UUID can be suboptimal for many uses-cases because:
Instead, herein is proposed ULID:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ulid@{{VERSION_NUMBER}}/dist/index.umd.js"></script>
<script>
ULID.ulid()
</script>
npm install --save ulid
TypeScript, ES6+, Babel, Webpack, Rollup, etc.. environments
import { ulid } from 'ulid'
ulid() // 01ARZ3NDEKTSV4RRFFQ69G5FAV
CommonJS environments
const ULID = require('ulid')
ULID.ulid()
AMD (RequireJS) environments
define(['ULID'] , function (ULID) {
ULID.ulid()
});
To generate a ULID, simply run the function!
import { ulid } from 'ulid'
ulid() // 01ARZ3NDEKTSV4RRFFQ69G5FAV
You can also input a seed time which will consistently give you the same string for the time component. This is useful for migrating to ulid.
ulid(1469918176385) // 01ARYZ6S41TSV4RRFFQ69G5FAV
To generate monotonically increasing ULIDs, create a monotonic counter.
Note that the same seed time is being passed in for this example to demonstrate its behaviour when generating multiple ULIDs within the same millisecond
import { monotonicFactory } from 'ulid'
const ulid = monotonicFactory()
// Strict ordering for the same timestamp, by incrementing the least-significant random bit by 1
ulid(150000) // 000XAL6S41ACTAV9WEVGEMMVR8
ulid(150000) // 000XAL6S41ACTAV9WEVGEMMVR9
ulid(150000) // 000XAL6S41ACTAV9WEVGEMMVRA
ulid(150000) // 000XAL6S41ACTAV9WEVGEMMVRB
ulid(150000) // 000XAL6S41ACTAV9WEVGEMMVRC
// Even if a lower timestamp is passed (or generated), it will preserve sort order
ulid(100000) // 000XAL6S41ACTAV9WEVGEMMVRD
ulid automatically detects a suitable (cryptographically-secure) PRNG. In the browser it will use
crypto.getRandomValues and on node it will use
crypto.randomBytes.
Math.random
By default,
ulid will not use
Math.random, because that is insecure. To allow the use of
Math.random, you'll have to use
factory and
detectPrng.
import { factory, detectPrng } from 'ulid'
const prng = detectPrng(true) // pass `true` to allow insecure
const ulid = factory(prng)
ulid() // 01BXAVRG61YJ5YSBRM51702F6M
To use your own pseudo-random number generator, import the factory, and pass it your generator function.
import { factory } from 'ulid'
import prng from 'somewhere'
const ulid = factory(prng)
ulid() // 01BXAVRG61YJ5YSBRM51702F6M
You can also pass in a
prng to the
monotonicFactory function.
import { monotonicFactory } from 'ulid'
import prng from 'somewhere'
const ulid = monotonicFactory(prng)
ulid() // 01BXAVRG61YJ5YSBRM51702F6M
Refer to ulid/spec
npm test
npm run perf
ulid
336,331,131 op/s » encodeTime
102,041,736 op/s » encodeRandom
17,408 op/s » generate
Suites: 1
Benches: 3
Elapsed: 7,285.75 ms