React Multi Select Component

Storybook Demo

npm install --save @khanacademy/react-multi-select yarn add @khanacademy/react-multi-select

See the examples in /src/stories/index.js for how to use the component, but here is a minimum required setups:

import React from 'react' ; import MultiSelect from "@khanacademy/react-multi-select" ; const options = [ { label : "One" , value : 1 }, { label : "Two" , value : 2 }, { label : "Three" , value : 3 }, ]; class Consumer extends React . Component { state = { selected : [], } render() { const {selected} = this .state; return < MultiSelect options = {options} selected = {selected} onSelectedChanged = {selected => this.setState({selected})} /> } }

You can override the strings to be whatever you want, including translations for your languages.