upload_location and
link are both disabled, then this event is
equivalent to the
success event (since nothing needs to happen on the
server after the selections are made), so this event serves no purpose then.
results is an array of File
or Folder
objects.
This event is not fired when the user uses the Chooser's Computer option or
the Saver. See
startFileUpload and
finishFileUpload for events fired
in those cases.
addAccount(account)
Fired when a user successfully connects an account.
account is an object containing the account ID, name, and service ID.
Here is an example:
{
"id": 123456,
"name": "user@domain.com",
"service": "gdrive"
}
deleteAccount(accountId)
Fired when a user successfully removes an account.
startFileUpload(file)
Fired when a file upload starts, or is requested to be retried by a user
after encountering errors (see the
uploads_pause_on_error option).
This event is only fired when the user uploads a file via the Chooser's
Computer option or the Saver.
For the Chooser's Computer option, the
file object has the following
attributes:
id A randomly generated ID.
name The uploaded file's name.
size The uploaded file's size.
mime_type The uploaded file's MIME type.
Here is an example:
{
"id": "o_1efeta5ej5ac1v4t139e39l1ldka",
"mime_type": "image/jpeg",
"name": "15224125762.jpeg",
"size": 9834
}
For the Saver, the
file object has the following attributes instead:
url The file URL specified in the Saver's launch options.
name The file name specified in the Saver's launch options.
Here is an example:
{
"url": "https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/static-assets.kloudless.com/static/kloudless-logo-white.png",
"name": "kloudless-logo.png"
}
This event is fired once per file and not per uploaded chunk.
finishFileUpload(file)
Fired when a file upload completes successfully (once per file being
uploaded). The
file object contains the same information as provided to
the
startFileUpload event above, with an additional key
metadata
whose value is the resulting File.
This event is only fired when the user uploads a file via the Chooser's Computer option or the Saver.
logout()
Fired when the user clicks the logout link in the File Picker, which clears the local state of accounts connected to the File Picker.
drop()
Fired when drops files into Dropzone.
filePicker.picker(options)
You can initialize a Kloudless File Picker using the options mentioned above.
filePicker.getGlobalOptions()
Get build options. These are options configured when the File Picker JavaScript library was initially built. See the Self-Hosting section for more information.
filePicker.setGlobalOptions(buildOptions)
Change build options during run-time. The widget is configured to work with default values, so these options should only be set when needed.
picker.choose()
This method allows you to launch a Chooser.
picker.choosify(element)
This method binds a click handler that launches the Chooser to the DOM element.
picker.save(files)
This method allows you to launch a Saver. See Saver Options for more information
on the format for
files.
picker.savify(element, files)
This method binds a click handler that launches the Saver for
files to the
DOM element.
picker.on(event, callback)
Invokes a callback method on a particular event. See the
Events section above
for a list of event names, as well as the arguments the corresponding callback
methods will be invoked with.
picker.close()
This method closes the File Picker window.
picker.update(options)
Updates the configuration options the File Picker was initialized with. The
File Picker will immediately begin using the new configuration.
options is an Object with the new configuration. Not all options can be
updated in this manner. The following are not supported:
app_id
types
services
persist
create_folder
account_key
custom_style
custom_css (deprecated)
locale
element
max_size
picker.logout(deleteAccount=false)
Removes all authentication tokens for the accounts connected to the File
Picker as configured via the
persist option. If
deleteAccount is set
to
true, it also deletes the accounts from the Kloudless server and
invalidates the OAuth tokens, rendering them unusable and the accounts
inaccessible.
This method isn't impacted by the
delete_accounts_on_logout option.
picker.destroy()
Destroy the file picker instance. It includes closing the file picker, removing the EventListener, and removing the DOM including the file picker iframe.
This method won't clean up localStorage/sessionStorage, so the authentication tokens won't be removed.
To start using the File Picker, simply include the JavaScript file in your HTML file. You can then create an element on the page to launch the File Picker.
<body>
<button id="file-picker-button">Open File Picker</button>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://static-cdn.kloudless.com/p/platform/sdk/kloudless.picker.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
// File Picker initialization JS here.
</script>
</body>
The next step is to customize the File Picker according to the developer's needs. In this example, we've decided to disable multiselect, return links, and allow for a few types of files. All of this is contained within the initialization.
// File Picker initialization JS
var picker = window.Kloudless.filePicker.picker({
app_id: 'YOUR_APP_ID',
multiselect: false,
link: true,
types: ['images', 'documents', 'text']
});
The final step is to launch the File Picker and handle the events returned from the File Picker based on a user's actions.
Visit our demo of the File Picker!
// When a user successfully selects or saves a file
picker.on('success', function(files) {
// files is an array of JS objects that contain file metadata.
console.log('Successfully selected files: ', files);
});
// When a user cancels the File Picker
picker.on('cancel', function() {
console.log('File selection cancelled.');
});
// Launching the File Picker to choose when a user clicks the 'Open File Picker'
// button.
picker.choosify(document.getElementById('file-picker-button'));
// In addition, you can launch the File Picker programmatically with choose()
picker.choose();
// Launching the Picker to save when a user clicks the 'Open File Picker' button
// Note: you can pass in an array of files instead of using the configuration
// option
var files = [{
url: 'http://<your image url>',
name: 'filename.extension'
}, {
url: 'http://<your image url>',
name: 'filename.extension'
}];
picker.savify(document.getElementById('file-picker-button'), files);
// In addition, you can launch the File Picker programmatically with save()
var files = [{
url: 'http://<your image url>',
name: 'filename.extension'
}, {
url: 'http://<your image url>',
name: 'filename.extension'
}];
picker.save(files);
The Dropzone is a variety of the Chooser that allows users to drop files into it from their Computer rather than only click on it to launch the File Picker. It opens in place when files are dropped into it.
Note: If you plan to build and host the file-picker on your own, the Dropzone is only enabled for the AGPL build.
The configuration is similar to the Chooser's, but requires the
element option
to indicate where to display the Dropzone, as described below. In addition, the
computer option is always set to
true, and an Upload Location must be
configured as described for the Chooser.
element : string or HTMLElement
Chooser: Required
The DOM element to bind the Dropzone to. If a CSS selector string is provided, it will be used to retrieve the DOM element by using document.querySelector. The drop zone will render a 600px * 100px area for the user to drag and drop files in. The area's width will adjust automatically when the viewport width is lower than 600px.
filePicker.dropzone(options)
Initialize a Dropzone using the options mentioned above.
dropzone.on(event, callback)
See
picker.on(event, callback) for more information.
dropzone.close()
See
picker.close() for more information.
Visit our JSBin example of the Dropzone!
HTML
<div id="dropzone" style="width: 600px; height: 100px;"></div>
JavaScript
var dropzone = window.Kloudless.filePicker.dropzone({
app_id: 'Your App ID',
element: '#dropzone',
multiselect: true, // To upload more than 1 file.
// Chooser options below:
computer: true,
link: true,
services: ['all'],
types: ['all'],
});
// All of the Chooser's events are supported.
// For example:
dropzone.on('success', function(files) {
console.log('Successfully selected files: ', files);
});
// See the File Picker's Example section for other events.
See File Picker with Vue.
To use the Kloudless File Picker on devices with narrow screens, please add a Viewport meta tag to the web page launching the File Picker. This ensures the File Picker uses styling appropriate for mobile screen sizes.
The meta tag assumes that your entire web page renders well in narrow screens since it applies to your page as a whole and not just the File Picker. Please test out your page's usability if you are adding the meta tag for the first time.
Here is an example meta tag:
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
If your page benefits from preventing some devices such as iPhones from
zooming in on input fields, you can also add in the
user-scalable=no option
as shown below. Input fields such as
<input> and
<select> are used in the
File Picker as well.
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, user-scalable=no">
v2 represents a new layout and set of options for the File Picker, including:
Provided your application isn't already customizing styling by using the
custom_css option as detailed below, it will automatically begin using the
new version.
The File Explorer has been renamed to the File Picker to improve clarity. The entire JS namespace, as well as any relevant method, variable, or configuration option names, have been transitioned from referencing an "explorer" to a "picker", while preserving backwards-compatibility.
Here is a table to assist with transitioning previously publicly documented names to their newer counterparts:
|Description
|Old Name
|New Name
|namespace
|window.Kloudless.fileExplorer
|window.Kloudless.filePicker
|method
|explorer()
|picker()
|global option
|explorerUrl
|pickerUrl
|environment variable
|EXPLORER_URL
|PICKER_URL
|script tag URL
|https://static-cdn.kloudless.com/p/platform/sdk/kloudless.explorer.js
|https://static-cdn.kloudless.com/p/platform/sdk/kloudless.picker.js
Forked projects that are migrating to v2 should take care to replace names similarly.
Previously,
getGlobalOptions and
setGlobalOption were imported from
@kloudless/file-picker as shown below:
import filePicker from '@kloudless/file-picker';
filePicker.getGlobalOptions()
filePicker.setGlobalOptions({...})
Now, they can be imported from
@kloudless/file-picker/react,
or
@kloudless/file-picker/vue, depending on the framework in use:
import { setGlobalOptions, getGlobalOptions } from '@kloudless/file-picker/react';
// Or use the following syntax for VueJS:
// import { setGlobalOptions, getGlobalOptions } from '@kloudless/file-picker/vue';
getGlobalOptions()
setGlobalOptions({...})
Below are some options that will no longer be effective, or will force the previous version to continue to load instead, to maintain compatibility.
custom_css : string
Chooser: Optional (default: null)
Saver: Optional (default: null)
This option is deprecated and no longer supported in the latest versions of the File Picker. Using this option will result in the File Picker reverting to a previous layout that supported this option.
Refer to the
custom_style_vars option to customize styling instead.
Alternatively, you may clone this project and self-host it to customize the
UI more extensively.
Previous Notes
custom_css is an optional attribute that accepts a URL to a stylesheet for
the File Picker to load to override or customize styling.
Supports
(http|https)://domain.com/path/to.css,
//domain.com/path/to.css,
and
/path/to.css formats.
To use the
custom_css option, the domain the File Picker is launched from
must be added to the application's list of
Trusted Domains.
When using the script tag, the target exposed has been updated from
window.Kloudless to
window.Kloudless.fileExplorer to better scope our UI
tools. All the exports under
window.Kloudless are deprecated and have been
moved to
window.Kloudless.fileExplorer.
Contributions are welcome and appreciated. We'd love to discuss any ideas you have to improve or extend the File Picker. We recommend contacting us at support@kloudless.com first for major modifications that you would like merged in so we can offer feedback on its implementation.
Install Node.js
(
sudo apt-get install nodejs or equivalent)
Make sure you have nodejs >= 10.16.0 and npm >= 6.9.0. Then run the following commands:
npm ci
npm run install-deps
To develop Vue or React wrapper, you might want to install the corresponding storybook:
npm ci --prefix=storybook-vue # for Vue
npm ci --prefix=storybook-react # for React
Use the following command to set a Kloudless App ID and run the local development server:
KLOUDLESS_APP_ID=<your_app_id> npm run dev
The File Picker that launches on the test page uses the App ID to connect accounts. It must therefore be the ID of a valid Kloudless Application on the Kloudless API server the File Picker accesses.
By default, the development server points to
https://api.kloudless.com.
However, you can point it to an alternate Kloudless API server using the
BASE_URL environment variable build option as shown below.
# Export this environment variable before the `npm run dev` command above.
export BASE_URL=<your_kloudless_api_server_url>
The development server supports automatically rebuilding the source files whenever changes are saved. However, hot reloading scripts is not supported yet; you will need to reload the page to view your changes.
Be sure to update src/loader/js/interface.d.ts if the corresponding interface is changed.
The command below generates a minified production build at
/dist.
npm run build
Here is an explanation of the
dist folder's structure:
|Folder
|Purpose
loader
|Contains the script that an application includes to load the File Picker.
picker
|Contains the File Picker assets that the
loader loads in an iframe. Only customize this when self-hosting the File Picker.
The above command generates a build licensed under MIT by default. If you want to self-host the File Picker, please note that the Computer option and the Dropzone are only available in an AGPLv3 licensed build. For more details, refer to the License section. To get an AGPLv3 licensed build, run
npm run build:agpl
, or customize your build by providing the build option
BUILD_LICENSE=AGPL.
The options below can be set during the build process as environment variables to customize the build, or sometimes at run-time as well.
|Build-time Env Var
|Run-time option
|Description
|Default
BASE_URL
baseUrl
|URL to the Kloudless API Server
|https://api.kloudless.com
PICKER_URL
pickerUrl
|The URL that the loader loads the file picker iframe from.
|https://static-cdn.kloudless.com/p/platform/file-picker/v2/index.html
BUILD_LICENSE
|N/A
MIT or
AGPL. See the Build section.
|MIT
Check out the Self-hosting section below for an example
that changes the
PICKER_URL in order to self-host a customized fork
of the File Picker.
In addition, here is an example that directs API requests from the File Picker to an alternate Kloudless server:
BASE_URL=<your_kloudless_api_server_url> npm run build
To test the build generated by
npm run build, run the following command:
KLOUDLESS_APP_ID=<your_app_id> npm run dist-test
To test the TypeScript definition file, run the following command:
npm run test:ts
Microsoft provides
Windows 10 virtual machines
that can be used to test the File Picker in Legacy Microsoft Edge and Internet
Explorer 11. Note that the development server won't be accessible at
http://localhost:3000 by default because
localhost translates to
127.0.0.1
which points to the VM itself instead of the host running the development
server. To work around this, determine the actual IP address of the host running
the development server, such as
10.0.2.2 when using VirtualBox, and edit
C:\windows\system32\drivers\etc\hosts as an Administrator to add a record
that maps
localhost to that IP.
Self-hosting the File Picker is one way to customize all aspects of the File Picker's layout, styling, and functionality beyond what the configuration and theming options provide.
You can fork the File Picker to make the changes you need before
building the File Picker, which results in a JS file at
dist/loader/loader.min.js. This file must be included in any page you would
like to use the File Picker on. It serves as a light-weight wrapper to load
the actual File Picker page via an iframe.
Both the loader file and the rest of the File Picker's structure are discussed in more detail in the Build section above.
The build contains an
picker folder which includes the actual
HTML and functionality of the widget. By default, this is hosted by Kloudless.
If you would like to host this page yourself to customize the core File Picker source code or styles, follow the steps below:
Rebuild the assets while setting
PICKER_URL to specify the File Picker
page URL. For example, if you'd like to host the File Picker assets at
https://example.com/kloudless/index.html, run the following command:
PICKER_URL=https://example.com/kloudless/index.html npm run build
Optionally, you can also set
Kloudless.filePicker.setGlobalOptions at
run-time instead of re-building the loader:
Kloudless.filePicker.setGlobalOptions({
pickerUrl: 'https://example.com/kloudless/index.html',
});
Copy the entire
dist/picker folder into your web application's assets so
the
dist/picker/index.html page can be found at the URL specified in
the step above. In the example above, copy
dist/picker to
/kloudless
for
https://example.com/kloudless/index.html to exist.
Add your web app's domain to your Kloudless App's list of
Trusted Domains on the
App Details Page.
This allows the hosted File Picker to receive access tokens to the Kloudless
API.
Include
dist/loader/loader.min.js in your pages that will launch
File Picker as shown in the
script tag example above.
This section contains advanced concepts that are not usually required in a fork of the File Picker.
The
template/picker.ejs template contains necessary styles and scripts
for the File Picker as well as the compiled HTML snippets.
Feel free to add additional styles, scripts, or HTML elements you need.
You can then run
npm run build:template to build your customized
File Picker template. The built page will be available at
dist/custom-index.html. Replace
dist/picker/index.html with this file, and follow the steps in the
section above to host this page instead.
For an example, run
npm run build:template without any changes and
check the result at
dist/custom-index.html.
If you have discovered a security vulnerability with this library or any other part of Kloudless, we appreciate your help in disclosing it to us privately by emailing security@kloudless.com.
The source code is licensed under the terms of the MIT. Please notice that our library has an optional dependency @kloudless/file-picker-plupload-module, which is licensed under AGPLv3. If you want to build the file-picker on your own, the default build is MIT licensed, which means the file upload module is excluded, and thus the Computer option and the Dropzone are disabled. If you want to make an AGPLv3 build with the @kloudless/file-picker-upload-module, please refer to the Build section. If you want to modify the AGPLv3 licensed build without publishing your source code, please contact us for a commercial license.
Feel free to contact us at support@kloudless.com with any feedback or questions.