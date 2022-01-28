International phone number <input/> for React.

Install

npm install react-phone-number- input

If you're not using a bundler then use a standalone version from a CDN.

The component uses libphonenumber-js for phone number parsing and formatting.

Use

The component comes in two variants: "with country select" and "without country select".

With country select

"With country select" component requires two properties: value and onChange(value) . See the list of all available props .

import 'react-phone-number-input/style.css' import PhoneInput from 'react-phone-number-input' function Example ( ) { const [value, setValue] = useState() return ( < PhoneInput placeholder = "Enter phone number" value = {value} onChange = {setValue}/ > ) }

The value argument of onChange(value) function will be the parsed phone number in E.164 format. For example, if a user chooses "United States" and enters (213) 373-4253 in the input field then onChange(value) will be called with value being "+12133734253" .

Note: Don't pass an empty string value , pass undefined instead. Same's true for the value argument of onChange — when value is empty, it is undefined , not an empty string.

All unknown properties will be passed through to the phone number <input/> component.

To set a default country, pass a defaultCountry property (must be a supported country code). Example: <PhoneInput defaultCountry="US" .../> .

To get the currently selected country, pass an onCountryChange(country) property.

To get the country of a complete phone number, use parsePhoneNumber(value) : parsePhoneNumber(value) && parsePhoneNumber(value).country .

To format value back to a human-readable phone number, use formatPhoneNumber(value) or formatPhoneNumberIntl(value) .

CSS

"With country select" component comes with a style.css stylesheet. All CSS class names start with .PhoneInput , and :focus state is styled via .PhoneInput--focus CSS class.

The stylesheet uses native CSS variables for convenience. Native CSS variables work in all modern browsers, but older ones like Internet Explorer wont't support them. For compatibility with such older browsers one can use a CSS transformer like PostCSS with a "CSS custom properties" plugin like postcss-custom-properties .

Some of the CSS variables:

--PhoneInputCountryFlag-height — Flag icon height.

— Flag icon height. --PhoneInputCountryFlag-borderColor — Flag icon outline color.

— Flag icon outline color. --PhoneInputCountrySelectArrow-color — Country select arrow color.

— Country select arrow color. --PhoneInputCountrySelectArrow-opacity — Country select arrow opacity (when not :focus ed).

— Country select arrow opacity (when not ed). --PhoneInput-color--focus — Flag icon :focus outline color, and also country select arrow :focus color.

— Flag icon outline color, and also country select arrow color. …

When using Webpack

When using Webpack, include the stylesheet on a page via import :

import 'react-phone-number-input/style.css'

For supporting old browsers like Internet Explorer, one could use postcss-loader with a CSS autoprefixer and postcss-custom-properties transpiler.

When not using Webpack

Get style.css file from this package, optionally process it with a CSS autoprefixer and postcss-custom-properties transpiler for supporting old web browsers, and then include the CSS file on a page.

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/css/react-phone-number-input/style.css" /> </ head >

Or include the style.css file directly from a CDN if you don't have to support Internet Explorer.

Without country select

"Without country select" component is just a phone number <input/> .

import PhoneInput from 'react-phone-number-input/input' function Example ( ) { const [value, setValue] = useState() return ( < PhoneInput country = "US" value = {value} onChange = {setValue} /> ) }

Doesn't require any CSS.

Receives properties:

country: string? — If country is specified then the phone number can only be input in "national" (not "international") format, and will be parsed as a phone number belonging to the country . Must be a supported country code. Example: country="US" .

international: boolean? — If country is specified and international property is true then the phone number can only be input in "international" format for that country . By default, the "country calling code" part ( +1 when country is US ) is not included in the input field: that could be changed by passing withCountryCallingCode property (see below). So, if country is US and international property is not passed then the phone number can only be input in the "national" format for US ( (213) 373-4253 ). But if country is "US" and international property is true then the phone number can only be input in the "international" format for US ( 213 373 4253 ) without the "country calling code" part ( +1 ). This could be used for implementing phone number input components that show "country calling code" part before the input field and then the user can fill in the rest of their phone number digits in the input field.

withCountryCallingCode: boolean? — If country is specified and international property is true then the phone number can only be input in "international" format for that country . By default, the "country calling code" part ( +1 when country is US ) is not included in the input field. To change that, pass withCountryCallingCode property, and it will include the "country calling code" part in the input field. See the demo for an example.

defaultCountry: string? — If defaultCountry is specified then the phone number can be input both in "international" format and "national" format. A phone number that's being input in "national" format will be parsed as a phone number belonging to the defaultCountry . Must be a supported country code. Example: defaultCountry="US" .

If neither country nor defaultCountry are specified then the phone number can only be input in "international" format.

value: string? — Phone number value . Examples: undefined , "+12133734253" .

onChange(value: string?) — Updates the value .

inputComponent: component? — A custom <input/> component can be passed. In that case, it must do React.forwardRef() to the actual <input/> DOM element. Receives properties: value: string , onChange(event: Event) , and all the "rest" of the properties that're not handled by this library, like type="tel" , autoComplete="tel" , etc. Is a generic DOM <input/> by default.

smartCaret: boolean? — When the user attempts to insert a digit somewhere in the middle of a phone number, the caret position is moved right before the next available digit skipping any punctuation in between. This is called "smart" caret positioning. Another case would be the phone number format changing as a result of the user inserting the digit somewhere in the middle, which would require re-positioning the caret because all digit positions have changed. This "smart" caret positioning feature can be turned off by passing smartCaret={false} property: use it in case of any possible issues with caret position during phone number input.

useNationalFormatForDefaultCountryValue: boolean? — When defaultCountry is defined and the initial value corresponds to defaultCountry , then the value will be formatted as a national phone number by default. To format the initial value of defaultCountry as an international number instead set useNationalFormatForDefaultCountryValue property to false .

See the demo for the examples.

For those who want to pass custom metadata there's react-phone-number-input/input-core sub-package.

This library also exports getCountries() and getCountryCallingCode(country) functions that a developer could use to construct their own custom country select. Such custom country <select/> could be used in conjunction with the "without country select" <input/> described above.

Creating a custom country <select/> import PropTypes from 'prop-types' import { getCountries, getCountryCallingCode } from 'react-phone-number-input' const CountrySelect = ( { value, onChange, labels, ...rest } ) => ( < select { ...rest } value = {value} onChange = {event => onChange(event.target.value || undefined)}> < option value = "" > {labels['ZZ']} </ option > {getCountries().map((country) => ( < option key = {country} value = {country} > {labels[country]} +{getCountryCallingCode(country)} </ option > ))} </ select > ) CountrySelect.propTypes = { value : PropTypes.string, onChange : PropTypes.func.isRequired, labels : PropTypes.objectOf(PropTypes.string).isRequired } Use: import PhoneInput from 'react-phone-number-input/input' import en from 'react-phone-number-input/locale/en.json' import CountrySelect from './CountrySelect' function Example ( ) { const [country, setCountry] = useState( 'US' ) const [value, setValue] = useState() return ( <div> <CountrySelect labels={en} value={country} onChange={setCountry}/> <PhoneInput country={country} value={value} onChange={setValue}/> </div> ) }

React Native

This library also includes a React Native version of a "without country select" component. Post bug reports and suggestions in the feedback thread.

import React, { useState } from 'react' import PhoneInput from 'react-phone-number-input/react-native-input' function Example ( ) { const [value, setValue] = useState() return ( < PhoneInput style = {...} defaultCountry = "US" value = {value} onChange = {setValue} /> ) }

Accepts the same properties as the web version of "without country select" component, with the following differences:

smartCaret: boolean? property is not accepted because "smart caret" positioning feature is not implemented in the React Native component.

inputComponent: component? — A custom input field component can be passed. In that case, it must do React.forwardRef() to the actual input field. Receives properties: value: string , onChangeText(value: string) , and all the "rest" of the properties that're not handled by this library, like keyboardType="phone-pad" , autoCompleteType="tel" , etc. Is a generic <TextInput/> by default.

Utility

This package exports several utility functions.

formatPhoneNumber(value: string): string

Formats value as a "local" phone number.

import { formatPhoneNumber } from 'react-phone-number-input' formatPhoneNumber( '+12133734253' ) === '(213) 373-4253'

formatPhoneNumberIntl(value: string): string

Formats value as an "international" phone number.

import { formatPhoneNumberIntl } from 'react-phone-number-input' formatPhoneNumberIntl( '+12133734253' ) === '+1 213 373 4253'

isPossiblePhoneNumber(value: string): boolean

Checks if a phone number value is a "possible" phone number. A phone number is "possible" when it has valid length. The actual phone number digits aren't validated.

import { isPossiblePhoneNumber } from 'react-phone-number-input' isPossiblePhoneNumber( '+12223333333' ) === true

isValidPhoneNumber(value: string): boolean

Checks if a phone number value is a "valid" phone number. A phone number is "valid" when it has valid length, and the actual phone number digits match the regular expressions for that country.

import { isValidPhoneNumber } from 'react-phone-number-input' isValidPhoneNumber( '+12223333333' ) === false isValidPhoneNumber( '+12133734253' ) === true

By default the component uses min "metadata" which results in less strict validation compared to max or mobile .

I personally don't use isValidPhoneNumber() for phone number validation in my projects. The rationale is that telephone numbering plans can and sometimes do change, meaning that isValidPhoneNumber() function may one day become outdated on a website that isn't actively maintained anymore. Imagine a "promo-site" or a "personal website" being deployed once and then running for years without any maintenance, where a client may be unable to submit a simple "Contact Us" form just because this newly allocated pool of mobile phone numbers wasn't present in that old version of libphonenumber-js bundled in it.

Whenever there's a "business requirement" to validate a phone number that's being input by a user, I prefer using isPossiblePhoneNumber() instead of isValidPhoneNumber() , so that it just validates the phone number length, and doesn't validate the actual phone number digits. But it doesn't mean that you shouldn't use isValidPhoneNumber() — maybe in your case it would make sense.

Parses a PhoneNumber object from a string . This is simply an alias for parsePhoneNumber() from libphonenumber-js . Can be used to get country from value .

import { parsePhoneNumber } from 'react-phone-number-input' const phoneNumber = parsePhoneNumber( '+12133734253' ) if (phoneNumber) { phoneNumber.country === 'US' }

getCountryCallingCode(country: string): string

Returns the "country calling code" of a country . The country argument must be a supported country code.

This is simply an alias for getCountryCallingCode() from libphonenumber-js .

import { getCountryCallingCode } from 'react-phone-number-input' getCountryCallingCode( 'US' ) === '1'

isSupportedCountry(country: string): boolean

Checks if a country is supported by this library.

This is simply an alias for isSupportedCountry() from libphonenumber-js .

import { isSupportedCountry } from 'react-phone-number-input' isSupportedCountry( 'US' ) === true

Flags URL

By default, all flags are linked from country-flag-icons 's GitHub pages website as <img src="..."/> s. Any other flag icons could be used instead by passing a custom flagUrl property (which is "https://purecatamphetamine.github.io/country-flag-icons/3x2/{XX}.svg" by default) and specifying their aspect ratio via --PhoneInputCountryFlag-aspectRatio CSS variable (which is 1.5 by default, meaning "3x2" aspect ratio).

For example, using flagpack "4x3" flag icons would be as simple as:

:root { --PhoneInputCountryFlag-aspectRatio : 1.333 ; }

<PhoneInput flagUrl= "https://flag.pk/flags/4x3/{xx}.svg" .../>

Including all flags

Linking flag icons as external <img/> s is only done to reduce the overall bundle size, because including all country flags in the code as inline <svg/> s would increase the bundle size by 44 kB (after gzip).

If bundle size is not an issue (for example, for a standalone non-web application, or an "intranet" application), then all country flags can be included directly in the code by passing the flags property:

import PhoneInput from 'react-phone-number-input' import flags from 'react-phone-number-input/flags' <PhoneInput flags={flags} .../>

Localization

Language translations can be applied using the labels property. This component comes pre-packaged with several translations. Submit pull requests for adding new language translations.

Where to get country names for any language. Country names can be copy-pasted from github.com/umpirsky/country-list . JSON .stringify( Object .keys(countries).sort() .reduce( ( all, country ) => ({ ...all, [country]: countries[country] }), {}), null , '\t' ) Also note that a country names list generated from umpirsky/country-list won't include Ascension Island ( AC ) and Tristan da Cunha ( TA ) — they will need to be added manually.

The labels format is:

{ "country" : "Phone number country" , "phone" : "Phone" , "ext" : "ext." , "AB" : "Abkhazia" , "AC" : "Ascension Island" , ..., "ZZ" : "International" }

An example of using translated labels :

import ru from 'react-phone-number-input/locale/ru.json' <PhoneInput ... labels={ru}/>

min vs max vs mobile

This component uses libphonenumber-js which provides different "metadata" sets, "metadata" being a list of phone number parsing and formatting rules for all countries. The complete list of those rules is huge, so libphonenumber-js provides a way to optimize bundle size by choosing between max , min , mobile and "custom" metadata:

max — The complete metadata set, is about 145 kB in size ( libphonenumber-js/metadata.full.json ). Choose this when you need the most strict version of isValid() , or if you need to detect phone number type ("fixed line", "mobile", etc).

min — (default) The smallest metadata set, is about 80 kB in size ( libphonenumber-js/metadata.min.json ). Choose this by default: when you don't need to detect phone number type ("fixed line", "mobile", etc), or when a basic version of isValid() is enough. The min metadata set doesn't contain the regular expressions for phone number digits validation (via .isValid() ) and detecting phone number type (via .getType() ) for most countries. In this case, .isValid() still performs some basic phone number validation (for example, checks phone number length), but it doesn't validate phone number digits themselves the way max metadata validation does.

mobile — The complete metadata set for dealing with mobile numbers only, is about 95 kilobytes in size ( libphonenumber-js/metadata.mobile.json ). Choose this when you need max metadata and when you only accept mobile numbers. Other phone number types will still be parseable, but they won't be recognized as being "valid" ( isValidPhoneNumber() will return false ).

To use a particular metadata set, simply import functions from a relevant sub-package.

For "with country select" component those're:

react-phone-number-input/max

react-phone-number-input/min

react-phone-number-input/mobile

Importing functions directly from react-phone-number-input effectively results in using the min metadata.

For "without country select" component the sub-packages are:

react-phone-number-input/input-max

react-phone-number-input/input (for min )

(for ) react-phone-number-input/input-mobile

Sometimes (rarely) not all countries are needed, and in those cases developers may want to generate their own "custom" metadata set. For those cases, there's a /core sub-package that doesn't come pre-packaged with any default metadata set and instead accepts metadata as a component property and as the last argument of each exported function.

For "with country select" component, the /core export is react-phone-number-input/core , and for "without country select" component, the /core export is react-phone-number-input/input-core .

Bug reporting

If you think that the phone number parsing/formatting/validation engine malfunctions for a particular phone number then follow the bug reporting instructions in libphonenumber-js repo. Otherwise report issues in this repo.

Autocomplete

Make sure to put a <PhoneInput/> into a <form/> otherwise web-browser's "autocomplete" feature may not be working: a user will be selecting his phone number from the list but nothing will be happening.

To use this component with react-hook-form , use one of the four exported components:

import PhoneInput from 'react-phone-number-input/react-hook-form-input' import PhoneInput from 'react-phone-number-input/react-hook-form-input-core' import PhoneInputWithCountry from 'react-phone-number-input/react-hook-form' import PhoneInputWithCountry from 'react-phone-number-input/react-hook-form-core'

Example:

import PhoneInput from "react-phone-number-input/react-hook-form-input" import PhoneInputWithCountry from "react-phone-number-input/react-hook-form" import { useForm } from "react-hook-form" export default function Form ( ) { const { control, handleSubmit } = useForm() return ( <form onSubmit={handleSubmit(...)}> <PhoneInput name="phoneInput" control={control} rules={{ required: true }} /> <PhoneInputWithCountry name="phoneInputWithCountrySelect" control={control} rules={{ required: true }} /> <button type="submit"> Submit </button> </form> ) }

Both components accept properties:

name — (required) Form field name.

control — (required) The control object returned from useForm() .

rules — (optional) Validation rules in the same format as for register() . Example: {{ required: true, validate: isPossiblePhoneNumber }} .

defaultValue — (optional) A default value could be passed directly to the component, or as part of the defaultValues parameter of useForm() .

Customizing

"With country select" <PhoneInput/> component accepts some customization properties:

inputComponent — Custom phone number <input/> component.

metadata — Custom libphonenumber-js "metadata".

labels — Custom translation (including country names).

internationalIcon — Custom "International" icon.

flagComponent — Custom flag icon component.

countrySelectComponent — Custom country <select/> component.

countrySelectProps.arrowComponent — Custom arrow component of the default country <select/> .

"With country select" component imported from react-phone-number-input/core subpackage doesn't have default values for the following properties:

metadata

labels

It could be used by developers who'd like to provide their own custom-generated metadata that supports a smaller set of countries.

countrySelectComponent

React component for the country select. See CountrySelect.js for an example.

Receives properties:

name: string? — HTML name attribute.

— HTML attribute. value: string? — The currently selected country code.

— The currently selected country code. onChange(value: string?) — Updates the value .

— Updates the . onFocus() — Is used to toggle the --focus CSS class.

— Is used to toggle the CSS class. onBlur() — Is used to toggle the --focus CSS class.

— Is used to toggle the CSS class. options: object[] — The list of all selectable countries (including "International") each being an object of shape { value: string?, label: string } .

— The list of all selectable countries (including "International") each being an object of shape . iconComponent: PropTypes.elementType — React component that renders a country icon: <Icon country={value}/> . If country is undefined then it renders an "International" icon.

— React component that renders a country icon: . If is then it renders an "International" icon. disabled: boolean? — HTML disabled attribute.

— HTML attribute. tabIndex: (number|string)? — HTML tabIndex attribute.

— HTML attribute. className: string — CSS class name.

inputComponent

React component for the phone number input field. Is "input" by default meaning that it renders a standard DOM <input/> .

Receives properties:

value: string — The formatted value .

— The formatted . onChange(event: Event) — Updates the formatted value from event.target.value .

— Updates the formatted from . onFocus() — Is used to toggle the --focus CSS class.

— Is used to toggle the CSS class. onBlur(event: Event) — Is used to toggle the --focus CSS class.

— Is used to toggle the CSS class. Other properties like type="tel" or autoComplete="tel" that should be passed through to the DOM <input/> .

Must also use React.forwardRef() to "forward" ref to the <input/> .

CDN

One can use any npm CDN service, e.g. unpkg.com or jsdelivr.net

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-phone-number-input@3.x/bundle/react-phone-number-input.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-phone-number-input@3.x/bundle/react-phone-number-input-max.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-phone-number-input@3.x/bundle/react-phone-number-input-mobile.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/react-phone-number-input@3.x/bundle/style.css" /> < script > var PhoneInput = window .PhoneInput.default </ script >

Without country select:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-phone-number-input@3.x/bundle/react-phone-number-input-input.js" > </ script > < script > var PhoneInput = window .PhoneInput.default </ script >

Country code

A "country code" is a two-letter ISO country code (like US ).

This library supports all officially assigned ISO alpha-2 country codes, plus a few extra ones like: AC (Ascension Island), TA (Tristan da Cunha), XK (Kosovo).

To check whether a country code is supported, use isSupportedCountry() function.

TypeScript

This library comes with TypeScript "typings". If you happen to find any bugs in those, create an issue.

License

MIT