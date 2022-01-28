International phone number
<input/> for React.
npm install react-phone-number-input --save
If you're not using a bundler then use a standalone version from a CDN.
The component uses
libphonenumber-js for phone number parsing and formatting.
The component comes in two variants: "with country select" and "without country select".
"With country select" component requires two properties:
value and
onChange(value). See the list of all available
props.
import 'react-phone-number-input/style.css'
import PhoneInput from 'react-phone-number-input'
function Example() {
// `value` will be the parsed phone number in E.164 format.
// Example: "+12133734253".
const [value, setValue] = useState()
return (
<PhoneInput
placeholder="Enter phone number"
value={value}
onChange={setValue}/>
)
}
The
value argument of
onChange(value) function will be the parsed phone number in E.164 format. For example, if a user chooses "United States" and enters
(213) 373-4253 in the input field then
onChange(value) will be called with
value being
"+12133734253".
Note: Don't pass an empty string
value, pass
undefined instead. Same's true for the
value argument of
onChange — when
value is empty, it is
undefined, not an empty string.
All unknown properties will be passed through to the phone number
<input/> component.
To set a default country, pass a
defaultCountry property (must be a supported country code). Example:
<PhoneInput defaultCountry="US" .../>.
To get the currently selected country, pass an
onCountryChange(country) property.
To get the country of a complete phone number, use
parsePhoneNumber(value):
parsePhoneNumber(value) && parsePhoneNumber(value).country.
To format
value back to a human-readable phone number, use
formatPhoneNumber(value) or
formatPhoneNumberIntl(value).
"With country select" component comes with a
style.css stylesheet. All CSS class names start with
.PhoneInput, and
:focus state is styled via
.PhoneInput--focus CSS class.
The stylesheet uses native CSS variables for convenience. Native CSS variables work in all modern browsers, but older ones like Internet Explorer wont't support them. For compatibility with such older browsers one can use a CSS transformer like PostCSS with a "CSS custom properties" plugin like
postcss-custom-properties.
Some of the CSS variables:
--PhoneInputCountryFlag-height — Flag icon height.
--PhoneInputCountryFlag-borderColor — Flag icon outline color.
--PhoneInputCountrySelectArrow-color — Country select arrow color.
--PhoneInputCountrySelectArrow-opacity — Country select arrow opacity (when not
:focused).
--PhoneInput-color--focus — Flag icon
:focus outline color, and also country select arrow
:focus color.
When using Webpack, include the stylesheet on a page via
import:
import 'react-phone-number-input/style.css'
For supporting old browsers like Internet Explorer, one could
use
postcss-loader with a CSS autoprefixer and
postcss-custom-properties transpiler.
Get
style.css file from this package, optionally process it with a CSS autoprefixer and
postcss-custom-properties transpiler for supporting old web browsers, and then include the CSS file on a page.
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/css/react-phone-number-input/style.css"/>
</head>
Or include the
style.css file directly from a CDN if you don't have to support Internet Explorer.
"Without country select" component is just a phone number
<input/>.
import PhoneInput from 'react-phone-number-input/input'
function Example() {
// `value` will be the parsed phone number in E.164 format.
// Example: "+12133734253".
const [value, setValue] = useState()
// If `country` property is not passed
// then "International" format is used.
// Otherwise, "National" format is used.
return (
<PhoneInput
country="US"
value={value}
onChange={setValue} />
)
}
Doesn't require any CSS.
Receives properties:
country: string? — If
country is specified then the phone number can only be input in "national" (not "international") format, and will be parsed as a phone number belonging to the
country. Must be a supported country code. Example:
country="US".
international: boolean? — If
country is specified and
international property is
true then the phone number can only be input in "international" format for that
country. By default, the "country calling code" part (
+1 when
country is
US) is not included in the input field: that could be changed by passing
withCountryCallingCode property (see below). So, if
country is
US and
international property is not passed then the phone number can only be input in the "national" format for
US (
(213) 373-4253). But if
country is
"US" and
international property is
true then the phone number can only be input in the "international" format for
US (
213 373 4253) without the "country calling code" part (
+1). This could be used for implementing phone number input components that show "country calling code" part before the input field and then the user can fill in the rest of their phone number digits in the input field.
withCountryCallingCode: boolean? — If
country is specified and
international property is
true then the phone number can only be input in "international" format for that
country. By default, the "country calling code" part (
+1 when
country is
US) is not included in the input field. To change that, pass
withCountryCallingCode property, and it will include the "country calling code" part in the input field. See the demo for an example.
defaultCountry: string? — If
defaultCountry is specified then the phone number can be input both in "international" format and "national" format. A phone number that's being input in "national" format will be parsed as a phone number belonging to the
defaultCountry. Must be a supported country code. Example:
defaultCountry="US".
If neither
country nor
defaultCountry are specified then the phone number can only be input in "international" format.
value: string? — Phone number
value. Examples:
undefined,
"+12133734253".
onChange(value: string?) — Updates the
value.
inputComponent: component? — A custom
<input/> component can be passed. In that case, it must do
React.forwardRef() to the actual
<input/> DOM element. Receives properties:
value: string,
onChange(event: Event), and all the "rest" of the properties that're not handled by this library, like
type="tel",
autoComplete="tel", etc. Is a generic DOM
<input/> by default.
smartCaret: boolean? — When the user attempts to insert a digit somewhere in the middle of a phone number, the caret position is moved right before the next available digit skipping any punctuation in between. This is called "smart" caret positioning. Another case would be the phone number format changing as a result of the user inserting the digit somewhere in the middle, which would require re-positioning the caret because all digit positions have changed. This "smart" caret positioning feature can be turned off by passing
smartCaret={false} property: use it in case of any possible issues with caret position during phone number input.
useNationalFormatForDefaultCountryValue: boolean? — When
defaultCountry is defined and the initial
value corresponds to
defaultCountry, then the
value will be formatted as a national phone number by default. To format the initial
value of
defaultCountry as an international number instead set
useNationalFormatForDefaultCountryValue property to
false.
See the demo for the examples.
For those who want to pass custom
metadata there's
react-phone-number-input/input-core sub-package.
This library also exports
getCountries() and
getCountryCallingCode(country) functions that a developer could use to construct their own custom country select. Such custom country
<select/> could be used in conjunction with the "without country select"
<input/> described above.
<select/>
import PropTypes from 'prop-types'
import { getCountries, getCountryCallingCode } from 'react-phone-number-input'
const CountrySelect = ({ value, onChange, labels, ...rest }) => (
<select
{...rest}
value={value}
onChange={event => onChange(event.target.value || undefined)}>
<option value="">
{labels['ZZ']}
</option>
{getCountries().map((country) => (
<option key={country} value={country}>
{labels[country]} +{getCountryCallingCode(country)}
</option>
))}
</select>
)
CountrySelect.propTypes = {
value: PropTypes.string,
onChange: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
labels: PropTypes.objectOf(PropTypes.string).isRequired
}
Use:
import PhoneInput from 'react-phone-number-input/input'
import en from 'react-phone-number-input/locale/en.json'
import CountrySelect from './CountrySelect'
function Example() {
const [country, setCountry] = useState('US')
const [value, setValue] = useState()
return (
<div>
<CountrySelect
labels={en}
value={country}
onChange={setCountry}/>
<PhoneInput
country={country}
value={value}
onChange={setValue}/>
</div>
)
}
This library also includes a React Native version of a "without country select" component. Post bug reports and suggestions in the feedback thread.
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import PhoneInput from 'react-phone-number-input/react-native-input'
function Example() {
const [value, setValue] = useState()
return (
<PhoneInput
style={...}
defaultCountry="US"
value={value}
onChange={setValue} />
)
}
Accepts the same properties as the web version of "without country select" component, with the following differences:
smartCaret: boolean? property is not accepted because "smart caret" positioning feature is not implemented in the React Native component.
inputComponent: component? — A custom input field component can be passed. In that case, it must do
React.forwardRef() to the actual input field. Receives properties:
value: string,
onChangeText(value: string), and all the "rest" of the properties that're not handled by this library, like
keyboardType="phone-pad",
autoCompleteType="tel", etc. Is a generic
<TextInput/> by default.
This package exports several utility functions.
formatPhoneNumber(value: string): string
Formats
value as a "local" phone number.
import { formatPhoneNumber } from 'react-phone-number-input'
formatPhoneNumber('+12133734253') === '(213) 373-4253'
formatPhoneNumberIntl(value: string): string
Formats
value as an "international" phone number.
import { formatPhoneNumberIntl } from 'react-phone-number-input'
formatPhoneNumberIntl('+12133734253') === '+1 213 373 4253'
isPossiblePhoneNumber(value: string): boolean
Checks if a phone number
value is a "possible" phone number. A phone number is "possible" when it has valid length. The actual phone number digits aren't validated.
import { isPossiblePhoneNumber } from 'react-phone-number-input'
isPossiblePhoneNumber('+12223333333') === true
isValidPhoneNumber(value: string): boolean
Checks if a phone number
value is a "valid" phone number. A phone number is "valid" when it has valid length, and the actual phone number digits match the regular expressions for that country.
import { isValidPhoneNumber } from 'react-phone-number-input'
isValidPhoneNumber('+12223333333') === false
isValidPhoneNumber('+12133734253') === true
By default the component uses
min "metadata" which results in less strict validation compared to
max or
mobile.
I personally don't use
isValidPhoneNumber() for phone number validation in my projects. The rationale is that telephone numbering plans can and sometimes do change, meaning that
isValidPhoneNumber()function may one day become outdated on a website that isn't actively maintained anymore. Imagine a "promo-site" or a "personal website" being deployed once and then running for years without any maintenance, where a client may be unable to submit a simple "Contact Us" form just because this newly allocated pool of mobile phone numbers wasn't present in that old version of
libphonenumber-js bundled in it.
Whenever there's a "business requirement" to validate a phone number that's being input by a user, I prefer using
isPossiblePhoneNumber() instead of
isValidPhoneNumber(), so that it just validates the phone number length, and doesn't validate the actual phone number digits. But it doesn't mean that you shouldn't use
isValidPhoneNumber() — maybe in your case it would make sense.
parsePhoneNumber(input: string): PhoneNumber?
Parses a
PhoneNumber object from a
string. This is simply an alias for
parsePhoneNumber() from
libphonenumber-js. Can be used to get
country from
value.
import { parsePhoneNumber } from 'react-phone-number-input'
const phoneNumber = parsePhoneNumber('+12133734253')
if (phoneNumber) {
phoneNumber.country === 'US'
}
getCountryCallingCode(country: string): string
Returns the "country calling code" of a
country. The
country argument must be a supported country code.
This is simply an alias for
getCountryCallingCode() from
libphonenumber-js.
import { getCountryCallingCode } from 'react-phone-number-input'
getCountryCallingCode('US') === '1'
isSupportedCountry(country: string): boolean
Checks if a country is supported by this library.
This is simply an alias for
isSupportedCountry() from
libphonenumber-js.
import { isSupportedCountry } from 'react-phone-number-input'
isSupportedCountry('US') === true
By default, all flags are linked from
country-flag-icons's GitHub pages website as
<img src="..."/>s. Any other flag icons could be used instead by passing a custom
flagUrl property (which is
"https://purecatamphetamine.github.io/country-flag-icons/3x2/{XX}.svg" by default) and specifying their aspect ratio via
--PhoneInputCountryFlag-aspectRatio CSS variable (which is
1.5 by default, meaning "3x2" aspect ratio).
For example, using
flagpack "4x3" flag icons would be as simple as:
:root {
--PhoneInputCountryFlag-aspectRatio: 1.333;
}
<PhoneInput flagUrl="https://flag.pk/flags/4x3/{xx}.svg" .../>
Linking flag icons as external
<img/>s is only done to reduce the overall bundle size, because including all country flags in the code as inline
<svg/>s would increase the bundle size by 44 kB (after gzip).
If bundle size is not an issue (for example, for a standalone non-web application, or an "intranet" application), then all country flags can be included directly in the code by passing the
flags property:
import PhoneInput from 'react-phone-number-input'
import flags from 'react-phone-number-input/flags'
<PhoneInput flags={flags} .../>
Language translations can be applied using the
labels property. This component comes pre-packaged with several translations. Submit pull requests for adding new language translations.
Country names can be copy-pasted from
github.com/umpirsky/country-list.
JSON.stringify(
Object.keys(countries).sort()
.reduce((all, country) => ({ ...all, [country]: countries[country] }), {}),
null,
'\t'
)
Also note that a country names list generated from
umpirsky/country-list won't include Ascension Island (
AC) and Tristan da Cunha (
TA) — they will need to be added manually.
The
labels format is:
{
// Can be used as a label for country input.
// Country `<select/>` uses this as its default `aria-label`.
"country": "Phone number country",
// Can be used as a label for phone number input.
"phone": "Phone",
// Can be used as a label for phone number extension input.
"ext": "ext.",
// Country names.
"AB": "Abkhazia",
"AC": "Ascension Island",
...,
"ZZ": "International"
}
An example of using translated
labels:
import ru from 'react-phone-number-input/locale/ru.json'
<PhoneInput ... labels={ru}/>
min vs
max vs
mobile
This component uses
libphonenumber-js which provides different "metadata" sets, "metadata" being a list of phone number parsing and formatting rules for all countries. The complete list of those rules is huge, so
libphonenumber-js provides a way to optimize bundle size by choosing between
max,
min,
mobile and "custom" metadata:
max — The complete metadata set, is about
145 kB in size (
libphonenumber-js/metadata.full.json). Choose this when you need the most strict version of
isValid(), or if you need to detect phone number type ("fixed line", "mobile", etc).
min — (default) The smallest metadata set, is about
80 kB in size (
libphonenumber-js/metadata.min.json). Choose this by default: when you don't need to detect phone number type ("fixed line", "mobile", etc), or when a basic version of
isValid() is enough. The
min metadata set doesn't contain the regular expressions for phone number digits validation (via
.isValid()) and detecting phone number type (via
.getType()) for most countries. In this case,
.isValid() still performs some basic phone number validation (for example, checks phone number length), but it doesn't validate phone number digits themselves the way
max metadata validation does.
mobile — The complete metadata set for dealing with mobile numbers only, is about
95 kilobytes in size (
libphonenumber-js/metadata.mobile.json). Choose this when you need
max metadata and when you only accept mobile numbers. Other phone number types will still be parseable, but they won't be recognized as being "valid" (
isValidPhoneNumber() will return
false).
To use a particular metadata set, simply import functions from a relevant sub-package.
For "with country select" component those're:
react-phone-number-input/max
react-phone-number-input/min
react-phone-number-input/mobile
Importing functions directly from
react-phone-number-input effectively results in using the
min metadata.
For "without country select" component the sub-packages are:
react-phone-number-input/input-max
react-phone-number-input/input (for
min)
react-phone-number-input/input-mobile
Sometimes (rarely) not all countries are needed, and in those cases developers may want to generate their own "custom" metadata set. For those cases, there's a
/core sub-package that doesn't come pre-packaged with any default metadata set and instead accepts metadata as a component property and as the last argument of each exported function.
For "with country select" component, the
/core export is
react-phone-number-input/core, and for "without country select" component, the
/core export is
react-phone-number-input/input-core.
If you think that the phone number parsing/formatting/validation engine malfunctions for a particular phone number then follow the bug reporting instructions in
libphonenumber-js repo. Otherwise report issues in this repo.
Make sure to put a
<PhoneInput/> into a
<form/> otherwise web-browser's "autocomplete" feature may not be working: a user will be selecting his phone number from the list but nothing will be happening.
react-hook-form
To use this component with
react-hook-form, use one of the four exported components:
// "Without country select" component.
import PhoneInput from 'react-phone-number-input/react-hook-form-input'
// "Without country select" component (to pass custom `metadata` property).
import PhoneInput from 'react-phone-number-input/react-hook-form-input-core'
// "With country select" component.
import PhoneInputWithCountry from 'react-phone-number-input/react-hook-form'
// "With country select" component (to pass custom `metadata` property).
import PhoneInputWithCountry from 'react-phone-number-input/react-hook-form-core'
// "Without country select" component.
import PhoneInput from "react-phone-number-input/react-hook-form-input"
// "With country select" component.
import PhoneInputWithCountry from "react-phone-number-input/react-hook-form"
import { useForm } from "react-hook-form"
export default function Form() {
const { control, handleSubmit } = useForm()
return (
<form onSubmit={handleSubmit(...)}>
<PhoneInput
name="phoneInput"
control={control}
rules={{ required: true }} />
<PhoneInputWithCountry
name="phoneInputWithCountrySelect"
control={control}
rules={{ required: true }} />
<button type="submit">
Submit
</button>
</form>
)
}
Both components accept properties:
name — (required) Form field name.
control — (required) The
control object returned from
useForm().
rules — (optional) Validation rules in the same format as for
register(). Example:
{{ required: true, validate: isPossiblePhoneNumber }}.
defaultValue — (optional) A default value could be passed directly to the component, or as part of the
defaultValues parameter of
useForm().
"With country select"
<PhoneInput/> component accepts some customization properties:
inputComponent — Custom phone number
<input/> component.
metadata — Custom
libphonenumber-js "metadata".
labels — Custom translation (including country names).
internationalIcon — Custom "International" icon.
flagComponent — Custom flag icon component.
countrySelectComponent — Custom country
<select/> component.
countrySelectProps.arrowComponent — Custom arrow component of the default country
<select/>.
react-phone-number-input/core
"With country select" component imported from
react-phone-number-input/core subpackage doesn't have default values for the following properties:
metadata
labels
It could be used by developers who'd like to provide their own custom-generated metadata that supports a smaller set of countries.
countrySelectComponent
React component for the country select. See CountrySelect.js for an example.
Receives properties:
name: string? — HTML
name attribute.
value: string? — The currently selected country code.
onChange(value: string?) — Updates the
value.
onFocus() — Is used to toggle the
--focus CSS class.
onBlur() — Is used to toggle the
--focus CSS class.
options: object[] — The list of all selectable countries (including "International") each being an object of shape
{ value: string?, label: string }.
iconComponent: PropTypes.elementType — React component that renders a country icon:
<Icon country={value}/>. If
country is
undefined then it renders an "International" icon.
disabled: boolean? — HTML
disabled attribute.
tabIndex: (number|string)? — HTML
tabIndex attribute.
className: string — CSS class name.
inputComponent
React component for the phone number input field. Is
"input" by default meaning that it renders a standard DOM
<input/>.
Receives properties:
value: string — The formatted
value.
onChange(event: Event) — Updates the formatted
value from
event.target.value.
onFocus() — Is used to toggle the
--focus CSS class.
onBlur(event: Event) — Is used to toggle the
--focus CSS class.
type="tel" or
autoComplete="tel" that should be passed through to the DOM
<input/>.
Must also use
React.forwardRef() to "forward"
ref to the
<input/>.
One can use any npm CDN service, e.g. unpkg.com or jsdelivr.net
<!-- Default ("min" metadata). -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-phone-number-input@3.x/bundle/react-phone-number-input.js"></script>
<!-- Or "max" metadata. -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-phone-number-input@3.x/bundle/react-phone-number-input-max.js"></script>
<!-- Or "mobile" metadata. -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-phone-number-input@3.x/bundle/react-phone-number-input-mobile.js"></script>
<!-- Styles for the component. -->
<!-- Internet Explorer requires transpiling CSS variables. -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/react-phone-number-input@3.x/bundle/style.css"/>
<script>
var PhoneInput = window.PhoneInput.default
</script>
Without country select:
<!-- Without country `<select/>` ("min" metadata). -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-phone-number-input@3.x/bundle/react-phone-number-input-input.js"></script>
<script>
var PhoneInput = window.PhoneInput.default
</script>
A "country code" is a two-letter ISO country code (like
US).
This library supports all officially assigned ISO alpha-2 country codes, plus a few extra ones like:
AC (Ascension Island),
TA (Tristan da Cunha),
XK (Kosovo).
To check whether a country code is supported, use
isSupportedCountry() function.
This library comes with TypeScript "typings". If you happen to find any bugs in those, create an issue.
On March 9th, 2020, GitHub, Inc. silently banned my account (erasing all my repos, issues and comments) without any notice or explanation. Because of that, all source codes had to be promptly moved to GitLab. GitHub repo is now deprecated, and the latest source codes can be found on GitLab, which is also the place to report any issues.