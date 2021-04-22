An abstraction for all my React workshops
I have several repositories for my React workshops
This is a set of common abstractions I found useful in those workshop repositories
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and
should be installed as one of your project's
dependencies:
npm install --save @kentcdodds/react-workshop-app
This is intended to be used with create-react-app (but it doesn't have to be).
// src/index.js
import codegen from 'codegen.macro'
// eslint-disable-next-line
codegen`module.exports = require('@kentcdodds/react-workshop-app/codegen')`
// src/setupTests.js
import '@kentcdodds/react-workshop-app/setup-tests'
Then you'll need to have those directories set up. Probably easiest to look at one of my repos that use this.
Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.
Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.
Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.
Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
MIT