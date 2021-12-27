Serverless plugin for zero-config Typescript support

Important

This is a fork from official serverless-plugin-typescript

All credit goes to Prisma Labs Team for development of this awesome plugin.

⚠️ No longer using anything related to Serverless and have no time for maintaining this repository

Features

Zero-config: Works out of the box without the need to install any other compiler or plugins

Supports ES2015 syntax + features ( export , import , async , await , Promise , ...)

, , , , , ...) Supports sls package , sls deploy and sls deploy function

, and Supports sls invoke local + --watch mode

+ mode Integrates nicely with serverless-offline

Install

yarn add --dev @kingdarboja/serverless-plugin-typescript typescript npm install -D @kingdarboja/serverless-plugin-typescript typescript

Add the following plugin to your serverless.yml :

plugins: - '@kingdarboja/serverless-plugin-typescript'

Configure

See example folder for a minimal example.

The default tsconfig.json file used by the plugin looks like this:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "preserveConstEnums" : true , "strictNullChecks" : true , "sourceMap" : true , "allowJs" : true , "target" : "es5" , "outDir" : ".build" , "moduleResolution" : "node" , "lib" : [ "es2015" ], "rootDir" : "./" } }

Note 1: The outDir and rootDir options cannot be overwritten.

Note 2: Don't confuse the tsconfig.json in this repository with the one mentioned above.

Custom Typescript Configuration

This plugin will use your local tsconfig.json if it exists. You can configure a path to a custom Typescript configuration inside your serverless.yml using:

... plugins: - '@kingdarboja/serverless-plugin-typescript' custom: typeScript: tsconfigFilePath: ./tsconfig.build.json ...

Including extra files

All files from package/include will be included in the final build file. See Exclude/Include

Usage

Google Cloud Functions

When using with Google Cloud Functions via the serverless-google-cloudfunctions plugin, you simply have to provide a main field in your package.json :

{ "main" : "handler.js" , }

And this plugin will automatically compile your typescript correctly. Note that the field must refer to the compiled file name, namely, ending with a .js extension.

If a main field was not found, then this plugin will use index.js . Before compilation begins, it will check to see that the file indicated exists with a .ts extension before actually trying to compile it.

Automatic compilation

The normal Serverless deploy procedure will automatically compile with Typescript:

Create the Serverless project with serverless create -t aws-nodejs

Install Serverless Typescript as above

Deploy with serverless deploy

Usage with serverless-offline

The plugin integrates very well with serverless-offline to simulate AWS Lambda and AWS API Gateway locally.

Add the plugins to your serverless.yml file and make sure that '@kingdarboja/serverless-plugin-typescript' precedes serverless-offline as the order is important:

plugins: ... - '@kingdarboja/serverless-plugin-typescript' ... - serverless-offline ...

Run serverless offline or serverless offline start to start the Lambda/API simulation.

In comparison to serverless offline , the start command will fire an init and a end lifecycle hook which is needed for serverless-offline and e.g. serverless-dynamodb-local to switch off resources (see below)

Configure your service the same as mentioned above, but additionally add the serverless-dynamodb-local plugin as follows:

plugins: - '@kingdarboja/serverless-plugin-typescript' - serverless-dynamodb-local - serverless-offline

Run serverless offline start .

Other useful options

You can reduce the clutter generated by serverless-offline with --dontPrintOutput and disable timeouts with --noTimeout .

Run a function locally

To run your compiled functions locally you can:

$ serverless invoke local -- function < function -name>

Options are:

--function or -f (required) is the name of the function to run

or (required) is the name of the function to run --watch - recompile and run a function locally on source changes

- recompile and run a function locally on source changes --path or -p (optional) path to JSON or YAML file holding input data

or (optional) path to JSON or YAML file holding input data --data or -d (optional) input data

Enabling source-maps

You can easily enable support for source-maps (making stacktraces easier to read) by installing and using the following plugin:

yarn add --dev source -map-support

import 'source-map-support/register'

If you are using webpack (most likely). Add devtool: 'source-map' to webpack.config.js :