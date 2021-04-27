Convert Flow code to TypeScript.
⚠️ This is a WIP and many things still do not work properly. There may also be the odd regression from time to time as work progresses.
The goal of this project is to provide a tool that can translate 95% of Flow
to TypeScript while maintaining a high percentage of the existing type
information. We don't want to convert code and end up with everything using
any. We also want to avoid having to make a lot of manual changes to files
afterwards, e.g. changing
SyntheticEvent to
React.Event.
yarn global add @khanacademy/flow-to-ts
flow-to-ts [options] <file globs>
For a comprehensive list of available options, please check out the CLI code.
https://flow-to-ts.netlify.com
any when possible and provide a gentle warning
%checks), remove the syntax
and provide a forceful warning that the code in question will need a human
to convert it manually.
Bug reports for converting Flow to TypeScript should include a link to the playground with an example of a minimal reproducible example of the bug.
Feature requests are welcome.
Please make sure there is a GitHub issue first before creating a pull request except for small things. Also, please sign our Contributor License Agreement.
Pull requests that fix a bug in the conversion code should include one or more test cases and should have 100% diff coverage.
git clone git@github.com:Khan/flow-to-ts.git
cd flow-to-ts
git submodule update --depth 1 --init -- babel
cd babel
yarn
cd ..
yarn
yarn test