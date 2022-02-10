openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@kentico/gatsby-kontent-components

by Kentico
7.2.0 (see all)

Monorepo with Gatsby Kontent packages.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Gatsby Kontent Packages

build lerna

Stack Overflow Konten Discord

Monorepo with Gatsby Kontent packages.

The repository contains the development site (/site) that could automatically load packages (packages) thanks to yarn workspaces.

Content

Packages

PackageSummaryVersion
Gatsby Source Kontent Pluginplugin providing data from Kontent REST API to Gatsby GraphQL modelnpm version
Gatsby Kontent Componentspackage containing React components useful when processing Kontent data to sitenpm version

Site

Netlify Status

  • Development Site - Site using for development purposes and code examples showcasing packages possibilities

Examples

Netlify Status

  • Navigation showcase - Showcase including the navigation best practices. Description, how to do the content modeling with all benefits of the modular content as well as have tree-based menu structure.

Resolution showcase

Netlify Status

  • Resolution showcase - Demonstration how to resolve the Rich Text element and it's inline images, inline content items, and content components.

Relationships showcase

Netlify Status

  • Relationships showcase - Schema customization examples demonstrating relationship possibilities among Kontent GraphQL nodes.

DSG and SSR showcase

  • DSG and SSR showcase - Example showcasing Deferred Static Generation and Server side Rendering features with Kontent by Kentico.

Development

Prerequisites

  • Nodejs
  • Yarn - npm is not supported for development, because of workspaces support lack.

It is completely OK to use npm as a package manager in your application, npm is not supported just the packages development.

Install

  1. Install packages

    yarn # install all npm dependencies in the repository

  2. Start watch mode packages

    yarn watch # run watch mode through all packages source code

  3. Run development site

    yarn develop:site # run `gatsby develop` command in the development site

Now you are good to go. You could start browsing http://localhost:8000 for development site and http://localhost:8000/___graphql for GraphiQL explorer.

Tests

To run all tests, there is npm script prepared.

yarn test # run test script in all packages as well as in the development site
  • Packages are using Jest framework for testing.

Build

To build all of the packages as well as a development site, you could use one command.

yarn build # run build script in all packages as well as in the development site

Lint

To lint all of the packages as well as a development site, you could use one command.

yarn lint # run lint script in all packages as well as in the development site
  • Packages are using ESLint with Typescript plugins for linting.

Publishing

As a publishing framework, there is a Lerna framework set up. This package is using Fixed/Locked mode. All minor and major changes should publish all packages, in case of patch version, it is up to developer decision.

How to publish new version

If you have the rights to publish packages, just use lerna and specify the version when prompted. All the changes made by lerna are automatically committed.

A typical scenario is when everything is ready and you want to publish the version, just use command.

npx lerna publish --tag-version-prefix=''

That should summarize the publish information and prompt you to define the version number and acknowledge the publish. Once everything is OK and you acknowledge the publish:

  • the new version is published to npm
  • <YOUR VERSION> is set to lerna.json's version
  • commit with this change (and package.json files version changes) is pushed to the repository
    • commit also contains tag <YOUR VERSION> that could be used for creating GitHub release if you want

💡 If you want to test out the beta version first (which is recommended) use following command and if everything is OK, release another patch version as the final version.

npx lerna publish --tag-version-prefix='' --dist-tag=beta

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial