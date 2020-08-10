ActionCable + React Native

Use Rails 5+ ActionCable channels with React Native for realtime magic.

This is a fork from https://github.com/schneidmaster/action-cable-react

Overview

The react-native-action-cable package exposes two modules: ActionCable, Cable.

ActionCable : holds info and logic of connection and automatically tries to reconnect when connection is lost.

: holds info and logic of connection and automatically tries to reconnect when connection is lost. Cable : holds references to channels(subscriptions) created by action cable.

Install

yarn add @kesha-antonov/react-native-action-cable

Usage

Import:

import { ActionCable, Cable, } from '@kesha-antonov/react-native-action-cable'

Define once ActionCable and Cable in your application setup in your store (like Redux or MobX ).

Create your consumer:

const actionCable = ActionCable.createConsumer( 'ws://localhost:3000/cable' )

Right after that create Cable instance. It'll hold info of our channels.

const cable = new Cable({})

Then, you can subscribe to channel:

const channel = cable.setChannel( `chat_ ${chatId} _ ${userId} ` , actionCable.subscriptions.create({ channel : 'ChatChannel' , chatId, otherParams... }) ) channel .on( 'received' , this .handleReceived ) .on( 'connected' , this .handleConnected ) .on( 'rejected' , this .handleDisconnected ) .on( 'disconnected' , this .handleDisconnected )

...later we can remove event listeners and unsubscribe from channel:

const channelName = `chat_ ${chatId} _ ${userId} ` const channel = cable.channel(channelName) if (channel) { channel .removeListener( 'received' , this .handleReceived ) .removeListener( 'connected' , this .handleConnected ) .removeListener( 'rejected' , this .handleDisconnected ) .removeListener( 'disconnected' , this .handleDisconnected ) channel.unsubscribe() delete ( cable.channels[channelName] ) }

You can combine React's lifecycle hooks componentDidMount and componentWillUnmount to subscribe and unsubscribe from channels. Or implement custom logic in your store .

Here's example how you can handle events:

handleReceived = ( data ) => { switch (data.type) { 'new_incoming_message' : { this .onNewMessage(data.message) } ... } } handleConnected = () => { if ( this .state.isWebsocketConnected) return this .setState({ isWebsocketConnected : true }) } handleDisconnected = () => { if (! this .state.isWebsocketConnected) return this .setState({ isWebsocketConnected : false }) }

Send message to Rails app:

cable.channel(channelName).perform( 'send_message' , { text : 'Hey' }) cable.channel( 'NotificationsChannel' ).perform( 'appear' )

Methods

ActionCable top level methods:

.createConsumer(websocketUrl) - create actionCable consumer and start connecting

- create actionCable consumer and start connecting .startDebugging() - start logging

- start logging .stopDebugging() - stop logging

ActionCable instance methods:

.open() - try connect

- try connect .connection.isOpen() - check if connected

- check if .connection.isActive() - check if connected or connecting

- check if or .subscriptions.create({ channel, otherParams... }) - create subscription to Rails app

- create subscription to Rails app .disconnect() - disconnects from Rails app

Cable instance methods:

.setChannel(name, actionCable.subscriptions.create()) - set channel to get it later

- set channel to get it later .channel(name) - get channel by name

channel methods:

.perform(action, data) - send message to channel. action - string , data - json

- send message to channel. action - , data - .on(eventName, eventListener) - subscribe to events. eventName can be received , connected , rejected , disconnected

- subscribe to events. eventName can be , , , .removeListener(eventName, eventListener) - unsubscribe from event

- unsubscribe from event .unsubscribe() - unsubscribe from channel

Contributing

Fork it ( https://github.com/kesha-antonov/react-native-action-cable/fork ) Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature) Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature') Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature) Create a new Pull Request

Credits

Obviously, this project is heavily indebted to the entire Rails team, and most of the code in lib/action_cable is taken directly from Rails 5. This project also referenced fluxxor for implementation details and props binding.

License

MIT