openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rna

@kesha-antonov/react-native-action-cable

by Kesha Antonov
1.1.0 (see all)

Use Rails 5+ ActionCable channels with React Native for realtime magic.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

563

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version Bower version

ActionCable + React Native

Use Rails 5+ ActionCable channels with React Native for realtime magic.

This is a fork from https://github.com/schneidmaster/action-cable-react

Overview

The react-native-action-cable package exposes two modules: ActionCable, Cable.

  • ActionCable: holds info and logic of connection and automatically tries to reconnect when connection is lost.
  • Cable: holds references to channels(subscriptions) created by action cable.

Install

yarn add @kesha-antonov/react-native-action-cable

Usage

Import:

import {
  ActionCable,
  Cable,
} from '@kesha-antonov/react-native-action-cable'

Define once ActionCable and Cable in your application setup in your store (like Redux or MobX).

Create your consumer:

const actionCable = ActionCable.createConsumer('ws://localhost:3000/cable')

Right after that create Cable instance. It'll hold info of our channels.

const cable = new Cable({})

Then, you can subscribe to channel:

const channel = cable.setChannel(
  `chat_${chatId}_${userId}`, // channel name to which we will pass data from Rails app with `stream_from`
  actionCable.subscriptions.create({
    channel: 'ChatChannel', // from Rails app app/channels/chat_channel.rb
    chatId,
    otherParams...
  })
)

channel
  .on( 'received', this.handleReceived )
  .on( 'connected', this.handleConnected )
  .on( 'rejected', this.handleDisconnected )
  .on( 'disconnected', this.handleDisconnected )

...later we can remove event listeners and unsubscribe from channel:

const channelName = `chat_${chatId}_${userId}`
const channel = cable.channel(channelName)
if (channel) {
  channel
    .removeListener( 'received', this.handleReceived )
    .removeListener( 'connected', this.handleConnected )
    .removeListener( 'rejected', this.handleDisconnected )
    .removeListener( 'disconnected', this.handleDisconnected )
  channel.unsubscribe()
  delete( cable.channels[channelName] )
}

You can combine React's lifecycle hooks componentDidMount and componentWillUnmount to subscribe and unsubscribe from channels. Or implement custom logic in your store.

Here's example how you can handle events:

handleReceived = (data) => {
  switch(data.type) {
    'new_incoming_message': {
       this.onNewMessage(data.message)
    }
    ...
  }
}

handleConnected = () => {
  if (this.state.isWebsocketConnected) return

  this.setState({ isWebsocketConnected: true })
}

handleDisconnected = () => {
  if (!this.state.isWebsocketConnected) return

  this.setState({ isWebsocketConnected: false })
}

Send message to Rails app:

cable.channel(channelName).perform('send_message', { text: 'Hey' })

cable.channel('NotificationsChannel').perform('appear')

Methods

ActionCable top level methods:

  • .createConsumer(websocketUrl) - create actionCable consumer and start connecting
  • .startDebugging() - start logging
  • .stopDebugging() - stop logging

ActionCable instance methods:

  • .open() - try connect
  • .connection.isOpen() - check if connected
  • .connection.isActive() - check if connected or connecting
  • .subscriptions.create({ channel, otherParams... }) - create subscription to Rails app
  • .disconnect() - disconnects from Rails app

Cable instance methods:

  • .setChannel(name, actionCable.subscriptions.create()) - set channel to get it later
  • .channel(name) - get channel by name

channel methods:

  • .perform(action, data) - send message to channel. action - string, data - json
  • .on(eventName, eventListener) - subscribe to events. eventName can be received, connected, rejected, disconnected
  • .removeListener(eventName, eventListener) - unsubscribe from event
  • .unsubscribe() - unsubscribe from channel

Contributing

  1. Fork it ( https://github.com/kesha-antonov/react-native-action-cable/fork )
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create a new Pull Request

Credits

Obviously, this project is heavily indebted to the entire Rails team, and most of the code in lib/action_cable is taken directly from Rails 5. This project also referenced fluxxor for implementation details and props binding.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial