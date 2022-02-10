:toc: macro :toc-title:
toc::[] = Kiali UI
== Introduction
A UI for the Kiali Istio Observability Project
== Technologies
== Quick Start
npm install -g yarn yarn
[NOTE]
On some platforms,
yarn start may fail with an error like
Error: ENOSPC: System limit for number of file watchers reached. To fix this, you need to increase the limit of file watchers on your system. The command may vary depending on the platform, please refer to link:https://github.com/guard/listen/wiki/Increasing-the-amount-of-inotify-watchers[these instructions].
A new browser window should automatically open.
But, if it doesn't then use:
http://localhost:3000
This launches a development environment that instantly reloads any changes to the browser for rapid development.
== Directory Structure
build: Production build output
public: Home of index.html
src: Source and test code
src/actions: Redux actions
src/app: React top level component
src/assets: Images and other assets
src/config: Configuration
src/containers: [.line-through]#Redux connected containers# Deprecated
src/components: React Components
src/fonts: Fonts
src/images: Patternfly Images
src/pages: Top level pages and nested components
src/reducers: Redux reducers
src/services: Api services
src/store: Redux store definitions
src/types: Typescript definitions for all kinds of types
src/utils: Various Utilities
== Developing
We use
yarn as the package manager, if adding dependencies to
package.json
make sure you install them with
yarn and commit the
yarn.lock file.
=== Testing with Kiali
When developing, it is usual to run this application outside of https://github.com/kiali/kiali[kiali].
It is possible to proxy the API requests without having to push the changes to kiali.
Add the https://github.com/facebook/create-react-app/blob/master/packages/react-scripts/template/README.md#proxying-api-requests-in-development[proxy]
property to
package.json with the url of kiali.
{ "name": "kiali-ui", "version": "0.2.1", "proxy": "http://kiali-istio-system.127.0.0.1.nip.io", "bugs": {
For a video on getting a Kiali-ui development environment running please see (complete with tips/tricks):
video::v4MN04nQNCU[youtube]
If Kiali is configured with a specific web root, make sure to append it to the URL. On many setups with Kubernetes, the web root will be
/kiali by default.
Run
yarn start and try it!
$ curl -u admin:admin http://localhost:3000/api Namespaces: [default istio-system kube-public kube-system myproject openshift openshift-infra openshift-node]
Namespace: default Services [docker-registry kubernetes router]
Service Name: docker-registry Service Labels: docker-registry = default Type: ClusterIP
=== Styling
https://www.patternfly.org/[PatternFly] is the main UI components framework. It defines style based on SASS preprocessor.
All Patternfly build assets are copied to
src.
Any React component may have its related SCSS file (such as
App.scss - this one includes all PatternFly Sass along with
PatternFly React Sass extensions).
Once Sass compiles, the resulting CSS can be found next to its SCSS counterpart (ex:
src/app/App.css).
To compile CSS, run:
Note:
Only static assets which are
import 'ed into your application will be included in your resulting build output.
=== RCUE Styling To use the https://redhat-rcue.github.io/[RCUE] styled css instead of normal Patternfly
For development run:
For production build run:
=== Style Code Guide
See the link:./STYLE_GUIDE.adoc[STYLE CODE GUIDE file].
=== Testing
To run the tests, the standard command
yarn test is valid,
but since some tests are using link:https://facebook.github.io/jest/docs/en/snapshot-testing.html[snapshots] the preferred command is to update them in the same time:
Then hit
a to run all tests.
After running the tests, if any snapshot has been modified (check git status), the diff should be reviewed to make sure it's an intentional or trivial change. Modified snapshots must be part of the commit so that they're reviewed collectively and won't make CI build fail.
Note: for OS/X users testing requires watchman to be installed
== Testing Libraries for Vulnerabilities
We use https://snyk.io/[Snyk] for JS vulnerability testing. Snyke will run automatically on every commit pushed to
kiali-ui.
If you wish to run Snyk manually to test before you push, then the following command can be used:
== Production Builds
Use
yarn build which will bundle the build artifacts using webpack into the
build directory.
== Analyze Javascript Library Size To produce a graphical representation of the all the libraries in the project (showing what % of total each one is).
yarn build
Which will then launch a browser with your graphical source map displayed.
== License and Copyright See the link:./LICENSE[LICENSE file].