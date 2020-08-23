Primitive React Interfaces Across Targets

Installation

npm install --save react-primitives

You will also need to install the targets you want to support:

web: npm install --save react-dom react-native-web react-art

native iOS and Android: npm install --save react-native

sketch: npm install --save react-sketchapp react-test-renderer

figma: npm install --save react-figma

vr: npm install --save react-360

Windows: npm install --save react-native-windows

Usage

import React from "react" ; import { View, Text, Image, StyleSheet } from "react-primitives" ; class Foo extends React . Component { render() { return < View style = {styles.foo} > {this.props.children} </ View > ; } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ foo : { width : 100 , height : 100 , backgroundColor : "#ff00ff" } });

What is this?

This library attempts to propose an ideal set of primitives around building React applications, regardless of Platform. In the future, this could be used as a shared interface among React and React Native components that don't use platform-specific APIs.

Importantly, this includes StyleSheet for declaring styles, as well as Animated for doing declarative Animations.

The exported APIs thus far are:

Animated : Pulled from the animated project. StyleSheet : Follows React Native's StyleSheet API. View : A base component for Layout. Text : A base component for Text rendering. Image : A base component for Image rendering. Touchable : A base component for interaction. Easing : A base set of easing functions. Dimensions : Get the devices dimensions. PixelRatio : Get the devices pixel density. Platform : Get information about the platform. (iOS, Android, Web, Sketch, VR,...)

In the future, a TextInput component may also be added.

Props where props are due

This library was largely inspired from the work done by Nicolas Gallager and his great work on the react-native-web library. A few of the files in this repo are even copied directly from his project.