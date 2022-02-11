An accessibility visualization toolkit
Try tota11y in your browser, or read why we built tota11y.
npm install @khanacademy/tota11y
Include it right before
</body> like so:
<script src="tota11y.min.js"></script>
Want to contribute to tota11y? Awesome! Run the following in your terminal:
git clone https://github.com/Khan/tota11y.git
cd tota11y/
npm install
Most of the functionality in tota11y comes from its plugins. Each plugin
gets its own directory in
plugins/ and maintains its own JavaScript, CSS,
and even handlebars. Here's what the simple LandmarksPlugin looks like.
plugins/shared/ contains a variety of shared utilities for the plugins, namely the info-panel and annotate modules, which are used to report accessibility violations on the screen.
index.js brings it all together.
tota11y uses a variety of technologies, including jQuery, webpack, babel, and JSX. There's no need to know all (or any!) of these to contribute to tota11y, but we hope tota11y is a good place to learn something new and interesting.
You can run unit tests on tota11y with the following:
npm test
Or lint with:
npm run lint
To perform manual testing as you work, you can run a live dev-server with the following:
npm start
To create a development build as the test server uses:
npm run build:dev
To create a production build, with minified and unminified output:
npm run build:prod
Currently, the following steps must be made to release a new version of tota11y:
package.json with the version number to be released.
v1.2.3 where
1.2.3 is the version from
package.json.
npm with the Khan Academy credentials.
This requires someone with appropriate privileges.
npm publish.
This step will run tests and pre-publish checks, then perform a production build and publish the new package to NPM.
Want to integrate tota11y into your site, but don't know where to start? Here are some examples from the tota11y community to inspire you:
Many of tota11y's features come straight from Google Chrome's Accessibility Developer Tools. We use this library heavily at Khan Academy.
The awesome glasses in our logo were created by Kyle Scott and are licensed under CC BY 3.0.