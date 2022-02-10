:toc: macro :toc-title:

== Introduction

A UI for the Kiali Istio Observability Project

== Technologies

React.js

Redux

== Quick Start

npm install -g yarn yarn

yarn start

[NOTE] On some platforms, yarn start may fail with an error like Error: ENOSPC: System limit for number of file watchers reached . To fix this, you need to increase the limit of file watchers on your system. The command may vary depending on the platform, please refer to link:https://github.com/guard/listen/wiki/Increasing-the-amount-of-inotify-watchers[these instructions].

A new browser window should automatically open. But, if it doesn't then use: http://localhost:3000

This launches a development environment that instantly reloads any changes to the browser for rapid development.

== Directory Structure

build : Production build output

: Production build output public : Home of index.html

: Home of index.html src : Source and test code

: Source and test code src/actions : Redux actions

: Redux actions src/app : React top level component

: React top level component src/assets : Images and other assets

: Images and other assets src/config : Configuration

: Configuration src/containers : [.line-through]#Redux connected containers# Deprecated

: [.line-through]#Redux connected containers# Deprecated src/components : React Components

: React Components src/fonts : Fonts

: Fonts src/images : Patternfly Images

: Patternfly Images src/pages : Top level pages and nested components

: Top level pages and nested components src/reducers : Redux reducers

: Redux reducers src/services : Api services

: Api services src/store : Redux store definitions

: Redux store definitions src/types : Typescript definitions for all kinds of types

: Typescript definitions for all kinds of types src/utils : Various Utilities

== Developing

We use yarn as the package manager, if adding dependencies to package.json make sure you install them with yarn and commit the yarn.lock file.

=== Testing with Kiali

When developing, it is usual to run this application outside of https://github.com/kiali/kiali[kiali].

It is possible to proxy the API requests without having to push the changes to kiali. Add the https://github.com/facebook/create-react-app/blob/master/packages/react-scripts/template/README.md#proxying-api-requests-in-development[proxy] property to package.json with the url of kiali.

{ "name": "kiali-ui", "version": "0.2.1", "proxy": "http://kiali-istio-system.127.0.0.1.nip.io", "bugs": {

For a video on getting a Kiali-ui development environment running please see (complete with tips/tricks):

video::v4MN04nQNCU[youtube]

If Kiali is configured with a specific web root, make sure to append it to the URL. On many setups with Kubernetes, the web root will be /kiali by default.

Run yarn start and try it!

$ curl -u admin:admin http://localhost:3000/api Namespaces: [default istio-system kube-public kube-system myproject openshift openshift-infra openshift-node]

Namespace: default Services [docker-registry kubernetes router]

Service Name: docker-registry Service Labels: docker-registry = default Type: ClusterIP

=== Styling https://www.patternfly.org/[PatternFly] is the main UI components framework. It defines style based on SASS preprocessor. All Patternfly build assets are copied to src . Any React component may have its related SCSS file (such as App.scss - this one includes all PatternFly Sass along with PatternFly React Sass extensions). Once Sass compiles, the resulting CSS can be found next to its SCSS counterpart (ex: src/app/App.css ).

To compile CSS, run:

yarn build-css

Note: Only static assets which are import 'ed into your application will be included in your resulting build output.

=== RCUE Styling To use the https://redhat-rcue.github.io/[RCUE] styled css instead of normal Patternfly

For development run:

env REACT_APP_RCUE=true yarn start

For production build run:

env REACT_APP_RCUE=true yarn build

=== Style Code Guide

See the link:./STYLE_GUIDE.adoc[STYLE CODE GUIDE file].

=== Testing To run the tests, the standard command yarn test is valid, but since some tests are using link:https://facebook.github.io/jest/docs/en/snapshot-testing.html[snapshots] the preferred command is to update them in the same time:

yarn test -u

Then hit a to run all tests.

After running the tests, if any snapshot has been modified (check git status), the diff should be reviewed to make sure it's an intentional or trivial change. Modified snapshots must be part of the commit so that they're reviewed collectively and won't make CI build fail.

Note: for OS/X users testing requires watchman to be installed

brew install watchman

== Testing Libraries for Vulnerabilities We use https://snyk.io/[Snyk] for JS vulnerability testing. Snyke will run automatically on every commit pushed to kiali-ui .

If you wish to run Snyk manually to test before you push, then the following command can be used:

yarn run snyk

== Production Builds Use yarn build which will bundle the build artifacts using webpack into the build directory.

== Analyze Javascript Library Size To produce a graphical representation of the all the libraries in the project (showing what % of total each one is).

yarn build

yarn run analyze

Which will then launch a browser with your graphical source map displayed.

== License and Copyright See the link:./LICENSE[LICENSE file].