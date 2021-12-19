Iodine

Iodine.js is a micro client-side validation library. It has no dependencies and can be used in isolation or as part of a framework. Iodine also supports chainable rules, allowing you to verify that a piece of data satisfies multiple criteria.

Installation

The easiest way to pull Iodine into your project is via a CDN:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/mattkingshott/iodine/dist/iodine.min.umd.js" defer > </ script >

You can also pull Iodine into your project via NPM:

npm i @kingshott/iodine

Usage

Iodine is automatically added to the window namespace, making it available anywhere. This is the recommended way to use Iodine if your project does not involve compilation or imports.

Alternatively, if you are comfortable using imports, or your project uses a build tool, then you can import Iodine like so:

import { Iodine } from '@kingshott/iodine' ; const iodine = new Iodine();

Single checks

Iodine's rules are prefixed with the is keyword. So, to check if an item is an integer , you'd use the following code:

let item_1 = 7 ; let item_2 = 'string' ; Iodine.isInteger(item_1); Iodine.isInteger(item_2);

Single checks return a true or false value, indicating whether the item passed validation.

Multiple checks

If you want to verify whether an item passes a set of rules, you can use the main is method. This method accepts two parameters. The first, is the item you want to check. The second, is an array of rules that should be run in sequence e.g.

let item_1 = 7 ; let item_2 = 'string' ; Iodine.is(item_1, [ 'required' , 'integer' ]); Iodine.is(item_2, [ 'required' , 'integer' ]);

The is method will return true if the item passes every rule.

If the item fails to validate, the first rule that it failed to satisfy will be returned e.g. 'integer' .

Version 1 of Iodine only returned the rule name e.g. 'minimum'. Version 2+ returns the rule name and any supplied parameter e.g. 'minimum:7'.

Strict checking

If you want to know whether the value has passed the validation checks and don't care about which rule failed (if any), in other words you want the result purely as a boolean , then you can use the isValid helper method:

let item_1 = 7 ; let item_2 = 'string' ; Iodine.isValid(item_1, [ 'required' , 'integer' ]); Iodine.isValid(item_2, [ 'required' , 'integer' ]);

Additional parameters

Some rules require extra parameters e.g.

let item_1 = 7 ; let item_2 = 4 ; Iodine.isMin(item_1, 5 ); Iodine.isMin(item_2, 5 );

For multiple checks, you can supply the parameters by appending them to the rule with a semicolon separator e.g.

let item_1 = 7 ; let item_2 = 4 ; Iodine.is(item_1, [ 'required' , 'integer' , 'min:5' ]); Iodine.is(item_2, [ 'required' , 'integer' , 'min:5' ]);

Optional values

When performing multiple checks, you may wish to allow for optional values. Iodine supports this with the optional rule:

let item_1 = 7 ; let item_2 = null ; let item_3 = 'string' ; Iodine.is(item_1, [ 'optional' , 'integer' ]); Iodine.is(item_2, [ 'optional' , 'integer' ]); Iodine.is(item_3, [ 'optional' , 'integer' ]);

IMPORTANT: If you wish to allow for optional values, then you must supply 'optional' as the first rule in the list.

Asynchronous rules

Iodine supports the use of asynchronous custom rules using async / await .

To add an asynchronous rule, simply create a custom rule that returns a Promise e.g:

Iodine.addRule( 'timeoutEquals' , (value, param) => new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout(resolve(value == param), 10 )));

You may then test a value against the rule by using the await keyword:

let result = await Iodine.isTimeoutEquals( 1 , 1 );

You can also use multiple asynchronous rules when testing a value, or mix and match synchronous and asynchronous rules. One thing to keep in mind though, is that if any of the rules you want to use are asynchronous, then you must use the asyncIs or asyncIsValid methods e.g.

await Iodine.asyncIs( 1 , [ 'required' , 'timeoutEquals:1' ])); await Iodine.asyncIsValid( 1 , [ 'required' , 'integer' , 'timeoutEquals:1' ])); await Iodine.Is( 1 , [ 'required' , 'timeoutEquals:1' ])); await Iodine.IsValid( 1 , [ 'required' , 'integer' , 'timeoutEquals:1' ])); Iodine.Is( 1 , [ 'required' , 'timeoutEquals:1' ])); Iodine.IsValid( 1 , [ 'required' , 'integer' , 'timeoutEquals:1' ]));

None of the standard rules included in the library are asynchronous, so unless you want to use Promise-based rules, then you can safely ignore this section on asynchronous rules.

Error messages

Iodine includes a default set of error messages for the English language. To retrieve an error message for a rule, use the getErrorMessage method:

Iodine.getErrorMessage( 'array' );

When dealing with rules that have parameters, the getErrorMessage method allows you to supply the rule either as a combined string or as two arguments (the rule and parameter) e.g.

Iodine.getErrorMessage( 'min:7' ); Iodine.getErrorMessage( 'min' , 7 );

If you want the field name to appear within the error message, you can pass an object as the second parameter to the getErrorMessage method.

Iodine.getErrorMessage( 'min:7' , { field : '' }); Iodine.getErrorMessage( 'min' , { field : '' , param : 7 });

Custom messages (localisation)

You can easily replace the default error messages with your own via the setErrorMessages method. This method requires a single parameter, which is an object containing the messages. See the _defaultMessages method for an example of this.

Iodine will automatically swap the [FIELD] and [PARAM] placeholders with the parameters supplied in the getErrorMessage method. As such, you should insert this placeholder at the appropriate position in your new error message e.g.

Iodine.setErrorMessages({ same : `Field must be '[PARAM]'` }); Iodine.setErrorMessages({ same : `Champ doit être '[PARAM]'` });

If no field name is provided when calling getErrorMessage , by default it will be replaced with "Value". You can change this by calling setDefaultFieldName

Iodine.setDefaultFieldName( 'Valeur' );

You can also add or update a single error

Iodine.setErrorMessage( "passwordConfirmation" , "Does not match password" );

Available rules

The following validation rules are available:

Rule Description isAfter(date/integer) Verify that the item is a Date after a given Date or timestamp isAfterOrEqual(date/integer) Verify that the item is a Date after or equal to a given Date or timestamp isArray Verify that the item is an array isBefore(date/integer) Verify that the item is a Date before a given Date or timestamp isBeforeOrEqual(date/integer) Verify that the item is a Date before or equal to a given Date or timestamp isBoolean Verify that the item is either true or false isDate Verify that the item is a Date object isDifferent(value) Verify that the item is different to the supplied value (uses loose compare) isEndingWith(value) Verify that the item ends with the given value isEmail Verify that the item is a valid email address isFalsy Verify that the item is either false , 'false' , 0 or '0' isIn(array) Verify that the item is within the given array isInteger Verify that the item is an integer isJson Verify that the item is a parsable JSON object string isMaxLength(limit) Verify that the item's character length does not exceed the given limit isMinLength(limit) Verify that the item's character length is not under the given limit isMax(limit) Verify that the item's numerical value does not exceed the given limit isMin(limit) Verify that the item's numerical value is not under the given limit isNotIn(array) Verify that the item is not within the given array isNumeric Verify that the item is number or a numeric string isOptional Allow for optional values (only for use with multiple checks) isRegexMatch(exp) Verify that the item satisfies the given regular expression isRequired Verify that the item is not null , undefined or an empty string isSame(value) Verify that the item is the same as the supplied value (uses loose compare) isStartingWith(value) Verify that the item starts with the given value isString Verify that the item is a string isTruthy Verify that the item is either true , 'true' , 1 or '1' isUrl Verify that the item is a valid URL isUuid Verify that the item is a UUID

Examine the tests for examples of how to use each rule.

Deprecated Rules

The following rules are deprecated and should not be used:

Rule Description Replacement isMaximum(limit) Verify that the item does not exceed the given limit (number or char length) isMax for numerical value. isMaxLength for character length isMinimum(limit) Verify that the item is not under the given limit (number or char length) isMin for numerical value. isMinLength for character length

Custom rules

Iodine allows you to add your own custom validation rules through the addRule method. This method excepts two parameters. The first, is the name of the rule. The second, is the closure that Iodine should execute when calling the rule e.g.

Iodine.addRule( 'lowerCase' , (value) => value === value.toLowerCase());

IMPORTANT: Iodine will automatically make the first letter of the rule's name uppercase and prefix it with 'is'. You should therefore avoid adding the prefix yourself e.g.

Iodine.addRule( 'lowerCase' ); Iodine.addRule( 'isLowerCase' );

If your rule needs to accept a parameter, simply include it in your closure as the second argument e.g.

Iodine.addRule( 'equals' , (value, param) => value == param);

You can also add error messages for your custom rules e.g.

Iodine.addRule( 'equals' , (value, param) => value == param); Iodine.setErrorMessages({ equals : `[FIELD] must be equal to '[PARAM]'` });

Contributing

Thank you for considering a contribution to Iodine. You are welcome to submit a PR containing additional rules, however to be accepted, they must explain what they do, be useful to others, and include a suitable test to confirm they work correctly.

After pulling the project, to install the dependencies:

npm install

To run the tests

npm run test

Support the project

If you'd like to support the development of Iodine, then please consider sponsoring me. Thanks so much!

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.