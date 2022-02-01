Define TypeScript types and JSON Schema schemas from the same declaration.

Getting started

Define your schema:

const cs = CS.Object({ a: CS.String( true ), b: CS.Number( false ), });

Get the type:

type Type = typeof cs.type;

Get the json schema:

const jsonSchema = cs.getJsonSchema();

Validate your input data and type it :

if (ajv.validate(jsonSchema, inputData)) { const data: Type = inputData; }

Supported primitive types

Type Description Any Anything Boolean Const Constant of any type Integer An integer type as number Number String Unknown Anything typed as unknown Null Only null

Supported compound types

Type Description AnyOf Any type within a selection of definitions Array An array of a type Enum A string with enumerated values Object An object with typed properties MergeObjects Merge two object definitions into one object containing all the properties

Helpers

Type Description Example Required Changes the type of the schema to be required CS.Required(CS.String(false)) === CS.String(true) Optional Changes the type of the schema to be optional CS.Optional(CS.String(true)) === CS.String(false)

Using AnyOf with objects and removeAdditional: true

AnyOf , when ajv is configured with removeAdditional: true , doesn't behave the expected way. For example :

CS.AnyOf( [ CS.Object( { type : CS.Enum([ 'car' ] as const , true ), wheels: CS.Number( true ) }, true , ), CS.Object( { type : CS.Enum([ 'horse' ] as const , true ), legs: CS.Number( true ) }, true , ), ], true , );

The above schema will unexpectedly fail to validate {type: 'horse', legs: 4} because, when evaluating the 'car' option, ajv will remove all the properties except type and wheels . Thus the 'horse' option will be evaluated with the legs property removed and fail to validate.

For the above schema to work as expected, use the discriminator option:

CS.AnyOf( [ CS.Object( { type : CS.Enum([ 'car' ] as const , true ), wheels: CS.Number( true ) }, true , ), CS.Object( { type : CS.Enum([ 'horse' ] as const , true ), legs: CS.Number( true ) }, true , ), ], true , { discriminator: 'type' }, );