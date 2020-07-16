Keyframes

Keyframes allows dynamic generation of CSS keyframes with callback events and other niceness.

Overview

CSS3 introduced fancy features like transformations, translations, rotations and scaling. Keyframes allows you to manage and execute animations using Javascript.

Installation

Install from npm:

npm install @ keyframes / core --save

Import into your project using the following line:

import Keyframes from '@keyframes/core' ;

Be sure to define and play animations after the page has loaded by including your script tag at the bottom of the document or using window.onload .

Usage

Detecting CSS animation support

var supportedFlag = Keyframes.isSupported();

Defining

Defining keyframes happens before any any animation logic takes place. The CSS is stored and indexed in a single style tag in the header with the id keyframesjs-stylesheet .

Adding a new animation sequence (keyframe)

Keyframes.define([{ name : 'trapdoor-sequence' , '0%' : { height : 70 }, '30%' : { height : 10 }, '60%' : { height : 30 }, '100%' : { height : 10 } }]);

Adding a single frame style

Keyframes.define({ name : 'ball-roll' , from : { transform : 'rotate(0deg)' }, to : { transform : 'rotate(360deg)' } });

Adding multiple frame styles

Keyframes.define([{ name : 'roll-clockwise' , '0%' : { marginLeft : 0 , backgroundColor : 'red' , transform : 'rotate(0deg)' }, '100%' : { marginLeft : 600 , transform : 'rotate(360deg)' } },{ name : 'roll-anti-clockwise' , '0%' : { marginLeft : 0 , backgroundColor : 'red' , transform : 'rotate(0deg)' }, '100%' : { marginLeft : 600 , transform : 'rotate(-360deg)' } } ]);

Adding styles and properties in array fashion

Gives resemblance to CSS styling definitions

var shake_start = { transform : 'translate(0px)' }; var shake_odd1 = { transform : 'translate(-10px, -10px)' }; var shake_even1 = { transform : 'translate(10px, 10px)' }; var shake_odd2 = { transform : 'translate(10px, -10px)' }; var shake_even2 = { transform : 'translate(-10px, 10px)' }; Keyframes.define([{ name : 'crazy' , '0%' : shake_start, '10%' : shake_odd2, '20%' : shake_even1, '30%' : shake_odd2, '40%' : shake_even2, '50%' : shake_odd2, '60%' : shake_even1, '70%' : shake_odd1, '80%' : shake_even2, '90%' : shake_odd1 } ]);

Please note, you can add as many properties to the array as you want to

Responsive animations

Keyframes.define([{ name : 'roll-clockwise' , media : 'screen and (max-width: 700px)' , from : { marginLeft : 0 }, to : { marginLeft : 600 } } ]);

Playing

After the keyframes have been defined (see above), they can now be used on any element in the dom. First we must create an instance of Keyframejs using our chosen element.

const ball = new Keyframes( document .getElementById( 'ball' ));

The css3 animation methods available are better documented here: http://www.w3schools.com/css/css3_animations.asp

ball.play({ name : 'trapdoor-sequence' , duration : '1s' , timingFunction : 'linear' , delay : '0s' , iterationCount : 'infinite' , direction : 'normal' , fillMode : 'forwards' , }, { onBeforeStart, onStart, onIteration, onEnd, });

Playing an animation (shorthand)

ball.play( 'trapdoor-sequence 1s linear 0s infinite normal forwards' , callbacks );

Playing multiple animations simultaneously (at the same time)

ball.play([ 'trapdoor-sequence 1s linear 0s infinite' , { name : 'ball-roll' , duration : "3s" , timingFunction : 'ease' , iterationCount : 1 } ], callbacks);

Playing multiple animations sequentially on a loop

ball.loop([ 'trapdoor-sequence 1s' , [ 'crazy 2s' , 'crazy-alt 2s' ], ], callbacks);

Use a queue which can be added to whenever If the queue was previously empty, the queue will start executing immediately.

ball.queue( 'trapdoor-sequence 1s' , callbacks) .queue( 'crazy 3s' ); setTimeout( () => ball.queue( 'crazy 3s' ), 1000 );

Reset the animation Resets styling, animations and removes callbacks.

ball.reset().then(doSomething);

Reset the queue Resets styling, animations, removes callbacks and clears the queue.

ball.resetQueue().then(doSomething);

Pause keyframe animation

ball.pause();

Resume keyframe animation

ball.resume();

Want more control?

Handy functions to let you handle the styling yourself...

Generate the defined keyframes css

let css = Keyframes.defineCSS({ name : 'ball-spin' , from : { transform : 'rotate(90deg)' , }, to : { transform : 'rotate(450deg)' , }, });

Generate the "animation" rule's value (play)

const css = Keyframes.playCSS({ name : 'ball-spin' , duration : '1s' , iterationCount : 1 });

Installing a plugin is simple...

import Pathfinder from '@keyframes/pathfinder' ; Keyframes.plugin(Pathfinder);

See other plugins that allow for spritesheets & more complex movement paths: https://github.com/Keyframes

