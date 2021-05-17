Development

Draggable is no longer maintained by its original authors. Maintenance of this repo has been passed on to new collaborators and is no longer worked on by anyone at Shopify.

We are still looking for more maintainers! If anyone is interested in answering / triaging issues, reviewing / rejecting / approving PRs, and authoring code for bug fixes / new features — please send an email to curtis.dulmage (at) shopify (dot) com . You may be asked a few questions before obtaining collaboration permission, but if everything checks out, we will happily add you as a collaborator.

Get complete control over drag and drop behaviour with Draggable! Draggable abstracts native browser events into a comprehensive API to create a custom drag and drop experience. Draggable comes with additional modules: Sortable , Droppable , Swappable . Draggable itself does not perform any sorting behaviour while dragging, but does the heavy lifting, e.g. creates mirror, emits events, manages sensor events, makes elements draggable.

The additional modules are built on top of Draggable and therefore provide a similar API interface, for more information read the documentation below.

Features

Works with native drag, mouse, touch and force touch events

Can extend dragging behaviour by hooking into draggables event life cycle

Can extend drag detection by adding sensors to draggable

The library is targeted ES6 first

Table of Contents

Install

NOTE: When installing with npm or yarn, @shopify/draggable@1.0.0-beta.8 will be installed by default. If you want to install the latest version, please install @shopify/draggable@1.0.0-beta.13 or @shopify/draggable@next .

You can install the library via npm.

npm install @ shopify / draggable --save

or via yarn:

yarn add @ shopify / draggable

or via CDN

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@shopify/draggable@1.0.0-beta.13/lib/draggable.bundle.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@shopify/draggable@1.0.0-beta.13/lib/draggable.bundle.legacy.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@shopify/draggable@1.0.0-beta.13/lib/draggable.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@shopify/draggable@1.0.0-beta.13/lib/sortable.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@shopify/draggable@1.0.0-beta.13/lib/droppable.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@shopify/draggable@1.0.0-beta.13/lib/swappable.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@shopify/draggable@1.0.0-beta.13/lib/plugins.js" > </ script >

Browser Compatibility

Latest ✔ Latest ✔ 11+ ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔

Bundle sizes

Package name ES6 bundle sizes ES5 bundle sizes draggable.bundle.js ~11kb ~19.2kb draggable.bundle.legacy.js ~19.2kb ~25.63kb draggable.js ~8.06kb ~15.36kb sortable.js ~8.93kb ~16.51kb swappable.js ~8.56kb ~16.14kb droppable.js ~8.8kb ~16.55kb plugins.js ~2.37kb ~8.76kb plugins/collidable.js ~1.45kb ~7.81kb plugins/snappable.js ~1.19kb ~6.94kb plugins/swap-animation.js ~1kb ~6.65kb

Documentation

You can find the documentation for each module within their respective directories.

TypeScript

(Added in: v1.0.0-beta.9)

Draggable includes TypeScript definitions.

Documentation

Running examples

To run the examples project locally, simply run the following from the draggable root:

yarn && yarn start

This will start a server that hosts the contents of examples/ . It also watches for file changes from both src/ and examples/src and reloads the browser.

Contributing

Contributions are more than welcome, the code base is still new and needs more love.

For more information, please checkout the contributing document.

Roadmap

We are currently working on v1.0.0-beta.12 . Check out the project board to see tasks and follow progress on the release. Any Pull Requests should be pointed against the feature branch v1.0.0-beta.12 .

