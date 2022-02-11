Gabrijel Golubić ● Split, Croatia ● 29 Rating s ● 36 Review s ● Web Developer at SeekandHit. Studying computer science.

February 11, 2021

Performant Bleeding Edge Easy to Use Great Documentation Buggy Responsive Maintainers

Orbit is a design library that I've used both professionally and on side-projects for a while now and while it does have great components, I feel like it was specifically made for Kiwis use-case. On the plus side, it handles complicated components like modals pretty well and most other components have a decent selection of props for customisation, Documentation is relatively decent and they have a storybook for playing around. The downside is that components can't be extended via styled components and further customisation usually leads to hacking css manually via wrappers.