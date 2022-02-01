Define TypeScript types and JSON Schema schemas from the same declaration.
Define your schema:
const cs = CS.Object({
a: CS.String(true),
b: CS.Number(false),
});
Get the type:
type Type = typeof cs.type; // { a: string, b?: number }
Get the json schema:
const jsonSchema = cs.getJsonSchema(); // { type: 'object', properties: [...] }
Validate your input data and type it :
if (ajv.validate(jsonSchema, inputData)) {
const data: Type = inputData;
}
|Type
|Description
|Any
|Anything
|Boolean
|Const
|Constant of any type
|Integer
|An integer type as
number
|Number
|String
|Unknown
|Anything typed as
unknown
|Null
|Only
null
|Type
|Description
|AnyOf
|Any type within a selection of definitions
|Array
|An array of a type
|Enum
|A string with enumerated values
|Object
|An object with typed properties
|MergeObjects
|Merge two object definitions into one object containing all the properties
|Type
|Description
|Example
|Required
|Changes the type of the schema to be required
|CS.Required(CS.String(false)) === CS.String(true)
|Optional
|Changes the type of the schema to be optional
|CS.Optional(CS.String(true)) === CS.String(false)
removeAdditional: true
AnyOf, when ajv is configured with
removeAdditional: true, doesn't behave the expected way. For example :
CS.AnyOf(
[
CS.Object(
{ type: CS.Enum(['car'] as const, true), wheels: CS.Number(true) },
true,
),
CS.Object(
{ type: CS.Enum(['horse'] as const, true), legs: CS.Number(true) },
true,
),
],
true,
);
The above schema will unexpectedly fail to validate
{type: 'horse', legs: 4} because, when evaluating the 'car' option, ajv will remove all the properties except
type and
wheels. Thus the 'horse' option will be evaluated with the
legs property removed and fail to validate.
For the above schema to work as expected, use the discriminator option:
CS.AnyOf(
[
CS.Object(
{ type: CS.Enum(['car'] as const, true), wheels: CS.Number(true) },
true,
),
CS.Object(
{ type: CS.Enum(['horse'] as const, true), legs: CS.Number(true) },
true,
),
],
true,
{ discriminator: 'type' },
);
Ajv will also need to be initialized with the
discriminator: true option.