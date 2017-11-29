Kik Node API

About

This library is a Node wrapper for the Kik Bot API to help you develop a bot for Kik Messenger in Node.js. To learn more about the Kik Bot platform check out dev.kik.com or follow the steps below to get started.

Contributing

This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code. Please report unacceptable behavior to bots@kik.com.

If you're looking to contribute to the kik package, check out the Contributing Guide.

Getting Started

Creating a basic Kik bot is simple:

Create Your Bot on dev.kik.com

Go over to dev.kik.com.

...and in Kik, hit the plus button in the top right corner and then hit 'scan a Kik code'.

(the above scan code is only an example, you must go to the link above for a valid scan code)

Pointing your camera at the code will allow Kik to scan the code and introduce you to Botsworth, the bot maker bot. Follow the prompts to configure your bot.

Botsworth will ask you to give your bot a name which, is the first step. Choose wisely! Your bot should be cleverly and descriptively named - it should provide relatively clear indication as to the function of your bot. Hint: Avoid numbers and special characters in your bot's name.

Once you've chosen your bot's name, Botsworth will ask you to confirm, and will then log you into the Kik Bot Dashboard. You will be prompted to agree to the Kik API Terms of Use.

Next step: Setting up your development environment!

Setting up the NPM

Make sure you're running at least npm 2.2.1 and Node 8.0.0. We'll be using npm version 5.5.1 and Node version 8.9.0 today on Linux / MacOS X.

Go ahead and open terminal and install the Kik Node Package:

Install with npm install @kikinteractive/kik

Getting the Sample Code

We're going to be using this sample javascript to create a basic echo bot. Go ahead and create a new .js file and name it 'MyFirstEchoBot.js'. Paste in the sample code below:

; let util = require ( 'util' ); let http = require ( 'http' ); let Bot = require ( '@kikinteractive/kik' ); let bot = new Bot({ username : 'BOT_USERNAME_HERE' , apiKey : 'BOT_API_KEY_HERE' , baseUrl : 'WEBHOOK_HERE' }); bot.updateBotConfiguration(); bot.onTextMessage( ( message ) => { message.reply(message.body); console .log(message.body); }); bot.onStartChattingMessage( ( message ) => { bot.getUserProfile(message.from) .then( ( user ) => { message.reply( `Hey ${user.firstName} ! I'm your new echo bot. Send me a message and I'll send it right back!` ); }); }); let server = http .createServer(bot.incoming()) .listen( 8000 , (err) => { if (err) { return console .log( 'something bad happened' , err) } console .log( `server is listening on 8000` ) });

Next step: Filling in your information

How Bots Work

Kik bots talk to the Kik infrastructure via HTTP requests: When sending a message, you send a request to us, and for messages to be received by your bot, Kik will make requests to your endpoint. In other words, Kik must be able to call your URL on your web server.

Configuring Your Server

For our bot to work, we need to have an address that's accessible from the internet. Many production Kik bots run in cloud based services such as Heroku, Google App Engine or Amazon Web Services - or in their own data center infrastructure.

However, for development purposes you can use ngrok to provide access to your bot running in your local network. Ngrok is easy to setup and use, and has excellent documentation.

Ngrok is a handy tool and service that allows you tunnel requests from the wide open Internet to your local machine when it's behind a NAT or firewall. It's commonly used to develop web services and webhooks.

If you're using ngrok, launch it now in a new terminal window:

ngrok http 8080

When it launches, you will see a screen similar to the following:

ngrok by @inconshreveable (Ctrl+C to quit) Session Status online Account A Bot Developer (Plan: Free) Version 2.1 .18 Region United States (us) Web Interface http://127.0.0.1:4040 Forwarding http://ABCDEFG123.ngrok.io -> localhost:8080 Forwarding https://ABCDEFG123.ngrok.io -> localhost:8080 Connections ttl opn rt1 rt5 p50 p90 0 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Note the "Forwarding" address (https://ABCDEFG123.ngrok.io), as this will become part of your 'webhook' address.

Configuring Your Bot

To get the bot running, you're going to need your bot's username, and the API key. This is all available from dev.kik.com. It will be similar to the following screenshot:

Here you can set the display name and "profile picture" for your bot. You'll need to copy/paste your API key into the bot's source code.

We'll also need to set the webhook to the URL of your bot's "incoming messages" route on your web server. This is where Kik will send all the messages that users send to your bot. In the example code, the route for incoming messages is /incoming

In your 'MyFirstEchoBot.js' file, change:

let bot = new Bot({ username : 'BOT_USERNAME_HERE' , apiKey : 'BOT_API_KEY_HERE' , baseUrl : 'WEBHOOK_HERE' });

so that your bot's username and your API key are passed to Kik API's Bot constructor. For example, if we named our bot ademobot , and according the bot configuration panel our API key is 5a888dcb-4c6e-1973-b15t-308e1854f0ba , then we would change the above line to:

let bot = new Bot({ username : 'ademobot' , apiKey : '5a888dcb-4c6e-1973-b15t-308e1854f0ba' , baseUrl : 'WEBHOOK_HERE' });

Now for your webhook, Kik will send messages to this path upon receipt. So, if your web address is https://www.example.com then you'll set your webhook to https://www.example.com/incoming, as shown below.

let bot = new Bot({ username : 'ademobot' , apiKey : '5a888dcb-4c6e-1973-b15t-308e1854f0ba' , baseUrl : 'https://www.example.com/incoming' });

If you're using ngrok as shown above, you would set the webhook as follows:

let bot = new Bot({ username : 'ademobot' , apiKey : '5a888dcb-4c6e-1973-b15t-308e1854f0ba' , baseUrl : 'https://ABCDEFG123.ngrok.io/incoming' });

Launch Your Bot

once you've got your 'MyFirstEchoBot.js' file ready, were going to open up terminal and run our Node server. cd to the directory that you saved your '.js' file in.

$ cd MyFirstEchoBot

Start the bot by running the file as shown below:

$ node 'MyFirstEchoBot' .js * server is listening on 8000

Talking to the bot

With your bot up and running, you'll be able to chat with it in Kik. New users can click on the magnifying glass in their messages list to search for your bot. Once found, they can click on "Start Chatting" to subscribe to your bot and start interacting!

Getting Help

Here are other resources for using Kik node:

stackoverflow.com is a great place to get answers about building a Kik chat bot.

Go to dev.kik.com to get started building a bot, scan the code at dev.kik.com and talk to Botsworth.

License

The Kik bot library is released under the terms of the MIT license. See License for more information or see https://opensource.org/licenses/MIT.

Additional Documentation

Sending a message to a specific user

You can send a targeted message to a user once they have subscribed to your bot. If you want to send someone a message, just call bot.send(...) with their username. You don't need to specify a chat ID here since you are sending it directly to the user, not within a specific chat.

bot.send(Bot.Message.text( 'Hey, nice to meet you!' ), 'a.username' ); bot.send( 'Getting started is super easy!' , 'a.username' );

Sending a picture message

If you want to send a photo to a user you can send a picture message. The API will download the image you supply and pass it along. You have to set the attribution name and icon for the message so the knows where the content came from even if it's forwarded later.

bot.send(Bot.Message.picture( 'http://i.imgur.com/oalyVlU.jpg' ) .setAttributionName( 'Imgur' ) .setAttributionIcon( 'http://s.imgur.com/images/favicon-96x96.png' ), 'a.username' );

Greeting a user by name

Whenever a user subscribes to your bot, your bot will receive a start-chatting message. This message gives you the chance to say hello to the user and let them know what your bot is about.

You might want to greet your new user by name. You can use the bot.getUserProfile(...) method to request information about users who have subscribed to your bot.

bot.onStartChattingMessage( ( message ) => { bot.getUserProfile(message.from) .then( ( user ) => { message.reply( `Hey ${user.firstName} !` ); }); });

Adding multiple handlers

Separating different states into multiple message handlers can keep your bot logic under control. If you call next from within your handler, you allow the next handler in the chain to run, otherwise, handling of the incoming message will end with the current handler.

bot.onTextMessage( ( message, next ) => { const userState = getUserState(message.from); if (!userState.inIntroState) { return ; } next(); }); bot.onTextMessage( ( message ) => { searchFor(message.body) .then( ( result ) => { message.reply(result); }); });

Setting a static keyboard

You can specify a static keyboard for your bot when a user starts mentioning it in a conversation:

let bot = new Bot({ username : 'echo.bot' , apiKey : '7b939d69-e840-4d22-aab8-4188c2198f8a' , baseUrl : 'https://kik-echobot.ngrok.io/' , staticKeyboard : new Bot.ResponseKeyboard([ 'Option 1' , 'Option 2' ]) });

API Documentation

Bot

Parses user messages sent from Kik's server. Use the .incoming() method to return the middleware in a form of function (req, res, next) {} . The middleware will automatically decode the request, and call the appropriate on functions based on the content type. Additional middleware can be used by calling the .use(handler) method.

Kind: global class

See: https://bots.kik.com

new Bot()

Param Type Description options.username string options.apiKey string [options.baseUrl] string [options.incomingPath] string Set true to enable polling or set options [options.manuallySendReadReceipts] boolean [options.receiveReadReceipts] boolean [options.receiveDeliveryReceipts] boolean [options.receiveIsTyping] boolean [options.skipSignatureCheck] boolean Verify the authenticity of inbound requests. For testing only, do not disable for a bot in production. [options.staticKeyboard] ResponseKeyboard Static keyboard for your bot

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type handler MessageHandlerCallback

Kind: instance method of Bot

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type [text] string | regexp handler MessageHandlerCallback

Example

bot.onTextMessage( ( incoming, next ) => { incoming.reply( `Hi I'm ${bot.username} ` ); });

Example

bot.onTextMessage( ( incoming, next ) => { if (incoming.body !== 'Hi' ) { return next(); } });

Example

bot.onTextMessage( /^hi|hello|bonjour$/i , (incoming, next) => { });

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type handler MessageHandlerCallback

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type handler MessageHandlerCallback

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type handler MessageHandlerCallback

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type handler MessageHandlerCallback

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type handler MessageHandlerCallback

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type handler MessageHandlerCallback

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type handler MessageHandlerCallback

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type handler MessageHandlerCallback

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type handler MessageHandlerCallback

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type handler MessageHandlerCallback

Creates a Kik Code with the intended options and returns the URL of the Kik Code image. If the options specify a data Kik Code this will hit the Kik Code service and store that data for you.

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type Description [options.data] string | object The data to be sent back to this bot after the user scans [options.width] number Width of the Kik code in the PNG image [options.height] number Height of the Kik code in the PNG image [options.size] number Helper for the width and height in the PNG image [options.color] number The color which the user will see after scanning. See {KikCode.Colors}

Kind: instance method of Bot

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type messages array recipients array

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type messages array recipient string [chatId] string

Handles the incoming requests for messages configuration.

Kind: instance method of Bot

Adds a post processing handler for all outgoing messages. Messages passed to this handler will be JSON objects.

Kind: instance method of Bot

Param Type handler MessageHandlerCallback

Example

bot.outgoing( ( outgoing, next ) => { console .log( 'Outgoing message:' , outgoing); next(); });

IncomingMessage

Object that allows you to send a response to user messages or ignore them.

Kind: global class

Kind: instance method of IncomingMessage

Param Type messages Message | array.<Message>

Kind: instance method of IncomingMessage



Kind: instance method of IncomingMessage



Kind: instance method of IncomingMessage



Kind: instance method of IncomingMessage

UserProfile

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#user-profiles

Kind: global class

userProfile.displayName ⇒ string

Kind: instance property of UserProfile



userProfile.username ⇒ string

Kind: instance property of UserProfile



userProfile.firstName ⇒ string

Kind: instance property of UserProfile



userProfile.lastName ⇒ string

Kind: instance property of UserProfile



userProfile.profilePicUrl ⇒ string

Kind: instance property of UserProfile



userProfile.profilePicLastModified ⇒ number

Kind: instance property of UserProfile



userProfile.timezone ⇒ string

Kind: instance property of UserProfile

Message

Object that stores a specific message that can be sent to/received from a user. The static methods of Message are factories that generate a specific kind of message.

Kind: global class

message.from ⇒ string

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#receiving-messages

Kind: instance property of Message



message.id ⇒ string

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#receiving-messages

Kind: instance property of Message



message.chatId ⇒ string

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#receiving-messages

Kind: instance property of Message



message.messageIds ⇒ array

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#receipts

Kind: instance property of Message



message.readReceiptRequested ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#receipts

Kind: instance property of Message



message.stickerPackId ⇒ string

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#sticker

Kind: instance property of Message



message.scanData ⇒ string

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#kik-codes-api

Kind: instance property of Message



message.stickerUrl ⇒ string

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#sticker

Kind: instance property of Message



See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#common-fields

Kind: instance property of Message



message.type ⇒ string

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#message-formats

Kind: instance property of Message



message.kikJsData ⇒ object

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#link

Kind: instance property of Message



message.picUrl ⇒ string

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#link

Kind: instance property of Message



message.noForward ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#link

Kind: instance property of Message



message.isTyping ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#is-typing

Kind: instance property of Message



message.body ⇒ string

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#text

Kind: instance property of Message



message.text ⇒ string

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#link

Kind: instance property of Message



message.title ⇒ string

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#link

Kind: instance property of Message



message.url ⇒ string

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#link

Kind: instance property of Message



message.videoUrl ⇒ string

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#video

Kind: instance property of Message



message.delay ⇒ number

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#common-fields

Kind: instance property of Message



message.typeTime ⇒ number

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#text

Kind: instance property of Message



message.attributionName ⇒ string

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#attribution

Kind: instance property of Message



message.attributionIcon ⇒ string

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#attribution

Kind: instance property of Message



message.loop ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#video

Kind: instance property of Message



message.muted ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#video

Kind: instance property of Message



message.autoplay ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#video

Kind: instance property of Message



message.noSave ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#video

Kind: instance property of Message



message.participants ⇒ array

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#participants

Kind: instance property of Message



message.chatType ⇒ array

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#all-received-chat-messages-excluding-receipts (will be undefined for receipt messages)

Kind: instance property of Message



message.mention ⇒ string

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#mention

Kind: instance property of Message



message.picked ⇒ string

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#friend-picker

Kind: instance property of Message



message.metadata ⇒ object

Kind: instance property of Message



message.isTextMessage() ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#text

Kind: instance method of Message



message.isInPublicChat() ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#all-received-chat-messages-excluding-receipts

Kind: instance method of Message



message.isInPrivateChat() ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#all-received-chat-messages-excluding-receipts

Kind: instance method of Message



message.isInDirectChat() ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#all-received-chat-messages-excluding-receipts

Kind: instance method of Message



message.isLinkMessage() ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#link

Kind: instance method of Message



message.isPictureMessage() ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#picture

Kind: instance method of Message



message.isVideoMessage() ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#video

Kind: instance method of Message



message.isStartChattingMessage() ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#start-chatting

Kind: instance method of Message



message.isScanDataMessage() ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#scan-data

Kind: instance method of Message



message.isFriendPickerMessage() ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#friend-picker

Kind: instance method of Message



message.isStickerMessage() ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#sticker

Kind: instance method of Message



message.isIsTypingMessage() ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#is-typing

Kind: instance method of Message



message.isDeliveryReceiptMessage() ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#receipts

Kind: instance method of Message



message.isReadReceiptMessage() ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#receipts

Kind: instance method of Message



message.isMention() ⇒ boolean

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#mentions

Kind: instance method of Message



message.toJSON() ⇒ object

Constructs a JSON payload ready to be sent to the bot messaging API

Kind: instance method of Message



See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#keyboards

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type text string

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#keyboards

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type suggestions array [isHidden] boolean [user] string

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type kikJsData object

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type picUrl string

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type noForward boolean

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type isTyping boolean

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type messageIds array

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type body string

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type text string

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type title string

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type url string

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type videoUrl string

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type delay number

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type typeTime number

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type attributionName string

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type attributionIcon string

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type loop boolean

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type muted boolean

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type autoplay boolean

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type noSave boolean

Kind: instance method of Message

Param Type mention string

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#text

Kind: static method of Message



See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#link

Kind: static method of Message



See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#picture

Kind: static method of Message



See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#video

Kind: static method of Message



See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#is-typing

Kind: static method of Message



See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#receipts

Kind: static method of Message



Constructs a new {Message} object from a JSON-encoded payload See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs

Kind: static method of Message

Param Type json object

ResponseKeyboard

new Bot.ResponseKeyboard([responses], [hidden], [to])

Param Type [responses] array [hidden] boolean [to] string

Example

let keyboard = new Bot.ResponseKeyboard([ 'Option 1' , 'Option 2' ]);

Example

let keyboard = new Bot.ResponseKeyboard([ 'Option 1' , 'Option 2' ], true , 'kikteam' );

Kind: instance method of ResponseKeyboard

Param Type response string | object

Example

let keyboard = new Bot.ResponseKeyboard(); keyboard.addResponse(Bot.Response.friendPicker( 'Pick a friend' )); keyboard.addResponse( 'Option 1' ); keyboard.addResponse( 'Option 2' );

KikCode

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#kik-codes-api

Kind: global class

KikCode.Colors : enum

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#kik-code-colors

Kind: static enum property of KikCode

Properties

Name Type Default Description KikBlue number 0 #42B4E6 Turquoise number 1 #42DFD8 Mint number 2 #24D7A7 Forest number 3 #25912B KikGreen number 4 #87D300 Sunshine number 5 #F8CB1C OrangeCreamsicle number 6 #FC971B BloodOrange number 7 #F9703A CandyAppleRed number 8 #F7373C Salmon number 9 #F88585 Coral number 10 #F767C3 Cranberry number 11 #940D65 Lavender number 12 #CB94FF RoyalPurple number 13 #8737F8 Marine number 14 #353CD4 Steel number 15 #5D7687

Response

See https://dev.kik.com/#/docs/messaging#suggested-response-keyboard

Kind: global class

Kind: static method of Response

Param Type body string

Kind: static method of Response

Param Type Description [body] string [min] int [max] int [preselected] array array of strings

Kind: static method of Response