Elegant form management primitives

for the react hooks era.

Problem

Working with forms on react can be a really repetitive task. Most of the existing abstractions provides a render props API and it is just not cool on the react hooks era.

Also, some of those packages do not provide out of the box support for both web and mobile platforms.

Solution

Formal is a cross-platform solution that exposes just the right primitives you need to manage your forms state and validations with ease.

Usage

The usage of this package depends if you are using react web or react native.

Usage with React Web

For usage with React Web, refer to @kevinwolf/formal-web README.

Usage with React Native

For usage with React Native, refer to @kevinwolf/formal-native README.

Included packages

Name Description @kevinwolf/formal 👔 Elegant form management primitives for the react hooks era. @kevinwolf/formal-web 💻 Web extension for @kevinwolf/formal. @kevinwolf/formal-native 📱 Native extension for @kevinwolf/formal.

API Reference

For api reference, read this doc.

Examples and recipes

For more examples and specific recipes, visit the online storybook.

Contributing

If you have any question, suggestion or recommendation, please open an issue about it.

If you decided you want to introduce something to the project, please read contribution guidelines first.

Other solutions

This is heavily inspired on formik, which currently does not support react hooks. If you are aware or maintain a similar solution, please let me know.

