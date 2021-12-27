Serverless plugin for zero-config Typescript support
All credit goes to Prisma Labs Team for development of this awesome plugin.
export,
import,
async,
await,
Promise, ...)
sls package,
sls deploy and
sls deploy function
sls invoke local +
--watch mode
serverless-offline
yarn add --dev @kingdarboja/serverless-plugin-typescript typescript
# or
npm install -D @kingdarboja/serverless-plugin-typescript typescript
Add the following plugin to your
serverless.yml:
plugins:
- '@kingdarboja/serverless-plugin-typescript'
See example folder for a minimal example.
tsconfig.json
The default
tsconfig.json file used by the plugin looks like this:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"preserveConstEnums": true,
"strictNullChecks": true,
"sourceMap": true,
"allowJs": true,
"target": "es5",
"outDir": ".build",
"moduleResolution": "node",
"lib": ["es2015"],
"rootDir": "./"
}
}
Note 1: The
outDirand
rootDiroptions cannot be overwritten.
Note 2: Don't confuse the
tsconfig.jsonin this repository with the one mentioned above.
This plugin will use your local
tsconfig.json if it exists. You can configure a path to a custom Typescript configuration inside your
serverless.yml using:
...
plugins:
- '@kingdarboja/serverless-plugin-typescript'
custom:
typeScript:
tsconfigFilePath: ./tsconfig.build.json
...
All files from
package/include will be included in the final build file. See Exclude/Include
When using with Google Cloud Functions via the serverless-google-cloudfunctions
plugin, you simply have to provide a
main field in your
package.json:
{
// ...
"main": "handler.js",
// ..
}
And this plugin will automatically compile your typescript correctly. Note
that the field must refer to the compiled file name, namely, ending with a
.js
extension.
If a
main field was not found, then this plugin will use
index.js. Before
compilation begins, it will check to see that the file indicated exists with a
.ts extension before actually trying to compile it.
The normal Serverless deploy procedure will automatically compile with Typescript:
serverless create -t aws-nodejs
serverless deploy
The plugin integrates very well with serverless-offline to simulate AWS Lambda and AWS API Gateway locally.
Add the plugins to your
serverless.yml file and make sure that
'@kingdarboja/serverless-plugin-typescript'
precedes
serverless-offline as the order is important:
plugins:
...
- '@kingdarboja/serverless-plugin-typescript'
...
- serverless-offline
...
Run
serverless offline or
serverless offline start to start the Lambda/API simulation.
In comparison to
serverless offline, the
start command will fire an
init and a
end lifecycle hook which is needed for
serverless-offline and e.g.
serverless-dynamodb-local to switch off resources (see below)
Configure your service the same as mentioned above, but additionally add the
serverless-dynamodb-local
plugin as follows:
plugins:
- '@kingdarboja/serverless-plugin-typescript'
- serverless-dynamodb-local
- serverless-offline
Run
serverless offline start.
You can reduce the clutter generated by
serverless-offline with
--dontPrintOutput and
disable timeouts with
--noTimeout.
To run your compiled functions locally you can:
$ serverless invoke local --function <function-name>
Options are:
--function or
-f (required) is the name of the function to run
--watch - recompile and run a function locally on source changes
--path or
-p (optional) path to JSON or YAML file holding input data
--data or
-d (optional) input data
You can easily enable support for source-maps (making stacktraces easier to read) by installing and using the following plugin:
yarn add --dev source-map-support
// inside of your function
import 'source-map-support/register'
If you are using webpack (most likely). Add
devtool: 'source-map' to
webpack.config.js:
module.exports = {
.... snip ....
devtool: 'source-map',
.... snip ....
}