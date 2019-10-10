Universally Unique Lexicographically Sortable Identifier

UUID can be suboptimal for many uses-cases because:

It isn't the most character efficient way of encoding 128 bits of randomness

UUID v1/v2 is impractical in many environments, as it requires access to a unique, stable MAC address

UUID v3/v5 requires a unique seed and produces randomly distributed IDs, which can cause fragmentation in many data structures

UUID v4 provides no other information than randomness which can cause fragmentation in many data structures

Instead, herein is proposed ULID:

128-bit compatibility with UUID

1.21e+24 unique ULIDs per millisecond

Lexicographically sortable!

Canonically encoded as a 26 character string, as opposed to the 36 character UUID

Uses Crockford's base32 for better efficiency and readability (5 bits per character)

Case insensitive

No special characters (URL safe)

Monotonic sort order (correctly detects and handles the same millisecond)

Install with a script tag

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/ulid@{{VERSION_NUMBER}}/dist/index.umd.js" > </ script > < script > ULID.ulid() </ script >

Install with NPM

npm install --save ulid

Import

TypeScript, ES6+, Babel, Webpack, Rollup, etc.. environments

import { ulid } from 'ulid' ulid()

CommonJS environments

const ULID = require ( 'ulid' ) ULID.ulid()

AMD (RequireJS) environments

define([ 'ULID' ] , function ( ULID ) { ULID.ulid() });

Usage

To generate a ULID, simply run the function!

import { ulid } from 'ulid' ulid()

Seed Time

You can also input a seed time which will consistently give you the same string for the time component. This is useful for migrating to ulid.

ulid( 1469918176385 )

Monotonic ULIDs

To generate monotonically increasing ULIDs, create a monotonic counter.

Note that the same seed time is being passed in for this example to demonstrate its behaviour when generating multiple ULIDs within the same millisecond

import { monotonicFactory } from 'ulid' const ulid = monotonicFactory() ulid( 150000 ) ulid( 150000 ) ulid( 150000 ) ulid( 150000 ) ulid( 150000 ) ulid( 100000 )

Pseudo-Random Number Generators

ulid automatically detects a suitable (cryptographically-secure) PRNG. In the browser it will use crypto.getRandomValues and on node it will use crypto.randomBytes .

Allowing the insecure Math.random

By default, ulid will not use Math.random , because that is insecure. To allow the use of Math.random , you'll have to use factory and detectPrng .

import { factory, detectPrng } from 'ulid' const prng = detectPrng( true ) const ulid = factory(prng) ulid()

Use your own PRNG

To use your own pseudo-random number generator, import the factory, and pass it your generator function.

import { factory } from 'ulid' import prng from 'somewhere' const ulid = factory(prng) ulid()

You can also pass in a prng to the monotonicFactory function.

import { monotonicFactory } from 'ulid' import prng from 'somewhere' const ulid = monotonicFactory(prng) ulid()

Implementations in other languages

Refer to ulid/spec

Specification

Test Suite

npm test

Performance

npm run perf