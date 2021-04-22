openbase logo
rwa

@kentcdodds/react-workshop-app

by Kent C. Dodds
4.3.0

An abstraction for all my React workshops

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

132

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

27

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

@kentcdodds/react-workshop-app

An abstraction for all my React workshops

Build Status Code Coverage version downloads MIT License All Contributors PRs Welcome Code of Conduct

The problem

I have several repositories for my React workshops

This solution

This is a set of common abstractions I found useful in those workshop repositories

Table of Contents

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's dependencies:

npm install --save @kentcdodds/react-workshop-app

Usage

This is intended to be used with create-react-app (but it doesn't have to be).

// src/index.js
import codegen from 'codegen.macro'

// eslint-disable-next-line
codegen`module.exports = require('@kentcdodds/react-workshop-app/codegen')`

// src/setupTests.js
import '@kentcdodds/react-workshop-app/setup-tests'

Then you'll need to have those directories set up. Probably easiest to look at one of my repos that use this.

Issues

Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.

🐛 Bugs

Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.

See Bugs

💡 Feature Requests

Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.

See Feature Requests

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):


Kent C. Dodds
💻 📖 🚇 ⚠️
Wojciech Matuszewski
💻 ⚠️
Zac Jones
💻
Marco Moretti
💻 ⚠️
Amr A.Mohammed
💻
Gustavo Borges Michel
🐛
Joyancefa
💻

Markus Lasermann
💻 ⚠️
Marc-Antoine Ferland
💻
Peter Hozák
💻 ⚠️
Dan Overton
💻
Artem Zakharchenko
💻
0xnoob
🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

LICENSE

MIT

