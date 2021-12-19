Iodine.js is a micro client-side validation library. It has no dependencies and can be used in isolation or as part of a framework. Iodine also supports chainable rules, allowing you to verify that a piece of data satisfies multiple criteria.
The easiest way to pull Iodine into your project is via a CDN:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/mattkingshott/iodine/dist/iodine.min.umd.js" defer></script>
You can also pull Iodine into your project via NPM:
npm i @kingshott/iodine
Iodine is automatically added to the
window namespace, making it available anywhere. This is the recommended way to use Iodine if your project does not involve compilation or imports.
Alternatively, if you are comfortable using imports, or your project uses a build tool, then you can import Iodine like so:
import { Iodine } from '@kingshott/iodine';
const iodine = new Iodine();
Iodine's rules are prefixed with the
is keyword. So, to check if an item is an
integer, you'd use the following code:
let item_1 = 7;
let item_2 = 'string';
Iodine.isInteger(item_1); // true
Iodine.isInteger(item_2); // false
Single checks return a
true or
false value, indicating whether the item passed validation.
If you want to verify whether an item passes a set of rules, you can use the main
is method. This method accepts two parameters. The first, is the item you want to check. The second, is an array of rules that should be run in sequence e.g.
let item_1 = 7;
let item_2 = 'string';
Iodine.is(item_1, ['required', 'integer']); // true
Iodine.is(item_2, ['required', 'integer']); // string - 'integer'
The
is method will return
true if the item passes every rule.
If the item fails to validate, the first rule that it failed to satisfy will be returned e.g.
'integer'.
Version 1 of Iodine only returned the rule name e.g. 'minimum'. Version 2+ returns the rule name and any supplied parameter e.g. 'minimum:7'.
If you want to know whether the value has passed the validation checks and don't care about which rule failed (if any), in other words you want the result purely as a
boolean, then you can use the
isValid helper method:
let item_1 = 7;
let item_2 = 'string';
Iodine.isValid(item_1, ['required', 'integer']); // true
Iodine.isValid(item_2, ['required', 'integer']); // false
Some rules require extra parameters e.g.
let item_1 = 7;
let item_2 = 4;
Iodine.isMin(item_1, 5); // true
Iodine.isMin(item_2, 5); // false
For multiple checks, you can supply the parameters by appending them to the rule with a semicolon separator e.g.
let item_1 = 7;
let item_2 = 4;
Iodine.is(item_1, ['required', 'integer', 'min:5']); // true
Iodine.is(item_2, ['required', 'integer', 'min:5']); // string - 'min:5'
When performing multiple checks, you may wish to allow for optional values. Iodine supports this with the
optional rule:
let item_1 = 7;
let item_2 = null;
let item_3 = 'string';
Iodine.is(item_1, ['optional', 'integer']); // true
Iodine.is(item_2, ['optional', 'integer']); // true
Iodine.is(item_3, ['optional', 'integer']); // string - 'integer'
IMPORTANT: If you wish to allow for optional values, then you must supply
'optional' as the first rule in the list.
Iodine supports the use of asynchronous custom rules using
async / await.
To add an asynchronous rule, simply create a custom rule that returns a
Promise e.g:
Iodine.addRule('timeoutEquals', (value, param) => new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve(value == param), 10)));
You may then test a value against the rule by using the
await keyword:
let result = await Iodine.isTimeoutEquals(1, 1);
You can also use multiple asynchronous rules when testing a value, or mix and match synchronous and asynchronous rules. One thing to keep in mind though, is that if any of the rules you want to use are asynchronous, then you must use the
asyncIs or
asyncIsValid methods e.g.
// Right
await Iodine.asyncIs(1, ['required', 'timeoutEquals:1']));
await Iodine.asyncIsValid(1, ['required', 'integer', 'timeoutEquals:1']));
// Wrong
await Iodine.Is(1, ['required', 'timeoutEquals:1']));
await Iodine.IsValid(1, ['required', 'integer', 'timeoutEquals:1']));
// Wrong
Iodine.Is(1, ['required', 'timeoutEquals:1']));
Iodine.IsValid(1, ['required', 'integer', 'timeoutEquals:1']));
None of the standard rules included in the library are asynchronous, so unless you want to use Promise-based rules, then you can safely ignore this section on asynchronous rules.
Iodine includes a default set of error messages for the English language. To retrieve an error message for a rule, use the
getErrorMessage method:
Iodine.getErrorMessage('array'); // string
When dealing with rules that have parameters, the
getErrorMessage method allows you to supply the rule either as a combined
string or as two arguments (the rule and parameter) e.g.
Iodine.getErrorMessage('min:7'); // string
Iodine.getErrorMessage('min', 7); // string
If you want the field name to appear within the error message, you can pass an object as the second parameter to the
getErrorMessage method.
Iodine.getErrorMessage('min:7', { field: ''}); // string
Iodine.getErrorMessage('min', { field: '', param: 7}); // string
You can easily replace the default error messages with your own via the
setErrorMessages method. This method requires a single parameter, which is an
object containing the messages. See the _defaultMessages method for an example of this.
Iodine will automatically swap the
[FIELD] and
[PARAM] placeholders with the parameters supplied in the
getErrorMessage method. As such, you should insert this placeholder at the appropriate position in your new error message e.g.
Iodine.setErrorMessages({ same: `Field must be '[PARAM]'` }); // English
Iodine.setErrorMessages({ same: `Champ doit être '[PARAM]'` }); // French
If no field name is provided when calling
getErrorMessage, by default it will be replaced with "Value". You can change this by calling
setDefaultFieldName
Iodine.setDefaultFieldName('Valeur');
You can also add or update a single error
Iodine.setErrorMessage("passwordConfirmation", "Does not match password");
The following validation rules are available:
|Rule
|Description
|isAfter(date/integer)
|Verify that the item is a
Date after a given
Date or timestamp
|isAfterOrEqual(date/integer)
|Verify that the item is a
Date after or equal to a given
Date or timestamp
|isArray
|Verify that the item is an
array
|isBefore(date/integer)
|Verify that the item is a
Date before a given
Date or timestamp
|isBeforeOrEqual(date/integer)
|Verify that the item is a
Date before or equal to a given
Date or timestamp
|isBoolean
|Verify that the item is either
true or
false
|isDate
|Verify that the item is a
Date object
|isDifferent(value)
|Verify that the item is different to the supplied value (uses loose compare)
|isEndingWith(value)
|Verify that the item ends with the given value
|isEmail
|Verify that the item is a valid email address
|isFalsy
|Verify that the item is either
false,
'false',
0 or
'0'
|isIn(array)
|Verify that the item is within the given
array
|isInteger
|Verify that the item is an
integer
|isJson
|Verify that the item is a parsable JSON object
string
|isMaxLength(limit)
|Verify that the item's character length does not exceed the given limit
|isMinLength(limit)
|Verify that the item's character length is not under the given limit
|isMax(limit)
|Verify that the item's numerical value does not exceed the given limit
|isMin(limit)
|Verify that the item's numerical value is not under the given limit
|isNotIn(array)
|Verify that the item is not within the given
array
|isNumeric
|Verify that the item is
number or a numeric
string
|isOptional
|Allow for optional values (only for use with multiple checks)
|isRegexMatch(exp)
|Verify that the item satisfies the given regular expression
|isRequired
|Verify that the item is not
null,
undefined or an empty
string
|isSame(value)
|Verify that the item is the same as the supplied value (uses loose compare)
|isStartingWith(value)
|Verify that the item starts with the given value
|isString
|Verify that the item is a
string
|isTruthy
|Verify that the item is either
true,
'true',
1 or
'1'
|isUrl
|Verify that the item is a valid URL
|isUuid
|Verify that the item is a
UUID
Examine the tests for examples of how to use each rule.
The following rules are deprecated and should not be used:
|Rule
|Description
|Replacement
|isMaximum(limit)
|Verify that the item does not exceed the given limit (number or char length)
|isMax for numerical value. isMaxLength for character length
|isMinimum(limit)
|Verify that the item is not under the given limit (number or char length)
|isMin for numerical value. isMinLength for character length
Iodine allows you to add your own custom validation rules through the
addRule method. This method excepts two parameters. The first, is the name of the rule. The second, is the
closure that Iodine should execute when calling the rule e.g.
Iodine.addRule('lowerCase', (value) => value === value.toLowerCase());
IMPORTANT: Iodine will automatically make the first letter of the rule's name uppercase and prefix it with 'is'. You should therefore avoid adding the prefix yourself e.g.
Iodine.addRule('lowerCase'); // correct
Iodine.addRule('isLowerCase'); // wrong
If your rule needs to accept a parameter, simply include it in your
closure as the second argument e.g.
Iodine.addRule('equals', (value, param) => value == param);
You can also add error messages for your custom rules e.g.
Iodine.addRule('equals', (value, param) => value == param);
Iodine.setErrorMessages({ equals : `[FIELD] must be equal to '[PARAM]'` });
Thank you for considering a contribution to Iodine. You are welcome to submit a PR containing additional rules, however to be accepted, they must explain what they do, be useful to others, and include a suitable test to confirm they work correctly.
After pulling the project, to install the dependencies:
npm install
To run the tests
npm run test
If you'd like to support the development of Iodine, then please consider sponsoring me. Thanks so much!
The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.