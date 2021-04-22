@kentcdodds/react-workshop-app An abstraction for all my React workshops

The problem

I have several repositories for my React workshops

This solution

This is a set of common abstractions I found useful in those workshop repositories

Table of Contents

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's dependencies :

npm install --save @ kentcdodds / react - workshop - app

Usage

This is intended to be used with create-react-app (but it doesn't have to be).

import codegen from 'codegen.macro' codegen `module.exports = require('@kentcdodds/react-workshop-app/codegen')` import '@kentcdodds/react-workshop-app/setup-tests'

Then you'll need to have those directories set up. Probably easiest to look at one of my repos that use this.

