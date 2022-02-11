openbase logo
React components of open-source Orbit design system by Kiwi.com

3.9K

1.2K

5d ago

67

6

MIT

Not Found

Yes?

ggolubic

100
Gabrijel Golubić
February 11, 2021
Web Developer at SeekandHit. Studying computer science.
February 11, 2021
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Buggy
Responsive Maintainers

Orbit is a design library that I've used both professionally and on side-projects for a while now and while it does have great components, I feel like it was specifically made for Kiwis use-case. On the plus side, it handles complicated components like modals pretty well and most other components have a decent selection of props for customisation, Documentation is relatively decent and they have a storybook for playing around. The downside is that components can't be extended via styled components and further customisation usually leads to hacking css manually via wrappers.

