Kite is an AI-powered programming assistant that helps you write Python code inside JupyterLab. Kite helps you write code faster by saving you keystrokes and showing you the right information at the right time. Learn more about how Kite boosts your JupyterLab editor's capabilities at https://kite.com/integrations/jupyter/.
At a high level, Kite provides you with:
The Kite Engine needs to be installed in order for the extension to work properly. The extension itself provides the frontend that interfaces with the Kite Engine, which performs all the code analysis and machine learning 100% locally on your computer (no code is sent to a cloud server).
macOS Instructions
.dmg file.
Applications folder.
Kite.app to start the Kite Engine.
Windows Instructions
.exe file.
Linux Instructions
bash -c "$(wget -q -O - https://linux.kite.com/dls/linux/current)" from the terminal.
If you're using JupyterLab 3.0.x, simply run:
pip install "jupyterlab-kite>=2.0.2"
If you're using JupyterLab 2.2.x, run:
pip install "jupyter-kite<2.0.0"
jupyter labextension install "@kiteco/jupyterlab-kite"
⚠️ JupyterLab 2.2.x requires NodeJS to be installed
The following is a brief guide to using Kite in its default configuration.
When starting JupyterLab with the Kite Assistant for the first time, you'll be guided through a tutorial that shows you how to use Kite.
This tutorial will only be displayed once. You can show it again at any time by running the command
Kite: Tutorial from JupyterLab's command palette.
Simply start typing in a saved Python file or Jupyter notebook and Kite will automatically suggest completions for what you're typing. Kite's autocompletions are all labeled with the 🪁 symbol.
Kite's completions come with documentation to help you remember how each completion works.
Kite can show you documentation for the symbols in your code in the separate Copilot application.
To do so, open Kite's Copilot (visit the URL kite://home in your browser), ensure that the button labeled "Click for docs to follow cursor" in the upper right corner is enabled, and then simply position your cursor over a symbol.
Kite comes with several commands that you can run from JupyterLab's command palette.
|Command
|Description
Kite: Open Copilot
|Open the Copilot
Kite: Engine Settings
|Open the settings for the Kite Engine
Kite: Tutorial
|Open the Kite tutorial file
Kite: Help
|Open Kite's help website in the browser
Kite: Toggle Docs Panel
|Toggle the docs panel
