tap-producing test harness for node and browsers
This package is a temporary fork of the original tape module to enable a co-locating workflow through the usage of the
-i flag.
In case the pull request is merged to the main repository, this package will be deprecated.
var test = require('tape');
test('timing test', function (t) {
t.plan(2);
t.equal(typeof Date.now, 'function');
var start = Date.now();
setTimeout(function () {
t.equal(Date.now() - start, 100);
}, 100);
});
$ node example/timing.js
TAP version 13
# timing test
ok 1 should be equal
not ok 2 should be equal
---
operator: equal
expected: 100
actual: 107
...
1..2
# tests 2
# pass 1
# fail 1
You always need to
require('tape') in test files. You can run the tests by
usual node means (
require('test-file.js') or
node test-file.js). You can
also run tests using the
tape binary to utilize globbing, on Windows for
example:
$ tape tests/**/*.js
tape's arguments are passed to the
glob module. If you want
glob to
perform the expansion on a system where the shell performs such expansion, quote
the arguments as necessary:
$ tape 'tests/**/*.js'
$ tape "tests/**/*.js"
Additionally, it is possible to make
tape load one or more modules before running any tests, by using the
-r or
--require flag. Here's an example that loads babel-register before running any tests, to allow for JIT compilation:
$ tape -r babel-register tests/**/*.js
Depending on the module you're loading, you may be able to parameterize it using environment variables or auxiliary files. Babel, for instance, will load options from
.babelrc at runtime.
The
-r flag behaves exactly like node's
require, and uses the same module resolution algorithm. This means that if you need to load local modules, you have to prepend their path with
./ or
../ accordingly.
For example:
$ tape -r ./my/local/module tests/**/*.js
Please note that all modules loaded using the
-r flag will run before any tests, regardless of when they are specified. For example,
tape -r a b -r c will actually load
a and
c before loading
b, since they are flagged as required modules.
When co-locating tests with their modules adding the
-i flag will allow to ignore any tests that reside inside /node_modules/ directories. This will allow tape processing tests recursively in the project:
$ tape **/*.spec.js -i
tape maintains a fairly minimal core. Additional features are usually added by using another module alongside tape.
The default TAP output is good for machines and humans that are robots.
If you want a more colorful / pretty output there are lots of modules on npm that will output something pretty if you pipe TAP into them:
To use them, try
node test/index.js | tap-spec or pipe it into one
of the modules of your choice!
By default, uncaught exceptions in your tests will not be intercepted, and will cause tape to crash. If you find this behavior undesirable, use tape-catch to report any exceptions as TAP errors.
The assertion methods in tape are heavily influenced or copied from the methods in node-tap.
var test = require('tape')
Create a new test with an optional
name string and optional
opts object.
cb(t) fires with the new test object
t once all preceding tests have
finished. Tests execute serially.
Available
opts options are:
NODE_TAPE_OBJECT_PRINT_DEPTH can set the desired default depth for all tests; locally-set values will take precedence.
If you forget to
t.plan() out how many assertions you are going to run and you
don't call
t.end() explicitly, your test will hang.
Generate a new test that will be skipped over.
The onFinish hook will get invoked when ALL tape tests have finished right before tape is about to print the test summary.
The onFailure hook will get invoked whenever any tape tests has failed.
Declare that
n assertions should be run.
t.end() will be called
automatically after the
nth assertion. If there are any more assertions after
the
nth, or after
t.end() is called, they will generate errors.
Declare the end of a test explicitly. If
err is passed in
t.end will assert
that it is falsey.
Generate a failing assertion with a message
msg.
Generate a passing assertion with a message
msg.
Automatically timeout the test after X ms.
Generate an assertion that will be skipped over.
Assert that
value is truthy with an optional description of the assertion
msg.
Aliases:
t.true(),
t.assert()
Assert that
value is falsy with an optional description of the assertion
msg.
Aliases:
t.false(),
t.notok()
Assert that
err is falsy. If
err is non-falsy, use its
err.message as the
description message.
Aliases:
t.ifError(),
t.ifErr(),
t.iferror()
Assert that
actual === expected with an optional description of the assertion
msg.
Aliases:
t.equals(),
t.isEqual(),
t.is(),
t.strictEqual(),
t.strictEquals()
Assert that
actual !== expected with an optional description of the assertion
msg.
Aliases:
t.notEquals(),
t.notStrictEqual(),
t.notStrictEquals(),
t.isNotEqual(),
t.isNot(),
t.not(),
t.doesNotEqual(),
t.isInequal()
Assert that
actual and
expected have the same structure and nested values using
node's deepEqual() algorithm
with strict comparisons (
===) on leaf nodes and an optional description of the assertion
msg.
Aliases:
t.deepEquals(),
t.isEquivalent(),
t.same()
Assert that
actual and
expected do not have the same structure and nested values using
node's deepEqual() algorithm
with strict comparisons (
===) on leaf nodes and an optional description of the assertion
msg.
Aliases:
t.notEquivalent(),
t.notDeeply(),
t.notSame(),
t.isNotDeepEqual(),
t.isNotDeeply(),
t.isNotEquivalent(),
t.isInequivalent()
Assert that
actual and
expected have the same structure and nested values using
node's deepEqual() algorithm
with loose comparisons (
==) on leaf nodes and an optional description of the assertion
msg.
Aliases:
t.looseEqual(),
t.looseEquals()
Assert that
actual and
expected do not have the same structure and nested values using
node's deepEqual() algorithm
with loose comparisons (
==) on leaf nodes and an optional description of the assertion
msg.
Aliases:
t.notLooseEqual(),
t.notLooseEquals()
Assert that the function call
fn() throws an exception.
expected, if present, must be a
RegExp or
Function. The
RegExp matches the string representation of the exception, as generated by
err.toString(). The
Function is the exception thrown (e.g.
Error).
msg is an optional description of the assertion.
Assert that the function call
fn() does not throw an exception.
expected, if present, limits what should not be thrown. For example, set
expected to
/user/ to fail the test only if the string representation of the exception contains the word
user. Any other exception would pass the test. If
expected is omitted, any exception will fail the test.
msg is an optional description of the assertion.
Create a subtest with a new test handle
st from
cb(st) inside the current
test
t.
cb(st) will only fire when
t finishes. Additional tests queued up
after
t will not be run until all subtests finish.
You may pass the same options that
test() accepts.
Print a message without breaking the tap output. (Useful when using e.g.
tap-colorize where output is buffered &
console.log will print in incorrect order vis-a-vis tap output.)
Create a new test harness instance, which is a function like
test(), but with
a new pending stack and test state.
By default the TAP output goes to
console.log(). You can pipe the output to
someplace else if you
htest.createStream().pipe() to a destination stream on
the first tick.
Like
test(name, cb) except if you use
.only this is the only test case
that will run for the entire process, all other test cases using tape will
be ignored
Create a stream of output, bypassing the default output stream that writes
messages to
console.log(). By default
stream will be a text stream of TAP
output, but you can get an object stream instead by setting
opts.objectMode to
true.
You can create your own custom test reporter using this
createStream() api:
var test = require('tape');
var path = require('path');
test.createStream().pipe(process.stdout);
process.argv.slice(2).forEach(function (file) {
require(path.resolve(file));
});
You could substitute
process.stdout for whatever other output stream you want,
like a network connection or a file.
Pass in test files to run as arguments:
$ node tap.js test/x.js test/y.js
TAP version 13
# (anonymous)
not ok 1 should be equal
---
operator: equal
expected: "boop"
actual: "beep"
...
# (anonymous)
ok 2 should be equal
ok 3 (unnamed assert)
# wheee
ok 4 (unnamed assert)
1..4
# tests 4
# pass 3
# fail 1
Here's how you can render an object stream instead of TAP:
var test = require('tape');
var path = require('path');
test.createStream({ objectMode: true }).on('data', function (row) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(row))
});
process.argv.slice(2).forEach(function (file) {
require(path.resolve(file));
});
The output for this runner is:
$ node object.js test/x.js test/y.js
{"type":"test","name":"(anonymous)","id":0}
{"id":0,"ok":false,"name":"should be equal","operator":"equal","actual":"beep","expected":"boop","error":{},"test":0,"type":"assert"}
{"type":"end","test":0}
{"type":"test","name":"(anonymous)","id":1}
{"id":0,"ok":true,"name":"should be equal","operator":"equal","actual":2,"expected":2,"test":1,"type":"assert"}
{"id":1,"ok":true,"name":"(unnamed assert)","operator":"ok","actual":true,"expected":true,"test":1,"type":"assert"}
{"type":"end","test":1}
{"type":"test","name":"wheee","id":2}
{"id":0,"ok":true,"name":"(unnamed assert)","operator":"ok","actual":true,"expected":true,"test":2,"type":"assert"}
{"type":"end","test":2}
With npm do:
npm install tape --save-dev
MIT